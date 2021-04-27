OTTAWA -- Labour Minister Filomena Tassi told CTV News Channel’s Power Play on Tuesday that measures like the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit were implemented in response to the pandemic.

Tassi discussed the nature of these supports in an interview with Evan Solomon about Ontario’s proposal to double CRSB payments.

Will the federal government still be putting up money for sick pay after the pandemic is over?

Watch the clip above to hear Tassi’s answer.