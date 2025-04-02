ADVERTISEMENT

Regina

Fundraising campaign at Regina school ends with an alpaca kiss

By Mick Favel

Published

School principal kisses alpaca for a good cause WATCH: An assembly to announce a United Way Regina fundraising total featured a school principal kissing an alpaca. Mick Favel reports.


















