    • Zexi Li, lead plaintiff in proposed class-action, testifies in 'Freedom Convoy' trial

    OTTAWA -

    The woman who went to court to get an injunction against the "Freedom Convoy" last year is set to testify today in the criminal trial of two of the protest's organizers.

    Zexi Li is expected to take the stand in the trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, who are accused mischief and counselling others to commit mischief, among other charges.

    Li is also the lead plaintiff in a proposed class-action lawsuit against convoy organizers on behalf of downtown Ottawa residents, workers and business owners.

    The suit alleges people downtown suffered as thousands of protesters took over city streets with trucks and big-rigs for three weeks.

    Li's lawyer Paul Champ said last week that she would have preferred not to testify, but she would do her civic duty if asked.

    He says she has suffered harassment since she initially went to court against the convoy and again after she testified in a federal inquiry into the government's use of the Emergencies Act during the protest.

     

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2023.

