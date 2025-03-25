ADVERTISEMENT

Regina

Court denies Sask. man’s application to prevent re-homing of 21 dogs seized from his properties

By Caitlin Brezinski

Published

Court of King's Bench in Regina can be seen in this file photo. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.