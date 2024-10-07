Politics

    • Who will end the debate? Political gridlock continues in the House of Commons

    Share
    OTTAWA -

    Federal political parties appear to be locked in a game of chicken over a debate that has stalled almost all business in the House of Commons.

    The Conservatives say the debate will continue until the Liberals hand over unredacted documents to the RCMP about government money misspent by a green-tech foundation.

    The debate has now stretched into its second full week.

    The Liberals could put forward a motion to end the debate, but Liberal House leader Karina Gould's office says it's up to the Conservatives to end the "filibuster."

    The Speaker ruled last week, acknowledging the Liberals did not comply with an order from the House to hand over the documents, but Greg Fergus also said the issue is complicated and should be studied at committee.

    The RCMP say they have the redacted documents the government already provided to the House, but have raised doubts about whether they can legally use documents handed over by Parliament as part of an investigation.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News