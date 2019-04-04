

Meredith Macleod and Rachel Aiello, CTVNews.ca Staff





Former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould laid down conditions to stay in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet and is now saying that blowback from the SNC-Lavalin affair dogging the Liberal government could have been entirely avoided had he apologized for what she says was political interference in a prosecution.

Sources have told CTV News that after Wilson-Raybould was shuffled out of her role as attorney general and justice minister in January that she told the prime minister she would stay in cabinet only under several conditions. They included firing Trudeau’s top adviser Gerald Butts, Privy Council clerk Michael Wernick and senior legal counsel Mathieu Bouchard. All three were named in her testimony as involved in the sustained and inappropriate pressure she says she faced on the SNC-Lavalin file. Wilson-Raybould also wanted Trudeau to apologize, either publicly or before cabinet. Finally, she wanted assurances David Lametti, the new justice minister, would be directed to not authorize a deferred prosecution agreement for SNC-Lavalin.

None of that happened, although Butts subsequently resigned and Wernick announced his retirement. Both have maintained that they did not act inappropriately and have offered contradicting evidence and testimony to the events as she described.

Wilson-Raybould resigned from cabinet on Feb. 12, and was ultimately removed from the Liberal caucus on Tuesday. She continues to maintain that she was acting on her principles and out of an interest in defending the independence of the justice system in Canada.

Wilson-Raybould told The Globe and Mail in an interview published Thursday that none of the political storm over SNC-Lavalin would have happened had Trudeau apologized. She said the prime minister “never took responsibility” for trying to politically interfere in the prosecution of the Quebec-based engineering firm that is facing corruption and fraud charges.

The former justice minister also said Trudeau did not look at or listen to evidence that was presented.

University of British Columbia law professor and former judge Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond sees Wilson-Raybould’s conditions as proof she was “standing up for the integrity of the justice system.”

Turpel-Lafond told CTV News Channel Thursday that should Lametti begin pursuing a DPA, despite federal prosecutors already indicating that said SNC-Lavalin did not qualify, then it would be “essentially a validation of what Ms. Wilson-Raybould said.”

Chris Cochrane, a political science professor at the University of Toronto, said it’s “incredibly unusual, probably unprecedented” for a minister to set conditions on staying in cabinet.

“It seems to me that what she was trying to do there was she was trying to reassure herself most of all that she wasn’t shuffled out of her position for defending the decision of a public prosecutor to proceed in a particular way on the SNC-Lavalin case, and given that the prime minister, it would seem, refused to give her assurances that he wouldn’t pressure the next attorney general or that he wouldn’t seek -- through the next attorney general and minister of justice -- to pursue a deferred prosecution agreement for SNC-Lavalin, certainly it would seem to me that her concerns were quite valid,” he told CTV News Channel Thursday.

Deferred prosecution agreements were added to the Canadian Criminal Code last year. They are remediation deals for corporate criminal cases that would require companies to take actions to improve its practices in exchange for a hold on prosecution. Those actions include admitting responsibility, co-operating with prosecutors and independent monitors, changing corporate practices, forfeiting any benefit out of wrongdoing, and paying penalties. If any conditions aren’t met, the prosecution can resume.