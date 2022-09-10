Winner of Conservative leadership race being announced in Ottawa

OTTAWA -

After a seven-month campaign, the Conservative Party of Canada will announce the winner of the 2022 leadership race tonight in Ottawa.

The event is now underway, with first ballot results now expected to be revealed around 7:45 p.m. EDT. CTV News Channel has special coverage live from the floor.

There are five candidates in the running—perceived frontrunner Pierre Poilievre, his progressive Conservative rival Jean Charest, Leslyn Lewis, Roman Baber, and Scott Aitchison—though six names are on the ballot since they were printed prior to Patrick Brown's disqualification.

The Conservatives conducted the election using mail-in ballots that had to be turned in to the party as of Tuesday.

Ballots began being fed into the counter on Thursday, with the party wanting to avoid the considerable delay in announcing the results during 2020 leadership election, due to thousands of ballots being damaged upon opening. Tabulating the results however, is happening today.

The party is promising a more pared-down announcement than was originally planned, given the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Because the country is in an official mourning period, the event will open with a tribute to Her Majesty, the confetti cannons won't be put into use, and expect to see more black attire in the crowd of party faithful.

An historic number of ballots were cast in this race, after the party's membership skyrocketed during the campaign. A total of 678,702 party members were eligible to vote, and of those 437,854 ballots were received by deadline.

In total though, the leader of the party is being decided by 417,987 members, as that's the number of accepted ballots that will be be counted, with the remainder being rejected for incomplete ballot packages.

All 338 federal ridings have 100 points to cast, meaning there will be 33,800 points up for grabs, give or take a few depending on the verification process. In order to win a candidate has to receive 50 per cent plus one of the points, which would be approximately 16,901, provided there are at least 100 accepted votes cast from that riding.

It's a preferential ballot system, so if one candidate does not reach the majority threshold on the first ballot, the candidate who receives the lowest number of points will be eliminated.

When a candidate is dropped from the ballot, the votes from members who ranked them first will be redistributed to those voters' second choice. This process is occurring automatically for Brown voters, according to the party. This process would continue until one candidate comes out victorious.

One of the main questions heading into this evening is whether one candidate—specifically Poilievre, whose campaign has claimed they sold approximately 300,000 memberships—is able to take it on the first ballot.

Ahead of the results being announced, Charest’s camp indicated they still felt they had a path to victory, though touting the Poilievre’s campaign’s statistics, top adviser Jenni Byrne said “we feel pretty good.”

“I think that whoever wins tonight, it's going to be a decisive victory. And I can tell you I have friends that work in other all the other camps, and everyone that I have spoken to over the last few weeks, regardless of what camp they are from, has said the same thing. We have to be united. Our focus is on Justin Trudeau.”

Asked whether Poilievre will be seen taking a more moderate approach should he win, similar to the way his predecessor departed from his leadership race’s “true blue” branding, Byrne said no.

“What you see is what you get,” she said. "What you should expect to hear from Pierre is exactly what he's talking about.”

Winning on the first ballot would be a feat last achieved by former prime minister Stephen Harper in 2004.

In July, Harper endorsed Poilievre, saying in a video released on Twitter that Poilievre has made the “strongest case” for being able to bring in new party members and win the next general election. Harper didn't offer candidate endorsements in the preceding two leadership races that saw Andrew Scheer and Erin O'Toole take on the party's top job.

The campaign began after O’Toole resigned in February following considerable infighting in the aftermath of his unsuccessful 2021 federal election campaign.

Appearing via video message on Saturday, O'Toole said the party has to put Canadian unity first, because pandemic-exacerbated frustrations are eroding trust, and damaging democratic institutions.

"The Conservative Party needs to be compassionate, because Canadians need to be heard and need to be understood more than ever before. And the Conservative Party needs to be strong— not with the strength to overpower our rivals—but with the strength of character needed to carry those in need or those who are losing faith in our country," he said.

Contenders for the position then had to pay the necessary registration fees and submit signatures from 500 party members in April to get their name on the ballot.

Then the push was to sign up members by June, and ever since it's been about membership engagement and ensuring they get-out-the-vote to see their supporters follow through.

The race—the party's third in the last six years— has largely been seen as a 'battle for the soul of the party' with many asking how the winner hopes to bring all its members under one big blue tent.

As a result, the campaign has had no shortage of attacks as candidates pitched themselves—through rallies and on debate stages—as the best placed person to lead.

The attacks throughout the race were largely seen being exchanged between Charest and Poilievre, seeing Charest suggesting that his 'Freedom Convoy' supporting opponent was unfit to lead, while Poilievre accused his rival of being a Liberal in blue clothing.

As ballots began to be submitted to the party, prominent Conservatives have emphasized the need for the membership to come together once the winner is named, and focus on defeating the Liberals rather than post-leadership unity questions.

"The Conservative Party of Canada—after a very vigorous leadership race with a lot of strong opinions expressed— once that new leader is chosen… the focus is going to be on: Who is the leader and the team that can replace the Liberals?" said Conservative Party President Rob Batherson in an interview on CTV's Question Period on Sept 4.

The first opportunity, should the winner take it, to signal the direction the party is heading and set the tone for their tenure will come tonight in a speech from the convention centre floor.

The incoming new leader will be talking the helm of His Majesty's Loyal Opposition just over a week before the fall sitting of Parliament is scheduled to begin.

With files from CTV News' Spencer Van Dyk and Sarah Turnbull