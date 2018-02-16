

TORONTO - Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne says allegations of sexual assault against a former MPP and cabinet minister have been handed to a third-party investigator.

“There is a process that brings into play legal counsel, third-party investigator to determine exactly what the wishes of the person bringing the allegations forward are and then that process engages me when it’s necessary,” she told reporters Friday.

Toronto lawyer John Nunziata says he represents a woman who worked as an administrative assistant for the unnamed man and alleges groping and other forms of misconduct occurred around 2006 or 2007.

He says his client raised concerns about the politician's conduct at the time and was transferred to another office, but says no action was taken against the man, who no longer sits in the legislature.

Recently, Nunziata says his client reached out to Wynne about her experience and received a response from her lawyer seeking more information.

Nunziata, himself a former Liberal MP, says his client felt intimidated by the contact and he says there needs to be a better system in place to field such complaints.

-With files from The Canadian Press