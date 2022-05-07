'You've got to unite the party': Kenney reminds Conservative leadership hopefuls after tense debate
In reflecting on the jabs traded at the first unofficial Conservative leadership debate, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says it's important for all candidates to remember their job of unifying the party.
In an interview on CTV’s Question Period airing Sunday, Kenney said it was a “feisty” first face-off, with candidates attempting to carve out their position on contentious issues like vaccines, pandemic lockdowns, and political polarization.
“My advice to all of the candidates would be to remember…whoever wins, you’ve got to unite the party at the end of it, and try and be respectful,” he said.
“It's okay, I think to draw policy contrasts and some contrasts on record, but I think that my advice would be do that knowing that you've got to reunite the party.”
On May 5, five of six candidates participated in the debate hosted by the Canada Strong and Free Network, a political advocacy group founded by Preston Manning, the former leader of the Reform Party of Canada.
Patrick Brown was not present.
All six contenders will go head-to-head for the first party-sanctioned English debate on May 11 in Edmonton, Alta., hosted by former political journalist Tom Clark. They’ll meet again on May 25 for the official French debate in Laval, QC.
Kenney said Canadians are more interested in hearing about the candidates’ vision on key policy issues as opposed to attacks on fellow competitors.
One hot topic on May 5 was abortion access and appealing to the social conservative base more broadly.
Jean Charest said that the faction of the party is “part of our family and they need to be respected,” though he’s been vocal about his pro-choice stance.
Lewis, who is promising to ban sex-selective abortions, accused Poilievre of avoiding media questions about abortion in recent days after the leak of an initial draft decision indicating the U.S. Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade.
"He cannot just be a minister of finance if he wants to be a prime minister," she said.
Poilievre said earlier in the week that a government led by him wouldn't introduce or pass laws that restrict abortion.
Topics for the two official debates will be sent out to candidates one week in advance of the event.
With a file from The Canadian Press.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Conservative leadership first official debate May 11 in Edmonton
-
IN DEPTH
Settled debate or not? Canadian politicians weigh in on U.S. Supreme Court abortion rights leak
The stunning leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights seized political attention in Ottawa on Tuesday. In the House of Commons, MPs' persisting differing views were on display after a symbolic push to affirm abortion rights failed, and the Conservative caucus were told not to comment on the leak.
Where the six Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
Six candidates are officially on the ballot to become the Conservative Party's next leader. In holding rallies, appearing in media interviews, and preparing for the soon-approaching party debates, each contender has started to trickle out details of their platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
Meet the six candidates on the ballot to be the next Conservative leader
Conservative Party members will be electing their new leader in September. Six candidates have secured their place on the ballot, after meeting all of the party's eligibility requirements. Here's a snapshot of who each candidate is, their political histories, and what kind of campaign they're running.
Oligarchs, politicos, and Putin: Meet the Russians Canada has sanctioned
From top politicians to influential oligarchs and media figures, Canada has slapped sanctions on numerous high-profile Russians, including President Vladimir Putin, as he continues his unjustified and deadly attack on Ukraine. CTVNews.ca has dug through the names to figure out who is who on Canada's growing sanctions list.
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin: The thunder of overreaction as Rolling Blunder wheels toward Ottawa
As was the case with the Freedom Convoy, it’s the organizers of Rolling Thunder who are giving the event's modest purpose some ominous overtones, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion piece for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: In the heart of Liberal-owned Toronto, an unlikely Conservative rock star takes the stage
Conservative leadership frontrunner Pierre Poilievre is attracting big crowds to large halls in unlikely locations. And if his early romp lasts, he'll be impossible to beat, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: The personal antipathy between Charest and Poilievre is damaging the Conservatives beyond repair
The sorry state of the race to become Canada’s Official Opposition Leader, traditionally a launch pad to the prime minister’s title, is antagonistically personal to a level I’ve never seen before, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Trudeau's emissions plan fits a pattern of inconsistency and delusion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau runs a government that excels at being predictably inconsistent, transparently delusional, occasionally devious and excessively obsessed with the latest shiny object, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: The result of the Liberal majority rule agreement: Justin won. Jagmeet 0.
The not-quite-a-coalition deal is, first and foremost, a smart power preservation move by Prime Minister Trudeau, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's immigration backlog exceeds 2 million as long wait times, poor communication leave immigrants in limbo
Canada continues to be one of the top destinations for immigrants around the world. But a CTVNews.ca analysis found backlogs, processing times and lack of communication are causing mounting frustrations among those seeking their Canadian dream.
'You've got to unite the party': Kenney reminds Conservative leadership hopefuls after tense debate
In reflecting on the jabs traded at the first unofficial Conservative leadership debate, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says it's important for all candidates to remember their job of unifying the party.
Explosion at luxury Havana hotel kills 22, injures dozens
A powerful explosion apparently caused by a natural gas leak killed at least 22 people, including a child, and injured dozens Friday when it blew away outer walls from a luxury hotel in the heart of Cuba's capital.
Fatal crash leads to questions: Why were 2 men wanted in murder plots on the same plane?
A plane crash in Ontario that killed an alleged hit man also claimed the life of a man believed to be linked to a separate murder plot.
Mattea Roach’s 'Jeopardy!' streak comes to an end after losing by $1
“Jeopardy!” champion Mattea Roach’s 23-game win streak came to an end Friday night.
Abortion is legal in Canada. But is it accessible?
There is a renewed conversation about abortion accessibility and rights for women in Canada after a leaked draft showed that Supreme Court justices are preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade abortion rights in the United States. However, decriminalization of abortion has not ensured abortion equity or necessarily improved access, experts say.
Public health agency trying to find out how many Canadians struggling with long COVID
Federal agencies are trying to get a handle on how many Canadians may be suffering from long COVID as researchers learn more about the mysterious after-effects of the virus.
IKEA Canada confirms data breach involving personal information of approximately 95,000 customers
IKEA says that it has notified Canada’s privacy watchdog following a data breach involving the personal information of approximately 95,000 customers.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Ukrainians get patriotic tattoos as Russia targets civilians
Ukrainians are marking their patriotism with new tattoos as more evidence emerges of how Russian forces have targeted civilians.
Canada
-
Fatal crash leads to questions: Why were 2 men wanted in murder plots on the same plane?
A plane crash in Ontario that killed an alleged hit man also claimed the life of a man believed to be linked to a separate murder plot.
-
'Lack of respect': Indigenous leaders slam Legault for criticizing governor general's French
Indigenous leaders are accusing the premier of Quebec of "belittling" Canada's first Inuk governor general by publicly attacking her French-language skills after the two met on Wednesday.
-
Canada's immigration backlog exceeds 2 million as long wait times, poor communication leave immigrants in limbo
Canada continues to be one of the top destinations for immigrants around the world. But a CTVNews.ca analysis found backlogs, processing times and lack of communication are causing mounting frustrations among those seeking their Canadian dream.
-
Defence document filed: Manitoba Metis Federation says lawsuit allegations 'baseless'
The Manitoba Metis Federation and its president are denying allegations of financial irregularities and questionable contracts made in a lawsuit filed by the Metis National Council.
-
Canadian defence minister was briefed on UFOs ahead of U.S. intel report
Documents obtained through an access to information request show how former Canadian defence minister Harjit Sajjan received a June 2021 briefing on UFOs.
-
Canadian farmers battle avian flu as bird death toll hits 1.7M
Alberta has been hit hard by the avian flu, with 900,000 birds dead and 23 farms affected.
World
-
France's Macron inaugurated for second five-year term
President Emmanuel Macron was inaugurated for a second term on Saturday, vowing to first take action to avoid any further escalation of Russia's war in Ukraine before going on to focus on promoting France and Europe on the world stage.
-
Explosion at luxury Havana hotel kills 22, injures dozens
A powerful explosion apparently caused by a natural gas leak killed at least 22 people, including a child, and injured dozens Friday when it blew away outer walls from a luxury hotel in the heart of Cuba's capital.
-
Ukraine updates: UN Security Council adopts Ukraine statement
What's happening in Ukraine on Friday: The United Nations Security Council has unanimously adopted its first statement since Russia's military action began Feb. 24, expressing 'strong support' for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' efforts to find a peaceful solution to the 'dispute' in Ukraine.
-
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Ukrainians get patriotic tattoos as Russia targets civilians
Ukrainians are marking their patriotism with new tattoos as more evidence emerges of how Russian forces have targeted civilians.
-
Autopsy: Patrick Lyoya killed by cop's shot to the head
Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was killed by a Michigan police officer, died from a gunshot to the back of his head, according to the official autopsy, which matched the conclusion of an expert hired by Lyoya's family.
-
What we know about the officer who ran off with an Alabama inmate
As the hunt for former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White and inmate Casey White enters its seventh day, questions about White continue to arise. Here is what we know about her.
Politics
-
'You've got to unite the party': Kenney reminds Conservative leadership hopefuls after tense debate
In reflecting on the jabs traded at the first unofficial Conservative leadership debate, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says it's important for all candidates to remember their job of unifying the party.
-
Conservative leadership candidates spar over COVID mandates, trucker convoy, Huawei
Longtime Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre and Jean Charest, Quebec's former premier, took turns attacking one another's political records Thursday in the first unofficial debate in the Tory leadership race.
-
Canada to investigate sexual violence against women in Ukraine as war crimes
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada will help investigate sexual violence by Russian troops against women and girls in Ukraine.
Health
-
Abortion is legal in Canada. But is it accessible?
There is a renewed conversation about abortion accessibility and rights for women in Canada after a leaked draft showed that Supreme Court justices are preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade abortion rights in the United States. However, decriminalization of abortion has not ensured abortion equity or necessarily improved access, experts say.
-
Virus found in pig heart used in human transplant
Researchers trying to learn what killed the first person to receive a heart transplant from a pig have discovered the organ harboured an animal virus but cannot yet say if it played any role in the man's death.
-
Rapid COVID test not keeping pace with new variants, scientists say
A new study has found that rapid antigen tests, which can be self-administered at home to monitor for COVID-19 infection, may not be keeping pace with emerging variants of concern that differ from the original strain of SARS-CoV-2.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S. sanctions North Korean cryptocurrency mixing firm
The U.S. announced Friday it is sanctioning North Korean digital currency mixing firm Blender.io, which the country allegedly uses to launder stolen virtual currency and support cyber crimes.
-
Britain pushes tough tech rules under new digital watchdog
Big tech companies like Google and Facebook would have to comply with tough British rules under a new digital watchdog aimed at giving consumers more choice online -- or face the threat of big fines.
-
Canadians' trips to liquor stores, pharmacies tracked via phones during pandemic
Canadians' movements, including trips to the liquor store and pharmacy, were closely tracked via their mobile phones without their knowledge during the COVID-19 pandemic, a report sent to a parliamentary committee shows.
Entertainment
-
In the heart of Hollywood, an un-Hollywood celebration of Norm Macdonald
Eight months after the death of Canadian comic Norm Macdonald, hundreds of family, friends and comedians gathered to celebrate his life. His sister-in-law, CTV News’ Ottawa Bureau Chief Joyce Napier, shared a look into the memorial with CTVNews.ca.
-
Mattea Roach’s 'Jeopardy!' streak comes to an end after losing by $1
“Jeopardy!” champion Mattea Roach’s 23-game win streak came to an end Friday night.
-
Movie reviews: 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' is more than just interdimensional shenanigans
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,' 'Peace by Chocolate,' 'Operation Mincemeat' and 'Memory.'
Business
-
Wall Street swings sharply amid worries about rates, economy
Stocks are falling on Friday, but they're swinging sharply as Wall Street struggles with how to interpret a strong U.S. jobs report amid worries the Federal Reserve may cause a recession in its drive to halt inflation.
-
Canada's jobless rate fell in April to another record low
Statistics Canada says the jobless rate fell in April to another record low as employment was little changed for the month with a gain of 15,300 jobs.
-
Two-thirds of small business owners close to burnout, despite pandemic restrictions easing
After more than two years of rolling COVID-19 lockdowns, capacity restrictions, and supply chain disruptions, half of small business owners report difficulty coping with mental health challenges.
Lifestyle
-
'She gave me her name': Ontario woman shares how she reconnected with her birth family
Heidi Belair, 59, was born in Toronto and adopted when she was just a few months old. Taking a DNA test recently led her to discover more about her birth parents, and reconnect with two siblings she never knew she had.
-
Royals share photos in honour of Archie's 3rd birthday
Members of the Royal Family are sending birthday wishes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie, who turned three on Friday.
-
Goodwill find in Texas turns out to be ancient Roman bust
A marble bust that a Texas woman bought for about $35 from a Goodwill store is temporarily on display at a San Antonio museum after experts determined it was a centuries-old sculpture missing from Germany since World War II.
Sports
-
Chelsea being sold for US$3B to LA Dodgers owners, investors
Chelsea will be sold to a consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly, ending 19 years of ownership and lavish investment by Roman Abramovich until the Russian oligarch was sanctioned and forced to offload the Premier League club over the war in Ukraine.
-
Moncton and Halifax to host 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship
It's official. New Brunswick and Nova Scotia have been selected to host the 2023 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship.
-
Asian Games in China postponed because of spread of COVID-19
Less than three months after Beijing hosted the Winter Olympics and Paralympics, the Olympic Council of Asia said Friday that this year's Asian Games in China are being postponed because of concerns about the spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the country.
Autos
-
Gas-price record broken again in Metro Vancouver
Gas prices reached yet another all-time high in Metro Vancouver Friday, rising to 216.9 cents per litre.
-
Grosjean borrows from 'Days of Thunder' in response to Rahal
Romain Grosjean used a line from the movie 'Days of Thunder' to shrug off criticism from Graham Rahal following late contact between the two in last week's IndyCar race.
-
McLaren takes Miami in bid to become North America's team
Bruce McLaren was a Kiwi, born and raised in New Zealand. His eponymous Formula One team and high-technology supercar company are based in England. And yet McLaren very much wants to be North America's official team.