Who will testify at the 'Freedom Convoy' commission? Here's the list of anticipated witnesses
Hearings as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission’s national inquiry into the federal government’s unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act begin Thursday.
Ahead of the public testimony Commissioner Paul Rouleau has released a list of 65 “anticipated” witnesses, and it includes convoy organizers, government officials, local residents, law enforcement officers and other key players.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — who is on the list of anticipated witnesses — invoked the Emergencies Act for nine days in February to help dismantle the “Freedom Convoy” protest that blockaded some border crossings and gridlocked downtown Ottawa for weeks. CTVNews.ca breaks down who is on the docket to testify over the next six weeks of hearings, and why their testimony is being sought.
CONVOY ORGANIZERS, KEY PROTESTORS
Tamara Lich — Lich was a central figure throughout the protests. A lead organizer who travelled across the country as part of the convoy, Lich was arrested just days after the Emergencies Act was invoked, ahead of police moving in to clear out the trucks and protesters in Ottawa. There was outcry and a flood of support from protestors when Lich breached the conditions of her bail in June, but she was once again released with new bail conditions in late July. She, along with other convoy organizers, has asked that $450,000 in donations received during the protests be unfrozen to pay for them to stay in Ottawa and testify at the public inquiry.
Patrick King — King was a protestor and conspiracy theorist who livestreamed his arrest from his truck in February. Court documents obtained by CTV News showed King was in frequent contact with the other convoy organizers, despite denials of his participation. He was arrested on several charges, including intimidation, counselling intimidation, and obstructing police. King was released on bail in mid-July.
Benjamin Dichter — Truck driver and convoy organizer Dichter was one of the movement’s official spokespeople.
Tom Marazzo — Marazzo was a convoy spokesperson and the leader of Veterans 4 Freedom, which also organized rallies in Ottawa during Canada Day.
Chris Barber — Barber was a truck driver and convoy organizer who was arrested on Feb. 17 on several charges. He was released on bond with conditions. He is expected to go to trial in Sept. 2023.
Brigitte Belton — Belton is a trucker and protestor, and one of the named defendants in the class-action lawsuit on behalf of Ottawa residents and businesses.
James Bauder —Bauder is a convoy protest organizer and the founder of Canada Unity, an anti-mandate group that was involved in much of the initial organization of the protests. He has posted several conspiracy theories online. He was arrested in Ottawa in February and released on a promise to appear later in court.
Steeve Charland —Charland is a protestor from Grenville, Que., who was arrested nearly a week after the demonstrations were dismantled on charges of mischief and counselling to commit mischief.
Marco Van Huigenbos — Marco Van Huigenbos was one of the organizers of the Coutts, Alta., blockade that limited access to the border with the United States.
Ottawa City Councillor for Somerset Ward Catherine McKenney participates in a “community safety walk” with Centretown residents in reaction to a protest against COVID-19 restrictions in Ottawa that is continuing into its second week, on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
KEY OTTAWA PLAYERS, RESIDENTS AND ELECTED OFFICIALS
Zexi Li — Zexi Li is the downtown Ottawa resident who launched the class-action lawsuit on behalf of residents and businesses in the city that were impacted by the three-week protests. The lawsuit is seeking more than $300 million in damages.
Jim Watson — Outgoing Ottawa Mayor Watson called a state of emergency in the city, made repeated calls for an end to the protests, and called the situation ‘completely out of control’ before the Emergencies Act was invoked.
Catherine McKenney — Ottawa City Councilor and mayoral hopeful McKenney represents Somerset Ward, which encompasses most of the Centretown neighbourhood and the area around Parliament Hill, where the majority of the protesters stayed for three weeks. McKenney was a vocal advocate for stronger police enforcement and took to the streets to document the experience from the perspective of a downtown resident.
Mathieu Fleury — Ottawa City Councilor Fleury represents the Rideau-Vanier Ward, which also included parts of the protest zone and was heavily impacted by the demonstrations.
Steve Kanellakos — Kanellakos is Ottawa’s city manager. In June, he told the parliamentary committee that’s looking into the government’s use of the Emergencies Act, independently of the public inquiry, that while he didn’t request the Emergencies Act, in a separate memo he stated it provided police with additional necessary powers.
Serge Arpin — Arpin is the chief of staff to the mayor of Ottawa.
Diane Deans — Ottawa City Councilor and former chair of the Ottawa Police Services Board, Deans was ousted from her position as chair of the police board in mid-February after she appointed an interim police chief without consultation.
Nathalie Carrier — Executive director of ZAC Quartier Vanier Business Improvement Association, which represents more than 466 property and business owners in Ottawa’s Vanier neighbourhood.
Kevin McHale — Executive director of the Sparks Street Business Improvement Association, which represents businesses along Sparks Street in the downtown core, one of the most heavily impacted parts of the city by the trucker protest. Sparks Street is within the “Occupation Zone” as designated by the class-action lawsuit.
Police officers walk on Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill as it is clear of trucks and protesters, after police took action to end to a protest, which started in opposition to mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates and grew into a broader anti-government demonstration and occupation, on its 23rd day, in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS
Steve Bell — Ottawa Police interim chief Steve Bell took over from Peter Sloly during the protests in February after the latter resigned. He told a parliamentary committee looking into the use of the Emergencies Act that it was not explicitly requested by police forces.
Peter Sloly — Sloly is the former Ottawa Police chief, who resigned during the protests amid heavy criticism that OPS was not doing enough to dismantle the protests and evict the truckers from the city.
Patricia Ferguson — Ferguson is the acting deputy chief of the Ottawa Police Service, a role she held during the convoy, often participating in OPS press conferences.
Robert Drummond & Robert Bernier — Drummond is an OPS Constable and Bernier is an OPS staff sergeant.
David Vigneault — Vigneault is the director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), which investigates possible security threats to Canada, and during the protests worked with law enforcement to provide intelligence about the demonstrators and help assess the risk level.
Michelle Tessier — Tessier is the deputy director of operations for CSIS.
Marie-Hèlene Chayer — Chayer is the executive director of the Integrated Threat Assessment Centre at CSIS
Brenda Lucki — Lucki is the commissioner of the RCMP, which was involved in policing the weeks of protests and played a key enforcement role at border blockades and in the eventual crackdown on Ottawa protesters.
Michael Duheme — Duheme is the RCMP’s deputy commissioner for federal policing.
Curtis Zablocki — Zablocki is the RCMP deputy commissioner for K Division in Alberta
John Ossowski — Ossowski was the president of the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) during the convoy protests, but retired in June.
Jason Crowley — Interim deputy chief for the Windsor Police Service
In addition to these law enforcement officers, there are several Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers on the list, including OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique, Craig Abrams, Carson Pardy, Pat Morris, Russell Lucas, Marcel Beaudin and Dana Earley.
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, Justice Minister and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti and President of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada and Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair stand behind Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he announces the Emergencies Act will be invoked to deal with protests, Monday, February 14, 2022 in Ottawa. Trudeau says he has invoked the Emergencies Act to bring to an end antigovernment blockades he describes as illegal and not about peaceful protest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
FEDERAL GOVERNMENT
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — The prime minister said shortly after invoking the Emergencies Act that it was “time-limited and targeted, as well as reasonable and proportionate.” He reiterated Tuesday the act was used as a “last resort.”
Minister Chrystia Freeland — Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced after the invocation of the Emergencies Act that the bank accounts of some protestors had been frozen.
Minister Marco Mendicino — Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino has repeatedly defended the use of the Emergencies Act and insisted on it being critical to ending the trucker protests. He has been accused of misleading Canadians by saying several times law enforcement officials asked for the Emergencies Act to be invoked, before many said at a parliamentary committee inquiry they had not explicitly requested use of the act.
Minister Bill Blair — Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair called the protests and blockades a “critical situation” before the Emergencies Act was invoked. He later called the measures “effective” and “critical.” He told a parliamentary committee he didn’t hear police ask the federal government to invoke the Emergencies Act, calling it a “decision of government,” but adding the police “were clearly having difficulties” restoring law and order.
Minister Omar Alghabra — Canada’s Transport Minister said in January, two days after the trucker protests began in Ottawa, that the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers had not had an impact on the volume of trucks at the border.
Minister Anita Anand — National Defence Minister.
Minister David Lametti — Justice Minister and Attorney General of Canada.
Minister Dominic LeBlanc — Intergovernmental Affairs Minister.
Michael Keenan — Canada’s deputy minister with Transport Canada
Christian Dea — Transport Canada’s chief economist.
Michael Sabia — Canada’s deputy finance minister. The cities of Windsor, Ont., and Ottawa have said the protests and blockades cost their municipalities millions of dollars in lost revenue and policing needs.
Rhys Mendes — Mendes is on secondment from the Bank of Canada to Canada’s department of finance, where he’s working as an assistant deputy minister for the economic policy branch.
Isabelle Jacques— An assistant deputy minister in Canada’s department of finance for the financial sector policy branch.
Cindy Termorshuizen — Associate Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.
Joe Comartin — Former MP and current consul general of Canada in Detroit, Michigan.
Jody Thomas — National security and intelligence adviser to the prime minister, Privy Council Office.
Jacquie Bogden — Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet (Emergency Preparedness and COVID Recovery), Privy Council Office
Janice Charette — Clerk of the Privy Council, secretary to the Cabinet.
Nathalie Drouin — Deputy Clerk of the Privy Council, associate secretary to the Cabinet.
Rob Stewart — Deputy Minister of Public Safety
Dominic Rochon — Senior Assistant Deputy Minister for Public Safety Canada
Anti-mandate demonstrators gather as a truck convoy blocks the highway the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
NON-OTTAWA ELECTED OFFICIALS
Drew Dilkens —Dilkens is the mayor of Windsor, Ont., where protestors blockaded the Ambassador Bridge linking Canada to the United States for nearly a week.
Jim Willett —Willett is the mayor of Coutts, Alta., where protestors blockaded the border with the United States. Willett visited with protestors and told The Canadian Press they were ‘certainly not’ as bad as some believed, but he also urged them to end the blockades.
Marlin Degrand — Solicitor General of Alberta.
Mario Di Tommaso — Deputy Solicitor General of Ontario.
Ian Freeman — Assistant deputy minister at Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation.
With files from CTV’s Glen McGregor, Mackenzie Gray, and Rachel Aiello
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
'Charter may quickly become less relevant': Why Canadians outside of Quebec should watch the election
Quebecers will cast their ballots on Oct. 3, with the incumbent Coalition Avenir Quebec expected to win another majority government. With less than four weeks left in the election campaign, here's how the race — and the results — could affect the rest of Canada.
Funding for community groups a central plank of Canada's first ever LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan'
The federal government says it will prioritize direct funding for community groups under Canada's first ever federal LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan,' stating that they are the best-placed organizations to identify and deliver the support needed to address 'persisting inequities' and improve the wellbeing of LGBTQ2S+ individuals in this country.
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Question Period sleeper turning into slugfest between Poilievre and Trudeau
There's been a 20-year series of middleweight clashes in the parliamentary fight club - Chretien vs. Day, Martin vs. Harper, Harper vs. Mulcair, Trudeau vs. O'Toole - but nothing comes close to the slugfest now raging between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
opinion | Don Martin: An Alberta storm is brewing as Danielle Smith is set to become premier
The next premier of Alberta could well make Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre look like a right-wing lightweight, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Opinion | Don Martin: Blocked at the border no more: Good riddance to the ArriveCAN app
'Finally and mercifully, ArriveCAN is dead on arrival at airports and border crossings as mandatory vaccination for foreign entry to Canada is lifted by month’s end,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Firebrand Poilievre now starts the hard search for wider support as a no-pivot party leader
There’ll be no waffling in the political winds by steamrolled-to-victory Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre; no pivoting to a kinder, gentler, mushy middle to win over voters, Don Martin writes in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith and entire board of directors step down
After months embroiled in controversy and facing calls for major leadership change, Hockey Canada announced that CEO Scott Smith is out, 'effective immediately.' The entire Hockey Canada board of directors has agreed to step down as well.
O'Bonsawin's promotion to Supreme Court could derail sexual assault trial
Prosecutors could be forced to restart a long-running sexual assault trial after the presiding judge, Michelle O'Bonsawin, was named to the Supreme Court of Canada.
BREAKING | 'Murder She Wrote' actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96
British-born stage and on television actress Angela Lansbury has died at age 96, her family said on Tuesday in a statement.
Date set for King Charles III's coronation: Buckingham Palace
The coronation ceremony for King Charles III will take place in May of next year, Buckingham Palace has announced.
Russia strikes Ukraine with more missiles in 'particularly shocking' attacks
Russian forces showered Ukraine with more missiles and munition-carrying drones Tuesday after widespread strikes killed at least 19 people in an attack the UN human rights office described as 'particularly shocking' and potential war crimes.
Danielle Smith sworn in as Alberta's next premier
It's official: Danielle Smith has been sworn in as Alberta's 19th premier. In a ceremony at Government House in Edmonton Tuesday morning, the former Wildrose party leader was sworn in by Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani.
Enrolling your child in organized sports? We want to hear from you
With COVID-19 public health measures largely lifted across the country, children and teens returning to organized sports this fall won't be faced with the same barriers to access as they once did. If you're a parent planning to enrol your child in organized sports this year, we want to hear from you.
Amanda Todd case: Teen’s family share victim impact statements at sentencing hearing
Ten years after her daughter died by suicide at age 15, Amanda Todd’s mother Carol delivered a victim impact statement at the sentencing hearing for a Dutch man convicted of extorting and harassing the teen.
Images of Hitler affixed to Guelph, Ont. synagogue door, police say
Police are investigating after antisemitic graffiti, including stickers bearing the image of Adolf Hitler, were found on the front doors of a Guelph, Ont. synagogue.
Canada
-
Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith and entire board of directors step down
After months embroiled in controversy and facing calls for major leadership change, Hockey Canada announced that CEO Scott Smith is out, 'effective immediately.' The entire Hockey Canada board of directors has agreed to step down as well.
-
Small Yukon First Nation bans sex offender using its COVID emergency law
A First Nation of fewer than 300 people in Yukon's north has used a law it created during the COVID-19 pandemic to bar a convicted sex offender from being sent to its community. The Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation in Old Crow issued a declaration under its Community Emergency Act banning Christopher Schafer from the fly-in community nearly 800 kilometres north of Whitehorse for at least the next 90 days.
-
Several federal cabinet members expected to testify at Freedom Convoy hearings
Eight federal cabinet members, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are among those slated to testify at the public inquiry into the government's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act.
-
Danielle Smith sworn in as Alberta's next premier
It's official: Danielle Smith has been sworn in as Alberta's 19th premier. In a ceremony at Government House in Edmonton Tuesday morning, the former Wildrose party leader was sworn in by Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani.
-
Airbnb will enforce its anti-party policy for Halloween
This Halloween, guests with no positive reviews attempting to book Airbnbs will be blocked, says the company, as it cracks down on disruptive parties.
-
Many Ontario employers now need 'electronic monitoring' policies. Here's what that means for workers
Many Ontario companies will soon need to disclose to staff whether they’re electronically monitoring their activities.
World
-
Kremlin war hawks demand more devastating strikes on Ukraine
Moscow's barrage of missile strikes on cities all across Ukraine has elicited celebratory comments from Russian officials and pro-Kremlin pundits, who in recent weeks have actively criticized the Russian military for a series of embarrassing setbacks on the battlefield.
-
Ex-Texas cop charged over shooting teen eating hamburger
A now-former San Antonio police officer was charged Tuesday with two counts of aggravated assault by a peace officer in last week's shooting of a teen who was eating a hamburger in his car in a McDonald's parking lot.
-
Iran's crackdown on protests intensifies in Kurdish region
Iran intensified its crackdown Tuesday on Kurdish areas in the country's west amid protests sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman detained by the morality police as oil workers demonstrated at a key refinery, activists said.
-
Ex-eBay employee gets 1 year in prison for harassment scheme
A former eBay Inc. employee was sentenced Tuesday to one year behind bars for her role in a harassment scheme targeting creators of an online newsletter that included the delivery of live spiders, a bloody pig mask and other disturbing items to their home.
-
Hawaii won't cooperate with states prosecuting for abortions
Hawaii Gov. David Ige signed an executive order Tuesday that aims to prevent other states from punishing their residents who get an abortion in the islands and stop other states from sanctioning local doctors and nurses who provide such care.
-
Smashing success: NASA asteroid strike results in big nudge
A spacecraft that plowed into a small, harmless asteroid millions of miles away succeeded in shifting its orbit, NASA said Tuesday in announcing the results of its save-the-world test.
Politics
-
Who will testify at the 'Freedom Convoy' commission? Here's the list of anticipated witnesses
Hearings as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission’s national inquiry into the federal government’s unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act begin Thursday. CTVNews.ca breaks down who is on Commissioner Paul Rouleau's 'anticipated' witness list and why their testimony is being sought.
-
Trudeau announces $222M for Quebec firm that produces minerals for electric cars
Ottawa will invest $222 million to help a Quebec company increase production of critical minerals for goods such as electric cars and batteries while simultaneously cutting emissions, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.
-
Small Yukon First Nation bans sex offender using its COVID emergency law
A First Nation of fewer than 300 people in Yukon's north has used a law it created during the COVID-19 pandemic to bar a convicted sex offender from being sent to its community. The Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation in Old Crow issued a declaration under its Community Emergency Act banning Christopher Schafer from the fly-in community nearly 800 kilometres north of Whitehorse for at least the next 90 days.
Health
-
New study questions the effectiveness of colonoscopies
A landmark study suggests the benefits of colonoscopies for cancer screening may be overestimated. The study found only meagre benefits for the group of people invited to get the procedure: an 18 per cent lower risk of getting colorectal cancer, and no significant reduction in the risk of cancer death.
-
Air pollution particles can reach fetuses' developing organs: study
New research has revealed that fetuses can have black carbon particles in their developing organs as a result of air pollution, as early as the first trimester of pregnancy.
-
Fluoride in drinking water not associated with emotional, behavioural issues in children: Australian study
According to a new study from Australia, childhood exposure to fluoride through public tap water isn’t associated with any emotional or behavioural issues, nor any negative executive functioning in adolescent years.
Sci-Tech
-
Smashing success: NASA asteroid strike results in big nudge
A spacecraft that plowed into a small, harmless asteroid millions of miles away succeeded in shifting its orbit, NASA said Tuesday in announcing the results of its save-the-world test.
-
Canadian students help NASA find landslides using Reddit
Canadian university students are helping a major space agency to compile landslide data from a popular social media website.
-
Labour proposal could upend rules for gig workers in the U.S, companies
The Biden administration proposed new standards Tuesday that could make it more difficult to classify millions of workers as independent contractors and deny them minimum wage and benefits.
Entertainment
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Murder She Wrote' actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96
British-born stage and on television actress Angela Lansbury has died at age 96, her family said on Tuesday in a statement.
-
Prosecutor apologizes to Adnan Syed, Hae Min Lee's family after charges dropped in 'Serial' case
Prosecutors dropped charges against Adnan Syed on Tuesday in the 1999 killing of Hae Min Lee after additional DNA testing excluded him as a suspect in a case chronicled by the hit podcast 'Serial.'
-
Damien Hirst burns artworks after collectors pick their NFTs instead
Britain's Damien Hirst started burning hundreds of his artworks on Tuesday after collectors chose to keep their non-fungible tokens (NFTs), blockchain-based assets representing their digital images, instead.
Business
-
Airbnb will enforce its anti-party policy for Halloween
This Halloween, guests with no positive reviews attempting to book Airbnbs will be blocked, says the company, as it cracks down on disruptive parties.
-
IMF dims outlook for 2023 global economy amid Ukraine war
The International Monetary Fund is downgrading its outlook for the world economy for 2023, citing a long list of threats that include Russia's war against Ukraine, chronic inflation pressures, punishing interest rates and the lingering consequences of the global pandemic.
-
S&P/TSX composite down more than 200 points in late-morning trading
Losses in the energy sector helped lead a broad decline as Canada's main stock index was down more than 200 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.
Lifestyle
-
Airbnb will enforce its anti-party policy for Halloween
This Halloween, guests with no positive reviews attempting to book Airbnbs will be blocked, says the company, as it cracks down on disruptive parties.
-
Fat Bear finalists face off after cheating scandal rocks voting
Two bears are facing off on Fat Bear Tuesday, just days after a cheating scandal disrupted Sunday's semi final.
-
Vogue names B.C.'s Okanagan one of 12 'underrated wine regions' worth visiting
Many Canadians already know B.C.'s Okanagan Valley as a sunny and scenic destination for wine tourism – but the region is enjoying new international attention thanks to a shout out in Vogue.
Sports
-
Bauer pauses role as official equipment provider to Hockey Canada's men's teams
Bauer Hockey is putting its partnership with Hockey Canada on ice, calling the repeated breach of trust by the national organization's leadership 'extremely disturbing.'
-
Enrolling your child in organized sports? We want to hear from you
With COVID-19 public health measures largely lifted across the country, children and teens returning to organized sports this fall won't be faced with the same barriers to access as they once did. If you're a parent planning to enrol your child in organized sports this year, we want to hear from you.
-
Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset
Bianca Andreescu upset the red-hot Liudmila Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes.
Autos
-
Hyundai, Kia auto parts supplier in Alabama fined for child labour violations
Authorities found children as young as 13 working at a Korean-operated parts supplier to automakers Hyundai and Kia, and have fined the company and a labour recruiter, the U.S. Department of Labor and the Alabama Department of Labor said on Tuesday.
-
Amazon to invest US$972M for electric vans, trucks in Europe
Amazon said Monday it will invest 1 billion euros (US$972.1 million) to add thousands of more electric vans, long-haul trucks and cargo bikes to its delivery network in Europe.
-
Red Bull guilty of 'minor' budget cap violation, FIA says
Formula One team Red Bull breached budget regulations last season, was guilty of "minor" overspending, the series' governing body said on Monday.