OTTAWA -- The mayor of Winnipeg is raising questions about how vaccine cards will be implemented in Manitoba.

Brian Bowman told CTV News Channel’s Power Play on Tuesday he wants to know if the collection of personal health information will be limited to specific uses. He also wants to know if there is any timeline indicating when the need for vaccine cards will end.

“Are the collections, uses and disclosures of personal health information, via this passport, are they limited to specified purposes?” he asked.

On Tuesday, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announced Manitobans will receive immunization cards two weeks after they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The cards will allow residents to travel within the country without self-isolating for two weeks upon their return to Manitoba.

Mayor Bowman shares the questions he plans to raise with provincial officials in the video at the top of this article.

