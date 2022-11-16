Winter 'Freedom Convoy' blockades cost billions to Canada's economy, inquiry hears
Transport Canada estimates as much as $3.9 billion in trade activity was halted because of border blockades across the country related to protests against COVID-19 restrictions last winter, a public inquiry heard Wednesday.
The Public Order Emergency Commission, which is probing the Liberal government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act, reviewed emails between staff for various federal ministers who were hearing from businesses frustrated with border blockades between Feb. 8 and 9.
Protesters rode big-rigs, pickup trucks and other vehicles decorated with Canadian flags to Ottawa and several border crossings to protest vaccine mandates for cross-border truckers, COVID-19 restrictions, and the Trudeau government.
At various points in early 2022, protesters blockaded border crossings in Windsor, Ont., the small town of Coutts, Alta., Emerson, Man., and the Pacific Highway in Surrey, B.C.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau referred to the economic impact of the blockades and the undermining of Canada's economic and national security in the emergency declaration Feb. 14.
The emails show that in the lead-up to the decision, motor companies expressed concerns to Transport Minister Omar Alghabra's office about having to shut down their manufacturing plants because of the blockade of the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor.
Metro, the grocery store chain, told Alghabra's office that "if this goes on for longer it will have a more profound impact."
Several motor companies shut down or reported they were close to doing so because parts and staff could not get over the border at the Ambassador Bridge, Canada's busiest crossing.
Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association, told Alghabra's office that plants would have to shut down "if things get critical" and "there are concerns about items backing up on the U.S. side."
The six-day blockade of the bridge halted an estimated $2.3 billion in trade, the analysis by Transport Canada shows.
At one point, General Motors was planning to rent an icebreaker and ship vehicles and parts across the Great Lakes, at least according to a second-hand account in a Feb. 11 email from Julie Turcotte, a senior official with the Department of Finance.
Businesses were "very, very concerned about not having predictability about when they can move their products and where," Transport Canada's chief economist Christian Dea told the commission in his testimony Wednesday afternoon.
Dea crunched the numbers on the economic impact of the blockades throughout the protest. The impacts to Canada's GDP "seemed large" based on his analysis, Turcotte said in her Feb. 11 email.
Brendan Miller, a lawyer who represents the organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" protest in Ottawa, presented another, far rosier analysis released by Statistics Canada in April.
"Overall, the blocked border crossings appear to have had little impact on the aggregate values of Canadian imports and exports in February," the Statistics Canada report concluded.
The analysis showed that cross-border traffic fell in places where protests took place, but were offset by busier traffic at nearby crossings, as trucks took different routes to the United States to avoid the blockades.
Michael Keenan, the deputy minister of Transport Canada, told the commission that some of the costs to Canada's economy could not be measured.
Keenan said the blockades could not have come at a worse time, as several U.S. companies were deliberating over new investments in automotive plans in Ontario.
When Ford Canada shut down production at an Oakville plant during the Windsor border blockade, Alghabra's chief of staff noted the situation was being seen by U.S. parent companies as "just another reason not to invest in Canada."
"We were seeing a growing question as to whether Canada was a reliable trade partner and whether these trade corridors will stay open," Keenan told the commission Wednesday. "That's really important because that affects investment decisions."
In the end, many of those major investment in new plants in Canada came through, but he called it a "near miss."
He told the commission the government should consider a national legislative regime to protect trade corridors, and better emergency plans that include all three levels of government.
Hearings in the public inquiry began in mid-October and are expected to conclude at the end of next week, with a final report due to Parliament in February.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2022.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ex-CBSA head says officers couldn't stop 'Freedom Convoy' protesters entering Canada
-
-
-
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
Everything you need to know about the Emergencies Act national inquiry
History was made on Oct. 13 with the launch of the Public Order Emergency Commission's public hearings in Ottawa, looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests to an end. CTVNews.ca breaks down everything you need to know.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau faces the greatest risk of Freedom Convoy fallout
He may not have seen the potential threat when truckers rolled toward Ottawa last January, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cannot miss the risk of Freedom Convoy fallout he now faces, contributor Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Question Period sleeper turning into slugfest between Poilievre and Trudeau
There's been a 20-year series of middleweight clashes in the parliamentary fight club - Chretien vs. Day, Martin vs. Harper, Harper vs. Mulcair, Trudeau vs. O'Toole - but nothing comes close to the slugfest now raging between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
opinion | Don Martin: An Alberta storm is brewing as Danielle Smith is set to become premier
The next premier of Alberta could well make Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre look like a right-wing lightweight, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Opinion | Don Martin: Blocked at the border no more: Good riddance to the ArriveCAN app
'Finally and mercifully, ArriveCAN is dead on arrival at airports and border crossings as mandatory vaccination for foreign entry to Canada is lifted by month’s end,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Firebrand Poilievre now starts the hard search for wider support as a no-pivot party leader
There’ll be no waffling in the political winds by steamrolled-to-victory Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre; no pivoting to a kinder, gentler, mushy middle to win over voters, Don Martin writes in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Berated' and 'agitated': What's being said about Trudeau's G20 exchange with Chinese President Xi
Canadians woke up on Wednesday to rarely-captured footage of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Indonesia. From what the two world leaders' body language conveyed, to the politics of the interaction, here's what's being said in Ottawa and by Canada-China experts on Wednesday about the exchange.
These are the food items that increased the most in price in October
Data from Statistics Canada reveals the price changes of grocery store food products as a result of inflation in October.
EXPLAINER | How the relationship between interest rate hikes and inflation plays out in Canada
Statistics Canada said Wednesday that higher mortgage rates are helping fuel the latest high inflation data. Here's how the relationship between interest rate hikes and inflation could play out in Canada.
Amazon begins mass layoffs among its corporate workforce
Amazon has begun mass layoffs in its corporate ranks, becoming the latest tech company to trim its workforce amid rising fears about the wider economic environment.
Winter 'Freedom Convoy' blockades cost billions to Canada's economy, inquiry hears
Transport Canada estimates as much as $3.9 billion in trade activity was halted because of border blockades across the country related to protests against COVID-19 restrictions last winter.
Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack
NATO member Poland and the head of the military alliance both said Wednesday that a missile strike in Polish farmland that killed two people did not appear to be intentional and was probably launched by air defences in neighbouring Ukraine. Russia had been bombarding Ukraine at the time in an attack that savaged its power grid.
Airport worker who threatened to crash plane into Walmart dies in prison
An airport worker who flew a stolen twin-engine plane erratically over north Mississippi for hours and threatened to crash into a Walmart store has died in federal prison while awaiting trial, federal authorities said Wednesday.
Do you use these passwords? So do millions of others, according to a top 200 list
Do you use one of the most common 200 passwords? A recently released study reveals the most popular choices, and warns hackers won't have a hard time getting into your account with these passwords.
Mary Trump appeals ruling nixing suit against Donald Trump
Mary Trump is looking to an appeals court for relief after a judge tossed out her claims that her uncle Donald Trump and two of his siblings defrauded her of millions of dollars in a 2001 family settlement.
Canada
-
RCMP have suspects in mind in Merritt, B.C. shootings, but no arrests yet
RCMP in Merritt say they have identified a group of suspects they believe are responsible for a series of early morning shootings that rocked the town and surrounding communities early Tuesday morning.
-
Several dogs get sick after eating dead humpback whale on B.C. coast
Fisheries and Oceans Canada is warning pet owners to steer clear of a dead humpback whale that was discovered along B.C.'s coast earlier this month.
-
'Life-changing event' occurred before woman was shot, Edmonton police say in plea for info
Kelsey Ouellette experienced a 'life-changing event' months before she was shot dead in central Edmonton, investigators have revealed, pleading for anyone with information about the event to come forward.
-
'Last year's storm was just the beginning': Food banks have record-breaking visits in 2022
In March 2022 alone, food banks across Canada had 1.5 million visits, a 15 per cent increase from the year prior and the highest recorded usage on record.
-
Louis Riel grave vandalism a possible hate crime; police search for suspect
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating the vandalism of Louis Riel's grave as a possible hate crime and are asking for the public’s help to find a man they believe was involved.
-
2 workers killed in explosion at northern Alberta oil and gas site
Two people are dead after an explosion at an oil and gas well site near Slave Lake on the weekend.
World
-
Airport worker who threatened to crash plane into Walmart dies in prison
An airport worker who flew a stolen twin-engine plane erratically over north Mississippi for hours and threatened to crash into a Walmart store has died in federal prison while awaiting trial, federal authorities said Wednesday.
-
Vehicle hits 25 LA County sheriff's academy recruits on run
An SUV traveling on the wrong side of the road struck 25 Los Angeles County sheriff's academy recruits on a training run around dawn Wednesday, critically injuring five of them, authorities said.
-
At climate summit, Brazil's Lula promises new day for Amazon
Six weeks before taking power, Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday told cheering crowds at the U.N. climate conference that he would crack down on illegal deforestation in the Amazon.
-
Russia didn't take U.S. phone call after Poland missile strike
The top U.S. military officer said Wednesday that he tried to reach out to his Russian counterpart in the aftermath of the missile explosions in Poland, but wasn't able to get through.
-
Trump criminal probes will proceed - even as he's candidate
Donald Trump's early announcement of his third White House bid won't shield the former U.S. president from the criminal investigations already confronting him as an ordinary citizen, leaving him legally and politically exposed as he seeks the 2024 Republican nomination.
-
Jan. 6 rioter charged with murder in Illinois crash
A central Illinois man who pleaded guilty to felony charges for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S Capitol was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday in the death of a woman killed in a wrong-way car collision on Nov. 8, Sangamon County officials said.
Politics
-
'Berated' and 'agitated': What's being said about Trudeau's G20 exchange with Chinese President Xi
Canadians woke up on Wednesday to rarely-captured footage of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Indonesia. From what the two world leaders' body language conveyed, to the politics of the interaction, here's what's being said in Ottawa and by Canada-China experts on Wednesday about the exchange.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ex-CBSA head says officers couldn't stop 'Freedom Convoy' protesters entering Canada
The former head of the Canada Border Services Agency was surprised to learn last winter that officers did not have the authority to stop would-be protesters from entering the country as demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions were gaining momentum across Canada, he testified Wednesday.
-
Chinese President Xi confronts Trudeau over G20 talks being 'leaked' to the press
On the sidelines of a G20 meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his displeasure with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that details of the pair’s brief meeting Tuesday were 'leaked' to the press.
Health
-
Pediatric hospitalizations up in latest influenza epidemic
According to the Public Health Agency of Canada's latest FluWatch report, the country has entered an influenza epidemic. Children are being particularly hard-hit.
-
MPs demand answers from feds over kids' med shortage, call for stocking up
Health Canada faced a series of questions from MPs on the House of Commons Health Committee Tuesday over the ongoing children’s pain medication shortages, including whether the country should be building a stockpile of these pharmaceuticals or starting to produce its own supply.
-
B.C. health officials say no need for 'heavy hand' of mask mandate
The best protection against three viruses raising concerns in British Columbia is vaccinations, according to the province’s health officials who confirmed Wednesday that there are no plans to re-introduce a mask mandate.
Sci-Tech
-
What you need to know about NASA's new mega moon rocket, Orion crew capsule
NASA is kicking off its new moon program with a test flight of a brand-new rocket and capsule.
-
Do you use these passwords? So do millions of others, according to a top 200 list
Do you use one of the most common 200 passwords? A recently released study reveals the most popular choices, and warns hackers won't have a hard time getting into your account with these passwords.
-
Apple launches emergency system for people who can't access cell service
As Canada's top telecommunications companies face pressure to ensure Canadians can reach emergency responders in the event of a major outage, Apple is rolling out a new service. The Emergency SOS system, available on iPhone 14 devices in Canada this week, will help people without cellular or Wi-Fi service connect to a satellite to report an emergency or call for help.
Entertainment
-
Trailblazing director Euzhan Palcy returns for Oscar honour
Director Euzhan Palcy has made history more than a few times in her four decades in the movie business. Now she's being honoured with an Oscar.
-
Taylor Swift fans irate at Ticketmaster as huge tour pre-sale demand snarls site
There's some bad blood brewing between Taylor Swift fans and Ticketmaster. Pre-sales for a handful of dates on the singer's new tour began Tuesday. But infuriated fans report the ticketing website appeared to crash or freeze during purchase. 3
-
Jimmy Fallon is asking Elon Musk to take down #RIPJimmyFallon
'The Tonight Show' host asked the social media giant's new CEO to take down the hashtag 'RIPJimmyFallon' that has been trending on the platform.
Business
-
EXPLAINER
EXPLAINER | How the relationship between interest rate hikes and inflation plays out in Canada
Statistics Canada said Wednesday that higher mortgage rates are helping fuel the latest high inflation data. Here's how the relationship between interest rate hikes and inflation could play out in Canada.
-
S&P/TSX composite edges higher, U.S. stock markets lower in late-morning trading
Canada's main stock index edged higher as gains in the industrial and utility sectors helped outweigh losses in the energy and base metal stocks, while U.S. stock markets were down in late-morning trading.
-
Amazon begins mass layoffs among its corporate workforce
Amazon has begun mass layoffs in its corporate ranks, becoming the latest tech company to trim its workforce amid rising fears about the wider economic environment.
Lifestyle
-
These are the food items that increased the most in price in October
Data from Statistics Canada reveals the price changes of grocery store food products as a result of inflation in October.
-
'The soul of Canada': First woman to walk solo across country reflects on five-year journey
When Melanie Vogel moved from Germany to Canada it was love at first sight.
-
Happy hygge! Scrabble dictionary adds hundreds of words
Here's the sitch, Scrabble stans. Your convos around the board are about to get more interesting with about 500 new words and variations added to the game's official dictionary: stan, sitch, convo, zedonk, dox and fauxhawk among them.
Sports
-
Maradona 'Hand of God' World Cup ball sold for US$2.4M
The ball punched in by Diego Maradona for his 'Hand of God' goal at the 1986 World Cup has been sold at auction for nearly US$2.4 million by the referee who missed soccer's most famous handball.
-
Blue Jays trade Teoscar Hernandez to Mariners
The Toronto Blue Jays have traded outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners for pitchers Erik Swanson and Adam Macko.
-
Former Raptors star Kyle Lowry says returning to Toronto will always be emotional
Kyle Lowry says coming "home" to Toronto will always be tough.
Autos
-
Elon Musk testifies in lawsuit over Tesla compensation package
Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the witness stand Wednesday to defend himself in a shareholder lawsuit challenging a compensation package he was awarded by the company's board of directors that is potentially worth more than US$55 billion.
-
Toyota shows new Prius hybrid with more power, range, style
The new Toyota gas-electric Prius hybrid not only comes with more power, acceleration and driving range. It's also more stylish, scrapping the rather stodgy angular body for a sleekly futuristic look.
-
These 10 vehicles were the most targeted by thieves in Canada last year
A just-released report reveals the top 10 most-stolen vehicles in Canada last year, including models from Ford, Honda, Toyota and more.