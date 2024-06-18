With MPs on the brink of a summer break, pressure is on Liberals to pass bills
With just a few days standing between MPs and summertime in their ridings, the pressure is on the federal Liberals clear their legislative priority list.
Facing questions about the swirling speculation around an early adjournment, Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon said Tuesday that the minority Liberals have "lots of work yet to do."
With some chatter of MPs agreeing to pull the plug on this sitting of Parliament a few days early, MacKinnon said he didn't know yet how the rest of the week will play out.
"We have lots of things that we want to accomplish," MacKinnon said. "We set out a very ambitious set of objectives for this parliamentary session. We’re close to having met them. We’re not, unfortunately, yet at the finish line, but progress is being made every day."
The House of Commons is scheduled to adjourn this Friday, but before that happens the government still needs to pass the federal budget bill, which the Conservatives oppose but has the backing of the NDP.
There are also a few other pieces of legislation the Liberals have said they'd like to wrap up before leaving town until the fall.
What bills need to pass?
The biggest bill the government is looking to pass before week's end is Bill C-69, the Budget Implementation Act, 2024, No. 1. It is likely to be expedited through the remaining House stages shortly thanks to time allocation, and is already being pre-studied in the Senate.
The mammoth bill enacts much of what the federal Liberals promised in the latest budget, minus the capital gains tax change, which will essentially be enacted one week from now, despite the legislation not coming until the fall.
Related to the budget to some degree are a pair of must-pass routine spending bills, C-74 and C-75, that essentially provide the supply of funds government departments and agencies need to keep the lights on and programs running. They're both already in the Senate.
The other major item to keep an eye on is Bill C-70, the Countering Foreign Interference Act, which proposes a suite of new measures and law changes aimed at countering foreign interference in Canada, including a foreign agent registry.
MPs fast-tracked this bill through the Commons and it is now before senators, who have to balance the signal from MPs that they want to see it passed quickly with calls from civil-liberty groups for a more rigorous review.
MacKinnon said he is encouraging the upper chamber to pass this bill before the summer break, something the government's representative in the Senate is also anticipating.
Other bills that are close to fully passing are sustainable jobs Bill C-50, and the fall economic update implementation legislation Bill C-59, while the anti-scab Bill C-58 passed the Senate on Monday.
Health and labour stakeholders held a press conference on Parliament Hill on Tuesday morning urging the Senate to also pass Bill C-64, the Pharmacare Act, before rising. This bill passed the House in early June.
Two items the government is also looking to pass in the House and get before the Senate this week are Bill C-40, the Miscarriage of Justice Review Commission Act, and Bill C-26, the long-languishing legislation regarding industry cyber security.
There are other pieces of legislation that likely won't clear the Commons before MPs adjourn, and are unlikely to receive a last-minute all-party agreement as part of an early adjournment motion. These include Bill C-63, regarding online harms, and Bill C-65, which proposes a suite of electoral reforms, including a contentious proposal to push back the fixed election date.
The Senate is scheduled to stick around for up to a week later than MPs, giving them time to essentially triage and oversee the royal assent of any late-arrival priority bills from the House before they also wrap up their work for the season.
Conservatives want summer studies
Meanwhile, the Conservatives are pushing at various House of Commons committees for MPs to keep working through the summer to tackle problems they say are the prime minister's fault, from a rise in food bank usage, to the persisting housing crisis, and crime.
In a social media video posted by Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer over the weekend setting up the strategy, the Official Opposition criticized Justin Trudeau for taking time off while Canadians are struggling, despite the scheduled break applying to all parliamentarians.
The video also put pressure on the self-described NDP "worker bees" to back them in their attempts to keep committee work rolling through July and August. So far, that effort has faced resistance.
It remains to be seen if the Conservatives are considering looking to expand this push beyond House committees, to the House of Commons as a whole, as the clock ticks down. It wouldn't be the first time Poilievre's Conservatives have wanted to extend the work of MPs ahead of a prolonged break.
In December, the Conservatives threatened to delay MPs' holidays unless Trudeau backed off the carbon tax. After a marathon voting session, ultimately MPs did not miss any scheduled time in their ridings.
Last June, Poilievre also said his caucus was ready to work "all summer long," but in the end his party agreed to adjourn the spring sitting two days early.
Changing the House sitting schedule requires either all-party approval, or for Trudeau to seek an extension with good enough reason for the House Speaker to agree.
After this week, the House of Commons isn't scheduled to resume until Monday, Sept. 16.
Third-party agency to investigate Calgary water main break, city says
Now that repairs are complete on a catastrophic water main break in Calgary and work is underway on multiple other locations, Calgary's mayor says a third-party review will be launched into what happened.
Sask. Mountie who shot his lover to be sentenced today
A former Saskatchewan Mountie who shot and killed his lover is expected to learn his sentence today.
Alberta's Milk River water level to drop due to pipeline break
Officials say a 'catastrophic failure' on a pipeline in Montana, near the Carway, Alta., border crossing, is expected to impact Alberta's Milk River over the next several days.
Plastic surgeon charged in death of wife who went into cardiac arrest while he worked on her
A plastic surgeon in the Florida Panhandle was charged with his wife's death after she suffered a cardiac arrest and died days after he performed after-hours procedures on her in his clinic last year, authorities said.
-
Half a million immigrants could eventually get U.S. citizenship under new plan from Biden
U.S. President Joe Biden is taking an expansive election year step to offer relief to potentially hundreds of thousands of immigrants without legal status in the U.S., aiming to balance his own aggressive crackdown on the southern border earlier this month that enraged advocates and many Democratic lawmakers.
Before his summit with North Korea's Kim, Putin vows they'll beat sanctions together
Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked North Korea for supporting his actions in Ukraine and said their countries will cooperate closely to overcome U.S.-led sanctions as he headed to Pyongyang on Tuesday for a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
South Korean soldiers fire warning shots after North Korean troops cross border, apparently in error
South Korean troops fired warning shots to repel North Korean soldiers who briefly crossed the rivals' heavily fortified land border Tuesday for the second time this month, the South's military said. Both incursions were believed to be unintentional.
-
Secret Service agent robbed at gunpoint during Biden's Los Angeles trip, police say
A U.S. Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint as President Joe Biden was visiting Los Angeles for a fundraising event over the weekend, officials said.
Third fire in about a month breaks out at building of Wegovy drugmaker Novo Nordisk
A fire broke out Tuesday at an office building belonging to Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, the third in a little more over a month to hit the drugmaker.
Senate passes bill to ban replacement workers in federally regulated workplaces
Federally regulated workplaces will soon be banned from bringing in replacement workers during a legal strike, after the Senate passed a government bill Monday that is now set to become law.
Canada sanctions 13 more Russians for role in Navalny's imprisonment and death
Canada is sanctioning 13 more Russians from the intelligence service, police force and corrections system for their role in the poisoning, imprisonment and death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
Dr. Anthony Fauci says empathy motivated his medical career but an old phrase cnn from high school kept him going
'Don't let the bastards wear you down.' That phrase, instilled in Dr. Anthony Fauci as a student at a Jesuit-run school might as well be the motto of his professional life.
Japan reports record spike in potentially deadly bacterial infection
Cases of a dangerous and highly fatal bacterial infection have reached record levels in Japan, official figures show, with experts so far unable to pinpoint the reason for the rise.
Bottle launched from Bay of Fundy island in 1961 found near Boston
A drift bottle cast off from Machias Seal Island in the Bay of Fundy in the 1960s recently washed up near Boston.
Space data being used to monitor, protect endangered North Atlantic right whales
Space data is being used to monitor and protect endangered North Atlantic right whales in Canadian waters.
-
The federal government is dodging questions about whether artificial intelligence companies should be paying Canadian news publishers for content their chatbots are openly using.
Gordon Ramsay says he's 'lucky' to be alive, shows off severe bruising after cycling accident
Gordon Ramsay says he’s grateful to be alive but shaken after a recent cycling accident in Connecticut.
Kevin Costner poured his heart into 'Horizon' because it's a movie he’s always wanted to see
Kevin Costner wants you to know that his new film, the first part of 'Horizon: An American Saga,' is not three hours long.
EV manufacturer Fisker files for bankruptcy protection
Electric vehicle maker Fisker filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the second electric startup to do so in the last year as even industry leaders struggle to lure more buyers beyond the early adapters of the technology.
-
U.S. lawmakers are expected to press Boeing's chief executive Tuesday about the company's latest plan to fix its manufacturing problems, and relatives of people who died in two crashes of Boeing 737 Max jetliners plan to be in the room, watching him.
A smartphone made for kids has launched in Canada. But does it go far enough?
With parents, lawmakers and experts increasingly concerned about the health and safety of kids using social media and excessive screen time, a U.S. company says it has a solution: a 'kid-safe smartphone.'
opinion Symbolic meaning behind Princess of Wales' style choices at first public appearance since diagnosis revealed
The Trooping the Colour marked the first public outing this year for the Princess of Wales, who has not been seen at any official royal engagements since December 2023. We now know that was due to abdominal surgery and preventive chemotherapy, with no return to public life anytime soon. But the Princess of Wales chose this occasion to soft launch her return to royal life, and it was eagerly anticipated.
Winning $66M Lotto 6-49 ticket purchased in Calgary
Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Calgary just won $66 million.
Oilers primed for Game 5 after big win over Panthers: 'There's a lot of confidence'
There remains zero margin for error for the Edmonton Oilers.
Team USA's new Olympic uniforms revealed
Since 2008, Ralph Lauren has outfitted Team USA at nine consecutive Olympics and Paralympics, designing uniforms for athletes to wear at opening and closing ceremonies as well as a broader capsule wardrobe for their use during and after the Games.
Celtics win 18th NBA championship with 106-88 Game 5 victory over Dallas Mavericks
The Boston Celtics topped the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 on Monday night to win the franchise's 18th championship, breaking a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most in league history.
Nearly 1.2 million Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler vehicles recalled over rear camera issue
Stellantis is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to fix a software glitch that can disable the rearview cameras.
Some Torontonians installing bollards to prevent auto theft
In the face of pervasive auto theft in Toronto, some residents are looking to retractable bollards to stand between their vehicle and potential thieves.
Maker of Jeep and Dodge plans to kill chrome on cars, citing risks to those who make it
Chrome’s century-long reign as that added bit of flash and glamour on new cars may be coming to an end. For least one major auto maker, environmental and serious health concerns are outweighing its aesthetic appeal.
Sask. steer auction for teen with rare condition raises more than $50,000
A steer auctioned off on behalf a Saskatchewan teenager with a rare neurological disorder has raised more than $50,000 for an MRI project in his hometown.
Space data being used to monitor, protect endangered North Atlantic right whales
Space data is being used to monitor and protect endangered North Atlantic right whales in Canadian waters.
Cape Breton boy living with arthritis raises nearly $6,000 in charity basketball game
Josh MacDonald and his family hosted a fundraising game for Arthritis Society Canada at the Sydney River Elementary gymnasium on Friday.
Waterloo, Ont. student gets recognition at international film festivals
A Grade 12 student in Waterloo, Ont. is getting international recognition for a 3D animated film she created.
Plane stored in Regina hangar for 12 years may soon help with rocket development
A military jet that has been stored for over a decade at the Regina’s airport may soon fly again and help with future rocket development.
Researchers in Waterloo, Ont. hope to pave the way for lunar development using moon's soil
For some, living on the moon is an idea that is truly out of this world. But for others, it’s a concept edging closer to reality.
Halifax chef speaks about traumatic brain injury
Halifax chef Lauren Marshall was working in the Bahamas on a special event in February when she fainted and fell from a golf cart, hitting the back of her head.
House in Ottawa struck by lightning leaving hole in roof: 'We felt mostly shocked'
The thunderstorm that hit Ottawa Thursday evening was accompanied by heavy rain and lightning that struck a house in Orléans.
'Historic' handshake of Canadian and U.S. ironworkers as Gordie Howe bridge connects
Canadian and U.S. ironworkers shook hands across the border as the Gordie Howe bridge deck officially becomes an international crossing.
New kidney care unit announced at Surrey Memorial Hospital
A new renal hemodialysis unit will be built at Surrey Memorial Hospital, officials announced Tuesday.
Vancouver's Broadway Plan gets mixed feedback at public session
A large crowd gathered at a public information session on Vancouver's Broadway Plan Monday night, as new provincial housing rules pushing for more density could change neighbourhoods along the new subway line.
Homicide team called to Burnaby after stabbing
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating a fatal stabbing that happened in Burnaby Monday evening.
Charges laid in Thornhill crash that left woman dead: police
Charges have now been laid in connection with a fatal three-vehicle crash in Thornhill on Monday afternoon, York Regional Police say.
Third-party agency to investigate Calgary water main break, city says
Now that repairs are complete on a catastrophic water main break in Calgary and work is underway on multiple other locations, Calgary's mayor says a third-party review will be launched into what happened.
Alberta's Milk River water level to drop due to pipeline break
Officials say a 'catastrophic failure' on a pipeline in Montana, near the Carway, Alta., border crossing, is expected to impact Alberta's Milk River over the next several days.
Murder trial begins for teen boy charged in Copperfield basketball court stabbing
Trial began Monday for one of the two teenage brothers charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of an 18 year old in the southeast community of Copperfield in September.
'We're not just building the arena for one tenant': Mayor defends proposed 5,500 seat arena at Lansdowne
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe is confident a new 5,500 seat arena at Lansdowne Park will accommodate the off ice success of PWHL Ottawa in the years ahead, as questions are raised about the size of the arena for professional woman's hockey.
Jelly Roll and Shaboozey to perform the extra night at Ottawa Bluesfest
Jelly Roll is coming to Ottawa Bluesfest. Organizers announced the American singer, rapper and songwriter will perform on the extra night being added to the lineup on July 9.
Five places to cool off in Ottawa during this June heat wave
Ottawa's top doctor is urging people to avoid strenuous physical activity and stay hydrated, warning this week's hot and humid weather is "life-threatening,"
Don't leave kids alone in cars or pools during Montreal heat wave: health officials
With a heat wave sweeping the Greater Montreal area this week, the Montreal Children's Hospital is reminding parents and guardians that it is never acceptable to leave a child in a car.
Her 83-year-old mother was defrauded of thousands of dollars. Now she wants to warn others
A Montreal woman is warning others after she says her 83-year-old mother was defrauded out of thousands of dollars -- and it all started with a simple phone call.
McGill University ending negotiations with pro-Palestinian encampment
McGill University says it is ending negotiations with pro-Palestinian activists who are occupying the lower field of its downtown Montreal campus.
'Do you guys have tickets?': How a nightmare of a road trip turned into Stanley Cup Final front-row seats for father and daughter
A road trip for a father and daughter that began as a nightmare quickly turned into a dream come true for the pair thanks to a couple of generous Oilers fans.
Murder-conspiracy trial hears two Edmonton police officers supported Coutts blockade
A COVID-era protest blockade at Coutts, Alta. — now at the centre of a murder-conspiracy trial — was getting outside support, including from two members of the Edmonton Police Service, court heard Monday.
N.B. school district, city preps for heat wave
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for New Brunswick, saying, "a period of very hot and humid weather is occurring."
N.S. man charged for allegedly driving 80 km/h over speed limit while impaired
A Lower Sackville, N.S., man is facing several charges for allegedly driving more than 80 km/h over the posted speed limit while impaired last week.
Man, 90, dies after head-on collision between SUV, semi-truck: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says an elderly man has died following a head-on collision in James River on Monday morning.
Violent crimes continuing to rise in Winnipeg according to latest police data
New data from the Winnipeg Police Service's 2023 statistical report shows total crimes in the city were down compared to 2022; however, violent crimes are on the rise.
Security guards assaulted, hundreds of dollars in cosmetics stolen from Osborne Shoppers Drug Mart
Two security guards at the Osborne Village Shoppers Drug Mart were assaulted during a robbery that caused thousands of dollars in damage and hundreds of dollars in cosmetics were stolen.
Children allegedly abducted by their mother in Ontario last year spotted in Manitoba: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are asking for help from the public to find an Ontario mother who is wanted for allegedly abducting her three children in December 2023.
Sask. steer auction for teen with rare condition raises more than $50,000
A steer auctioned off on behalf a Saskatchewan teenager with a rare neurological disorder has raised more than $50,000 for an MRI project in his hometown.
Melville man killed after motorcycle collides with deer
A 53-year-old man from Melville is dead after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a deer west of Stockholm, Sask.
'Would be a very big loss': Regina residents opposed to allowing vehicles on Scarth Street Mall
For nearly 50 years, Scarth Street Mall has been for pedestrians only. It was deemed a walk-in corridor after a bylaw was passed all the way back in 1975.
Kitchener considering bylaw to protect renters
The City of Kitchener is considering new rules to help renters facing demoviction.
One person injured in Kitchener apartment fire
One person was sent to hospital after a fire at an apartment on Chandler Drive on Monday night.
'She's off the charts': Sask. Grade 9 student says her mom's cancer diagnosis stoked her passion for research
A Saskatoon high school student brought home some hardware from a national science competition, and she’s just getting warmed up.
Sask. Mountie who shot his lover to be sentenced today
A former Saskatchewan Mountie who shot and killed his lover is expected to learn his sentence today.
Sask. home destroyed by fire was a pivotal location in a high-profile murder trial
The following story contains details some readers may find disturbing.
North Bay man charged for breaking into police headquarters, assaulting officer
A 35-year-old man has been charged after allegedly breaking into a northeastern Ontario police station and assaulting an officer early Monday morning.
Witnesses say suspects pointed handgun at them near northern Ont. gas station
Ontario Provincial Police have released security camera photos of three of four suspects wanted in for questioning in a handgun-related incident.
Sentence handed down for 2019 hit-and-run crash
After being found guilty nine months ago, the man involved in the 2019 hit and run of Tristan Roby has been sentenced.
First responders honoured for bravery in Teeple Terrace collapse
Several London first responders have been honoured for their heroism on the job. The 2023 Ontario medals for bravery awards were handed out in Toronto Monday night — honouring those who risk their lives to save others.
'Crying won't get you out of a ticket': OPP lay stunt driving charge
Officers recently stopped a driver on Highway 6 in South Bruce Peninsula for traveling over 160 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.
Widespread power outage impacts services in Orillia, including hospital
A widespread community power outage in Orillia is impacting several services on Tuesday.
Driver charged with being impaired more than 2x legal limit on Barrie roads
Police in Barrie arrested a driver travelling in the south end of the city for allegedly being impaired more than double the legal alcohol limit.
Search ends for vulnerable man missing from East Gwillimbury
York Regional Police have ended their search for an East Gwillimbury man who had been missing for a week.
The Cult to perform at Caesars Windsor
British band The Cult is coming to Caesars Windsor for the first time in September.
After Amherstburg-Windsor bus route exceeds ridership expectations, town says three trips a day aren't enough
Surprised by the success of a transit route connecting Amherstburg and Windsor, town officials are seeking approval for a five-year extension and an additional daily trip to meet high demand from riders.
Homicide team called to Burnaby after stabbing
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating a fatal stabbing that happened in Burnaby Monday evening.
Sikh activists mark anniversary of B.C. temple leader Nijjar's murder
A Sikh activist marking the anniversary of the killing of British Columbia temple leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar says the past year has shown they are vindicated in their claims that India targeted separatists overseas.
EXCLUSIVE 'They were literally feral': Demands for answers in horrific B.C. case of child neglect
A horrific case of child neglect involving three young children has their extended family in northern B.C. demanding answers.
Worker killed in accident at Kelowna construction site
A construction worker died in a workplace incident in Kelowna on Friday, authorities have confirmed.
B.C. weather: Sun in forecast after record-breaking low weekend temperatures
Many parts of B.C. will see several days of sun this week after some regions experienced record-breaking low temperatures over the weekend.
Hunter attacked after shooting bear in B.C.'s Okanagan
A hunter was attacked by a black bear near Summerland, B.C., this week after he shot and wounded the animal.
More pollen on the way for southern Alberta this summer
Pharmacies in southern Alberta were as busy as ever this spring, with many people seeking allergy relief in April and May.
City providing free daisies for Lethbridge to celebrate loved ones on Father’s Day
This Sunday is Father’s Day and the City of Lethbridge is helping those honour the memory of loved ones.
Jack Ady Cancer Centre unveils Amir and Saker Manji Healing Garden
The Amir and Saker Manji Healing Garden was named after Amir Manji, who went through his own cancer journey, and comes following a $500,000 donation toward the centre from his family.
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service opening new downtown station
To address community concerns surrounding safety in downtown Sault Ste. Marie, police are opening a new station in the area.
Sault suspect charged with attacking victim with a hammer
A 45-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged following an assault June 12 that involved the use of a hammer.
Suspected impaired driver from Sudbury arrested near Espanola
On June 15 shortly before 10 p.m., Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police received a report of a motor vehicle collision on Lang Lake Road in Curtin Township, just outside Espanola.
Babies make a racket — for good reason — at infant music classes
Infant music classes are taking off, especially in Newfoundland, where demand is forcing one small business to boom.
Princess Anne to visit Newfoundland for 100th anniversary of National War Memorial
Princess Anne will be in Newfoundland and Labrador next month to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
Feuding Labrador Indigenous groups -- one recognized, one not -- celebrate court ruling
A Federal Court judge has dismissed a bid by Labrador's Innu Nation to throw out an agreement involving the NunatuKavut Community Council, but both groups claim the ruling is a win.