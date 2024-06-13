Women in the military more likely to face misconduct, medical release, says landmark report
The Canadian Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs need to radically change how they treat women, according to a House of Commons committee, which laid out 42 recommendations in a new report.
The Veterans Affairs Committee report, titled "Invisible No More. The Experiences of Canadian Women Veterans," highlights how women's needs were often neglected.
The Wednesday report highlights that women make up between 16 and 19 per cent of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) but are 2.5 times more likely to be survivors of sexual misconduct during their service than men. They often need to repeat their story more than once to caseworkers to receive compensation, according to the report.
“The issue that most undermines the possibility of presenting a military career as an attractive option for women is that of military sexual trauma,” said Emmanuel Dubourg, Chair of the Veterans Affairs Committee. The proportion of women who make up all military staff is still under the 25 per cent target.
Women CAF members are more likely to be medically released than men, although data doesn’t indicate why, and their income will drop 17 to 22 per cent in the three years after their release. Women CAF members can face equipment challenges, such as wearing boots and rucksacks that don’t fit or body armour that crushes their breasts.
Among the 42 recommendations, the report calls for more research into women’s health, an apology to women who serve or have served in a culture where military sexual trauma has been allowed to thrive and for Ottawa to help build women-only veteran housing.
“We need to start treating women veterans like they matter; like we want them to serve our country,” said Rachel Blaney, an NDP MP who sits on the Standing Committee of Veterans Affairs.
“These are not women that came in the room as victims. These are women who came in the room asking for accountability and asking for things to get better.”
Testimony from sexual assault survivors reappears throughout the report. Some shared how they struggled to have Veterans Affairs recognize and compensate them for the pain and after-effects they suffered.
The committee also recommended the government ensure female members have access to healthcare services that are specialized for women, ensure women's health specialists are available on all military bases and that medical contracts are renewed only if the contractor can provide adequate care to women.
What next?
Lieutenant Colonel Sandra Perron was harassed and sexually assaulted during her time in the military.
Now an advocate, author and the CEO of The Pepper Pod — a retreat centre for women veterans — Perron said she’s proud of the nearly 100 people who testified for the report.
“For some of them, it was really difficult to recount their stories and they did so with such bravery,” she said. “Karen Breeck, Carly Arkell, Donna Riguidel, Rosemary Park, Vicky-Lynn Cox — These are all women that have amazing stories, that showed up that had the courage to share their stories and their lessons learned and their recommendations.”
Ray Wagner, a Halifax lawyer who represented some of the plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit against the CAF that led to a $900 million settlement, called the Standing Committee’s report very comprehensive.
“But one fundamental thing that it’s missing, I think, in terms of the culture change that’s necessary is oversight,” Wagner said, adding that he believes external influence is needed.
“If you want to change the culture, which is the fundamental problem with the Canadian Armed Forces, you have to have external experts that are regularly engaged with the highest echelons.”
When Minister of Veterans Affairs Ginette Petitpas Taylor spoke with reporters Wednesday following the report’s release, she still had to read through the full report.
The Committee asked for a formal government response. “We will be doing that,” she said, adding she had a message for those who testified.
“I want them to know that their testimony will not go in vain.”
DEVELOPING G7 leaders finalizing deal to use frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine war efforts
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Tornados, severe thunderstorms possible: Weather watches, warning in effect in Ontario, Quebec
As severe thunderstorm and tornado watches set in across Ontario and Quebec, concerns circulate of major weather to come.
Ottawa to expand early retirement eligibility for military, RCMP and corrections workers
The federal government is moving to expand early retirement eligibility for some kinds of front-line workers.
Ontario man can't collect lottery prize after he forgets where he bought ticket
An Ontario man who bought a lottery ticket was thrilled to find out he won, but collecting his winnings turned out to be a challenge.
Unanimous U.S. Supreme Court preserves access to widely used abortion medication
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously preserved access to a medication that was used in nearly two-thirds of all abortions in the U.S. last year, in the court's first abortion decision since conservative justices overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago.
Who were the victims of Maya sacrifice? Ancient DNA reveals an unexpected finding
A new analysis of ancient DNA from the ancient Maya city of Chichén Itzá in Mexico challenges long-held misconceptions about the victims of ritual sacrifice.
BREAKING Two dogs involved in 2022 fatal attack on Calgary senior to be destroyed
On Thursday, a justice ordered the two dogs be destroyed.
Bye bye, El Nino. Cooler hurricane-helping La Nina to replace the phenomenon that adds heat to Earth
The strong El Nino weather condition that added a bit of extra heat to already record warm global temperatures is gone. Its cool flip side, La Nina, is likely to breeze in just in time for peak Atlantic hurricane season, federal meteorologists said.
Feds release carbon pricing impact data ahead of Conservative motion demanding it
Newly released federal modelling data suggest that carbon pricing for consumers and big industry will together lower greenhouse-gas emissions by more than 12 per cent a year by 2030 and shave 0.9 per cent off the national GDP.
Flurry of tornado activity reported across Manitoba
A low pressure system tracking in from Saskatchewan Wednesday night triggered a spurt of tornado warnings across southwestern Manitoba.
Work stopped: 2 workers injured at Calgary water main break
Mayor Jyoti Gondek said two workers, involved in the work to replace a broken water main, were hurt on Wednesday night and work on the critical feeder main has halted until Thursday afternoon at the earliest.
Tornados, severe thunderstorms possible: Weather watches, warning in effect in Ontario, Quebec
As severe thunderstorm and tornado watches set in across Ontario and Quebec, concerns circulate of major weather to come.
Adult dogs, puppies arrive in Moncton from Manitoba in search of forever homes
More than a dozen dogs arrived by Cargojet early Thursday morning to the People for Animal Wellbeing Shelter to find a permanent place to call home in New Brunswick.
Toronto-area cop who hit OPP officer with car while drunk handed temporary demotion
A Durham police officer will face a one-year demotion after he was convicted of impaired driving in an incident in which he hit another officer with his vehicle.
Emboldened Trump returns to Capitol Hill for first time since Jan. 6 attack
Donald Trump is making a triumphant return to Capitol Hill to meet with House and Senate Republicans, his first since sending the mob to 'fight like hell' ahead of the Jan.6, 2021 attack, as GOP lawmakers find themselves newly energized and reinvigorated by his bid to retake the White House.
Fistfight erupts in Italian Parliament as tensions rise over expanding regional autonomy
Tensions in Italy's lower house erupted into a fistfight, sending an opposition lawmaker to hospital, over a controversial government proposal that opponents say will further impoverish the poor south.
9-year-old child fatally shot in Milwaukee, the city's 4th young gunshot victim in recent weeks
A 9-year-old child was shot and killed early Thursday in Milwaukee, police said, becoming the fourth young gunshot victim in the city in recent weeks.
Armenian leader announces plan to leave Russia-dominated security alliance as ties with Moscow sour
The leader of Armenia on Wednesday declared his intention to pull out of a Russia-dominated security alliance of several ex-Soviet nations as tensions rise between the two allies.
Chinese history buff finds military secrets in a pile of old papers he bought for under US$1
Chinese state media said Thursday that a military history buff found a collection of confidential documents related to the country’s military in a pile of old papers he bought for under US$1.
Canada sending 2,000 decommissioned CRV7 rocket motors to Ukraine
The Liberal government says it will start shipping decommissioned CRV7 rocket motors to Ukraine.
Ottawa to expand early retirement eligibility for military, RCMP and corrections workers
The federal government is moving to expand early retirement eligibility for some kinds of front-line workers.
Feds release carbon pricing impact data ahead of Conservative motion demanding it
Newly released federal modelling data suggest that carbon pricing for consumers and big industry will together lower greenhouse-gas emissions by more than 12 per cent a year by 2030 and shave 0.9 per cent off the national GDP.
DEVELOPING G7 leaders finalizing deal to use frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine war efforts
Canada and its G7 allies are in the final stages of a deal that would see US$50 billion loaned to Ukraine.
Unanimous U.S. Supreme Court preserves access to widely used abortion medication
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously preserved access to a medication that was used in nearly two-thirds of all abortions in the U.S. last year, in the court's first abortion decision since conservative justices overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago.
Mother wants child's ICU visit investigated alongside tonsil surgery deaths at Hamilton hospital
An Ontario mother is sharing her story after she says her daughter almost died following a tonsillectomy at McMaster Children’s Hospital.
Denmark recalls 3 spicy instant noodle soup brands from South Korea used in online food challenges
Food authorities in Denmark have recalled three types of spicy instant noodle products imported from South Korea over possible risks for 'acute poisoning.' Consumers are asked to discard them or return the noodles to the retailer.
Who were the victims of Maya sacrifice? Ancient DNA reveals an unexpected finding
A new analysis of ancient DNA from the ancient Maya city of Chichén Itzá in Mexico challenges long-held misconceptions about the victims of ritual sacrifice.
Desjardins data breach: Laval police arrest 3 suspects, fourth one being sought
More than five years after a massive data leak of personal information at Desjardins, Laval police announced Wednesday afternoon they have arrested three suspects.
How 3D-printed traps are tracking an invasive species in Ont.
A pilot project is using 3D-printed traps to help track an invasive species across Ontario.
Kevin Spacey says he was 'too handsy' in the past
Kevin Spacey has said that he was 'too handsy' and that he's been guilty of 'pushing the boundaries' in the past, in a lengthy interview released Tuesday.
Country duo from North Dumfries, Ont. make their big American debut
A Canadian country duo from North Dumfries, Ont. played on their biggest stage yet - American TV.
Francoise Hardy, French singing legend and pop icon, dies at 80
Francoise Hardy, a French singing legend and pop icon since the 1960s, has died. She was 80.
Customers could be on the hook for billions of dollars in underused gas infrastructure, report warns
Provinces must stop natural gas expansion and invest in electrification to keep home heating reliable and cost-effective, a new report says, suggesting ratepayers and governments could otherwise be on the hook for billions of dollars in underused and overbuilt gas infrastructure.
Bank of Canada needs to rebuild public trust after inflation: governor Tiff Macklem
Public trust in the Bank of Canada has been dented by post-pandemic inflation and it needs to be rebuilt, governor Tiff Macklem said on Wednesday.
B.C. sets minimum wage, other rules for app-based ride-hailing, delivery work
British Columbia has finalized regulations to provide a minimum-wage and basic protections for ride-hailing and delivery workers using app-based platforms such as Uber, DoorDash and SkipTheDishes.
Ottawa Bylaw tells Orleans family to rehome their backyard chickens
Ottawa Bylaw has told an Orléans family to find a new home for their backyard chickens.
Honey, I shrunk the house: N.S. crafter makes miniature versions of abandoned buildings
John Eaton is a self-taught crafter from Middle Musquodoboit, N.S., who breathes new life into those structures by recreating them as beautiful miniatures.
Alberta's Moraine Lake named among the most beautiful in the world
A lake in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains is highlighted on a list outlining the most beautiful ones in the world.
Playing through injury, Oilers' Kane may have reached a breaking point in the Stanley Cup Final
Kris Knoblauch engaged Evander Kane in a conversation before the Edmonton Oilers started practice. The chat lasted roughly five minutes, and Kane left the ice just after hearing from his coach.
The Stanley Cup Final in American Sign Language is a welcome addition for Deaf community
Bob Madden's eyes darted from right to left, watching Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final from a couch with his son, Jonathan, at his side and the family dog, Ruby, at their feet.
Joey Chestnut, Takeru Kobayashi to compete in Netflix competition
Netflix announced a new hot dog-eating competition that will feature Joey Chestnut and his 'fiercest rival,' Takeru Kobayashi.
Future of Elon Musk and Tesla are on the line as shareholders vote on massive pay package
If Tesla shareholders approve an all-stock compensation package for CEO Elon Musk that was thrown out this year by a Delaware judge, it would almost guarantee he would remain at the company he grew to be the world leader in electric vehicles, shifting to AI and robotics including autonomous vehicles, which Musk says is Tesla's future.
Calgary warns of fake parking ticket scam: 'Destroy it'
The Calgary Parking Authority says it has seen the rise of a scam where fraudsters are slapping fake parking tickets on vehicles around the city.
Auto insurers telling drivers to install anti-theft measures or pay higher premium
As automotive thefts continue to run rampant across Canada, auto insurers are forcing drivers to choose between installing costly anti-theft measures or paying higher premiums.
Adult dogs, puppies arrive in Moncton from Manitoba in search of forever homes
More than a dozen dogs arrived by Cargojet early Thursday morning to the People for Animal Wellbeing Shelter to find a permanent place to call home in New Brunswick.
Video captures whale breaching off Peggy's Cove, N.S.
Peggy's Cove, N.S., is one of the most famous locations in the Maritimes. Recent visitors were treated to more than just the iconic landmark.
Hundreds of fans line up to meet the Trailer Park Boys at promotional event
Hundreds of fans lined up to meet the Trailer Park Boys in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday, as Ricky, Bubbles and Julian promoted their new brand of potato chips.
'Nothing a little duct tape won't fix': Bear breaks into northern Ont. woman's car, destroys interior before taking nap
Car break-ins plague Canadians across the country, but instead of worrying about theft, a northern Ontario woman is cleaning up a big mess that she says will not be covered by insurance after a black bear broke into her Honda Civic and took a nap.
Albertans attempt to build the world’s tallest Popsicle stick structure
Members of a Hutterite colony in southern Alberta have potentially built the world's tallest structure made of Popsicle sticks.
After 300 days in a B.C. shelter, this dog finally found his forever home
A dog who spent the first three-and-a-half years of his life suffering and almost a year at a shelter has found his forever home, according to the BC SPCA.
Great-grandma celebrates 108th birthday in Vancouver
In most families, ringing in a 100th birthday is a massive milestone. Minni Pelman’s family certainly thinks so – as they celebrate her 108th birthday in the park outside her building.
'It's a unique addition': Winnipeg man adds original Eaton's sign to growing collection
Showing off the latest purchase in his Eaton's collection, Corey Quintaine joked he is rebuilding the former flagship store that used to sit at 320 Portage Avenue one Facebook Marketplace purchase at a time.
An 11-year-old Ottawa girl wants to change the rules around backyard chickens
After learning about food security at school, 11-year-old Violette Ferguson wants fresh eggs and to change the rules around chickens in the city.
Vancouver city council takes next step to revitalize Chinatown
Vancouver’s Chinatown is one step closer to its ongoing efforts to revitalize the historical neighbourhood.
Targeted shooting in Penticton, B.C., under investigation: RCMP
Mounties in Penticton say they're investigating a shooting that police believe was targeted.
-
Interactive maps: Check the air quality, wildfires near your home
To help Canadians get an up-to-date picture of the quality of the air they're breathing in their communities, CTVNews.ca has created a tracker showing the current Air Quality Health Index conditions for 100+ locations across Canada, as well as the current locations of wildfire outbreaks.
DEVELOPING Tornado watch in effect for several areas surrounding Toronto
A tornado watch is in effect for several areas surrounding Toronto.
Ontario man can't collect lottery prize after he forgets where he bought ticket
An Ontario man who bought a lottery ticket was thrilled to find out he won, but collecting his winnings turned out to be a challenge.
Shake Shack officially opens first Canadian location in downtown Toronto
Shake Shack’s world-famous crinkle-cut fries and smash burgers have finally arrived in Canada.
BREAKING Two dogs involved in 2022 fatal attack on Calgary senior to be destroyed
On Thursday, a justice ordered the two dogs be destroyed.
Work stopped: 2 workers injured at Calgary water main break
Mayor Jyoti Gondek said two workers, involved in the work to replace a broken water main, were hurt on Wednesday night and work on the critical feeder main has halted until Thursday afternoon at the earliest.
Two people displaced, cat missing after Woodbine house fire
Two people are displaced and a cat is missing after a house fire in the southwest Calgary community of Woodbine.
Tornado watch issued for Ottawa Valley, parts of Quebec
A tornado watch has been issued by Environment Canada for the Ottawa Valley and some parts Quebec.
Stabbing leaves Ottawa man in life-threatening condition in front of Montfort Hospital
The Ottawa Paramedic Service says one man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition following a stabbing in the early hours of Thursday morning in front of Montfort Hospital on Montreal Road.
Brookfield High School opens community food cupboard
As food insecurity shows no sign of slowing down in the capital, communities are coming together to help find relief for those on a tight budget.
Tents will be allowed again on Peel Street terraces after Grand Prix weekend controversy: mayor
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante confirmed the terraces on Peel Street that were abruptly shut down during Grand Prix weekend can reopen with tents.
Large homeless encampment near Longueuil elementary school draws concern
Parents and officials from a Longueuil elementary school are raising concerns about a large homeless encampment down the street from the school's playground.
Quebec police to announce more arrests in Desjardins data breach
The Surete du Quebec is set to announce Thursday that it has made arrests in connection with the Desjardins data theft.
Parkland County firefighter charged with child sexual exploitation crimes
A firefighter in Parkland County west of Edmonton is accused of sharing child sexual abuse material over the app Snapchat.
Playing through injury, Oilers' Kane may have reached a breaking point in the Stanley Cup Final
Kris Knoblauch engaged Evander Kane in a conversation before the Edmonton Oilers started practice. The chat lasted roughly five minutes, and Kane left the ice just after hearing from his coach.
Feds release carbon pricing impact data ahead of Conservative motion demanding it
Newly released federal modelling data suggest that carbon pricing for consumers and big industry will together lower greenhouse-gas emissions by more than 12 per cent a year by 2030 and shave 0.9 per cent off the national GDP.
'The Future Is So Bright': Research empowering cells to attack cancer shows promise
A made-in-the Maritimes cancer treatment using CAR T-Cell immunotherapy is showing promising results.
Standing room only public meeting held against Dartmouth Cove infill project
A public meeting at Alderney Gate Public Library in Dartmouth, N.S., was standing room only Wednesday night as residents gathered for an update on a controversial project.
Adult dogs, puppies arrive in Moncton from Manitoba in search of forever homes
More than a dozen dogs arrived by Cargojet early Thursday morning to the People for Animal Wellbeing Shelter to find a permanent place to call home in New Brunswick.
Flurry of tornado activity reported across Manitoba
A low pressure system tracking in from Saskatchewan Wednesday night triggered a spurt of tornado warnings across southwestern Manitoba.
LIVE NOW Manitoba RCMP hold news conference ahead of Carberry crash anniversary
Manitoba RCMP will speak with media ahead of the one-year anniversary of a deadly crash near Carberry, Man.
‘At a crossroads’: Manitoba festivals struggling as attendees face tighter budgets
The organization representing festivals and large events across Canada says many are facing a challenging season ahead, with organizers in Manitoba also feeling the pinch.
'Bunch of morons': Regina city council scraps location for permanent emergency shelter
Plans for Regina's new permanent emergency shelter were scrapped Wednesday after seven hours of deliberation by city council.
'Massive loss': Well-known Regina Symphony Orchestra conductor Victor Sawa dies
Victor Sawa, who was part of the Regina Symphony Orchestra (RSO) for almost 20 years, has died.
'That's not leadership': Sask. premier faces criticism after not denouncing conspiracy theories at town hall
Premier Scott Moe is facing criticism after not outright denouncing several conspiracy theories while attending a town hall event in Speers, Sask.
'It was me': Video shows moment University of Waterloo attacker admits to triple stabbing
Disturbing evidence is being shared for the first time of the 2023 attack at the University of Waterloo, including audio of the triple stabbing and a surprising confession.
Another FunGuyz raid in Cambridge, police lay trafficking charges
Once again, police have raided the FunGuyz magic mushroom shop in Cambridge.
Arson investigation in Milverton
Shortly after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, police and the Perth East Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Line 67.
Saskatoon man found injured outside Fairhaven School has died, police investigating homicide
A 66-year-old man found seriously injured outside the Fairhaven School on Wednesday morning has died in hospital and police have deemed it a homicide.
Sask. Montessori school shuts down following allegations teachers weren't paid
A Montessori school in Saskatoon has permanently closed following multiple claims from teachers that they're missing wages.
Man killed in crash north of Lloydminster
A man from Lloydminster, Alta was dead following a collision between a truck and semi on Highway 17 north of the border city on Tuesday.
Police officer shot, wanted man arrested near Timmins, Ont.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer is in stable condition after being shot during a search for a man wanted for questioning in a recent homicide near Timmins, Ont.
Ontario man can't collect lottery prize after he forgets where he bought ticket
An Ontario man who bought a lottery ticket was thrilled to find out he won, but collecting his winnings turned out to be a challenge.
Sudbury, North Bay, Timmins under a severe thunderstorm watch
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning Thursday for areas in and around Greater Sudbury, North Bay and Timmins.
Thursday morning basement fire in London
Investigators are on scene after a basement fire in London on Thursday morning. Crews were called to the scene in the 700 block of Eagletrace Dr.
'Blast furnace' like conditions on the way for London area
The London area will wake up to sunshine Thursday morning but there is the potential for showers and thunderstorms.
Updated homeless encampment strategy will expand list of 'no-go zones' in London
London, Ont. is preparing to tighten the rules about where encampments of people experiencing homelessness will be permitted.
WEATHER ALERT Tornado watch issued for parts of Simcoe County and Muskoka
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for parts of Simcoe County, Muskoka and Dufferin County.
Barrie man, 39, killed in motorcycle crash
Emergency crews attended the scene of the deadly crash involving a motorcycle on Ferndale Drive North shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
School bus with students on board involved in collision
Police have closed Yonge Street northbound lanes to investigate school bus crash.
'Surreal': retail worker wins $1 million with Encore
A Tecumseh retail worker is celebrating a $1-million lottery win.
Third opioid overdose alert issued in less than a month
The Opioid and Substance Use Notification System has identified an elevated number of opioid overdoses between June 2 and June 8.
More than 400 patients moved into Ontario nursing homes they didn't choose to go to
More than 400 patients have been forced into Ontario nursing homes they did not want to go to and the rate of those moves is increasing, The Canadian Press has learned.
Officer shot in deadly B.C. bank shootout details the attack 2 years later
Two years after a deadly gun battle between police and a pair of heavily armed assailants stunned the community of Saanich, B.C., one of the officers who was critically injured in the shootout is speaking about it publicly for the first time.
Interactive maps: Check the air quality, wildfires near your home
To help Canadians get an up-to-date picture of the quality of the air they're breathing in their communities, CTVNews.ca has created a tracker showing the current Air Quality Health Index conditions for 100+ locations across Canada, as well as the current locations of wildfire outbreaks.
B.C. court releases dash-cam video from fatal shooting of teen bystander
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has granted the release of dash-cam video that captured the sound of the gunfire that killed an innocent 15-year-old boy during an alleged gang shooting in Vancouver in 2018.
B.C. deer fatally tramples dog, injures woman while protecting fawn
A dog was killed and a woman injured by a deer in West Kelowna Monday night, prompting a warning from B.C. conservation officers.
93-year-old woman pushed into path of moving bus: Penticton RCMP
Mounties in Penticton, B.C., say an elderly woman was assaulted while stepping off of a transit bus last week.
Firefighters quickly extinguish Okanagan Falls brushfire
Firefighters made quick work of a brushfire at a farm in Okanagan Falls, B.C., on Saturday afternoon.
New Lethbridge website helps connect volunteers with sports organizations
A new website is helping connect volunteers with sport organizations in need of coaches and volunteers.
Wildfire risk rising in southern Alberta
Alberta and most of the country have had relatively few fires to start the fire season, thanks to cooler temperatures and moisture. But higher temperatures and high winds have many concerned more wildfires are on the way.
Lethbridge outreach groups preparing for summer heat
Hot temperatures are expected to arrive in southern Alberta this summer and that has outreach organizations busy preparing for the heat.
SPONSORED CTV Northern Ontario summer kickoff
Summer begins next week and CTV Northern Ontario wants to help you get ready with ideas and tips for barbecue, salads and desserts.
Thunder Bay police cleared in incident that left suspect with skull fracture
Police in Thunder Bay have been cleared in an incident in which a domestic violence suspect ended up with a skull fracture when he tried to flee police.
Sault bear watchers keep an eye on spike in bruin sightings
If you go out in the woods these days you’re sure for a big surprise -- but lately, ‘every bear that ever there was’ have been popping up in more urban environments.
United flight to Paris diverts to Newfoundland, passengers forced to sleep on benches and floor
Border agents in Gander, N.L., were unavailable or unwilling to process passengers on a diverted flight from Washington to Paris early Monday.
N.L. launching disability benefit to top up federal program and create basic income
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
Newfoundland is being sieged by heavy fog, and travellers are paying the price
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.