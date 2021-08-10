WHITEHORSE -- Yukon's chief medical officer of health has been nominated as the candidate for the Liberal Party of Canada in the territory for the next federal election.

Dr. Brendan Hanley says he can bring a strong and experienced northern voice to the national table.

He replaces longtime member of Parliament Larry Bagnell, who won the riding by 153 votes in the 2019 election.

Bagnell recently announced he would not be seeking re-election in the riding he's held on and off since 2000.

Hanley says in a statement he is in a great position to take some of the learnings and experiences he's had, including in the last many months of the COVID-19 pandemic, into this new challenge.

He will be taking a leave of absence effective immediately, with deputy chief medical officer of health Dr. Catherine Elliott taking over the COVID-19 pandemic response in his absence.

