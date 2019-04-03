OTTAWA — Jody Wilson-Raybould says she envisions a day when women can “speak truth” about important issues, after listening to the 338 delegates taking part in the “Daughters of the Vote” event happening on the Hill.

Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott were removed from the Liberal caucus by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday night, and spent their morning in the Chamber listening to the young women who filled all the seats in the House of Commons for the special event.

“We have extraordinary leadership across the country in all of these young women and young leaders, however they identify themselves, have spoken truth about serious issues that are confronting our country, confronting politicians, and I actually envision one day where we speak about these really important issues, to speak truth about these important issues and have 338 members of Parliament working together to tackle them,” Wilson-Raybould said.

Standing next to her, Philpott said that she was “deeply moved” by the delegates’ “passion, their enthusiasm, and the wisdom that was displayed.”

Meanwhile, Trudeau was having to defend his feminist credentials on his way into the Liberal caucus meeting on Wednesday morning.

Philpott, Wilson-Raybould and fellow former Liberal MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes — who removed herself from the caucus after speaking out about tensions between her and Trudeau during the SNC-Lavalin scandal — were seated next to each other in the public viewing gallery above.

The trio were visibly emotional, as delegate after delegate of the “Daughters of the Vote” event stood to speak to the importance of encouraging women to enter politics, and about the importance of representation.

With each speaker, the three once high-profile members of the Liberal caucus rose to applaud, wiping away tears as the women spoke about issues such as missing and murdered Indigenous women, racism, and other forms of marginalization.

The event, organized by Equal Voice, is focused on improving the representation of women in politics.

Trudeau told reporters that he expects to be asked about his decision to remove the pair when he addresses the delegation later today, as Liberal MPs on their way into the meeting said that removing Philpott and Wilson-Raybould from caucus was not about their gender, but loyalty.