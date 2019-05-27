OTTAWA – Former ministers Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott will be running for re-election in the fall federal campaign as an independent candidates.

The two former Liberals and close political allies made their announcements in consecutive announcements in their respective ridings on Monday.

Wilson-Raybould, who was Canada’s first-ever federal Indigenous justice minister and attorney general, said being an MP has been one of the greatest honours of her life and she wants to be elected again to return to the House of Commons, without any party affiliation.

“Today is a good day,” she said during the much-anticipated announcement in her Vancouver-Granville, B.C. riding.

“We’re going to do it together,” said Philpott at her announcement in her Markham-Stouffville Ont. riding.

Running as independents will prove to be tougher campaigns to run and win, given the additional supports available to recognized parties in the Canadian electoral system.

Though, Wilson-Raybould said she sees Elizabeth May’s Green Party as an ally, so it’s possible we will see cooperation or coordination with the Greens during the coming election.

Speaking about what brought her to this decision, Wilson-Raybould said that, in the last few months, she’s reflected on what lessons can be learned from the contentious and often dramatic SNC-Lavalin controversy.

The pair, who were removed from the Liberal caucus at the tail end of the months-long SNC-Lavalin scandal, appear to have planned today’s announcements about their political futures to happen in succession.

Both women have been sitting as Independent MPs since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau removed them from the party they first ran and were elected under, more than a month into the SNC-Lavalin affair.

Trudeau announced their ouster at a nationally-televised meeting of his caucus. The prime minister said the move was made, citing the “will of caucus,” because the trust that Liberal MPs had with the two women had been “broken.”

Wilson-Raybould resigned from cabinet in February and then presented testimony and detailed evidence related to her allegation that she faced a months-long “sustained effort" by nearly a dozen senior PMO staff and government officials pressuring her to intervene in the criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin, out of concern for jobs and Quebec political prospects. Philpott followed her out the cabinet room doors in March, saying that she had lost confidence in the government’s handling of the controversy.

Since being removed from the Liberal benches, both women have said they’ve been in talks with both the Green Party and NDP about potentially running under their banners, saying they would only make their decisions after consulting their constituents as they left their time in politics was not up.

