Here’s what Saskatchewan’s political parties spent during the 2024 election campaign

Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe speaks at a media event where he released the Saskatchewan Party’s election platform in Saskatoon, Sask. on Saturday, October 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards. Saskatchewan NDP leader Carla Beck applauds during a rally organized by Saskatchewan Union of Nurses outside of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building in Regina, on Thursday, October 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu