OTTAWA – Jody Wilson-Raybould has added her voice to the federal Conservatives' call for judicial investigation into leaked reports about years-old tension between herself and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over her choice of a Supreme Court justice.

In a new statement to CTV News, the once attorney-general of Canada and current Liberal MP said that she thinks that "some sort of investigation" into the leaks should be considered.

"This has to stop and given the seriousness of this matter I feel that there should be consideration of having some sort of investigation as to the source of this information," Wilson-Raybould said.

As CTV News and The Canadian Press reported on Monday, Wilson-Raybould wanted Manitoba Justice Glenn D. Joyal to not only fill a vacancy on the top court, but to be appointed to the chief justice role. Trudeau had concerns with her judgment in regards to her pick, and ultimately rejected it. The sources familiar with the matter speaking to CTV News cited this 2017 disagreement as the point when relations between the two began to fray.

In a contrasting leak to The Globe and Mail published late Tuesday, an unnamed source said that Wilson-Raybould's pick of Joyal was part of a "broader succession plan" that would have seen Canada's first Indigenous chief justice of a superior court, appointed in Manitoba. CTV News has not independently confirmed this report.

Joyal, in a statement, confirmed that he applied for the seat on the court but said he later withdrew his name from consideration for personal reasons, namely his wife's metastatic breast cancer. He said he feared that someone was using his previous candidacy to "further an agenda unrelated to the appointment process."

In her new statement, Wilson-Raybould said that she was not the source, nor did she authorize anyone to speak on her behalf in regards to these Supreme Court appointment stories. "I strongly condemn anyone who would speak about or provide information on such sensitive matters," she said.

Reports about the past tiff came amid the still-simmering SNC-Lavalin scandal, centred on allegations from Wilson-Raybould that she faced pressure to seek a remediation agreement rather than pursuing a criminal trial over corruption and fraud charges facing the Quebec construction and engineering firm. It was not the first time reports have been published containing information from unnamed sources that appeared to be aimed at casting a contrasting light on Wilson-Raybould.

Tories want leaks looked into

The Conservatives came out Wednesday to say they want Canada's Judicial Affairs Commissioner to investigate the leaks as a breach of confidentiality.

In a letter to Commissioner Marc Giroux dated Tuesday, Deputy Conservative Leader Lisa Raitt said that the apparent disclosure of confidential information from "political actors," regarding an appointment to Canada’s top court is an "egregious case of political interference and one that severely injures the independence of the judiciary."

She is now publicly calling on Giroux to undertake an investigation into the source of the information.

In an interview on CTV News Channel, Raitt said leaks of this nature could act as an impediment to other judges who might want to put their name forward for future appointments.

"This process is supposed to be air-tight… because it upholds the confidence we have in the judges that we appoint, and now it's just thrown wide open," Raitt said.

Asked to comment on the reports on Tuesday, Trudeau said that Canadians should continue to have confidence in the independence of the justice system, but offered little else, saying that it’s ultimately the prime minister’s decision about Supreme Court appointments.

"Canadians can have confidence in our government’s respect for the institutions, for the Supreme Court. Canadians have confidence in the strength of our judiciary in this country, and I have no further comment to make on this issue," Trudeau said.

On Tuesday, MPs who were in Ottawa, unsuccessfully attempting to start a second committee study of the SNC-Lavalin scandal, expressed concern about the leak.

Opposition MPs said it looked like a desperate attempt to further smear Wilson-Raybould.

Conservative MP Peter Kent described the leak of "highly sensitive, confidential information" a smear that he thinks is "an attempt to distract" from the ongoing SNC-Lavalin scandal.

Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith called it "outrageous," saying it "undermines the confidence in the judicial selection process and appointment process."

With files from CTV News' Senior Political Correspondent Glen McGregor