The Liberal Party is reeling after two high-profile ministers -- Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott -- resigned from cabinet just over seven months before the federal election.



It’s the type of news that could hurt the Liberals’ election fortunes in October, and may cause some MPs to reconsider whether they will stand for re-election in the fall.



Dozens MPs of all political stripes have already made that decision, or have been pushed out of their parties. Here’s a look at the MPs who will be calling it quits.



Liberals down at least 11 incumbents



At least eight Liberals won’t be running again. The best-known is Scott Brison, the MP for Kings-Hants in Nova Scotia, who quit his position as Treasury Secretary in January.



Brison was first elected as a Progressive Conservative in 1997 and went on to spend 22 years in Parliament. He has faced questions in recent months over the suspension of Vice-Admiral Mark Norman, who is accused of leaking cabinet secrets related to a contract with Quebec-based Davie Shipbuilding. Norman denies any wrongdoing.



Scott Brison on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

Celina Caesar-Chavannes, the outspoken representative from the Ontario riding of Whitby, announced her departure on Saturday.



Caesar-Chavannes was one of the first Liberals to publicly support Wilson-Raybould after the Globe and Mail broke a story alleging the PMO pressured her when she was attorney general to intervene in the criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin. Caesar-Chavannes said her decision to leave is for “personal reasons.”



Celina Caesar-Chavannes on Friday, May 25, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)



Three Nova Scotia Liberals – Bill Casey (Cumberland-Colchester), Mark Eyking (Sydney—Victoria), and Colin Fraser (West Nova) – have all said they’re calling it quits.



Also not running are Ontario MPs Borys Wrzesniewskyj (Etobicoke Centre) and John Oliver (Oakville). New Brunswick’s T.J. Harvey (Tobique-Mactaquac) will also be gone.



The Liberals have also lost Nicola Di Iorio (Saint-Leonard—Saint Michel), who resigned from his Quebec seat last month after a long absence, and Ontario’s Raj Grewal (Brampton East), who said he was resigning after a gambling scandal but has decided to continue sitting as an Independent.



Meanwhile, Leona Alleslev (Aurora—Oak Ridges—Richmond Hill) crossed the floor from the Liberals to the Conservatives.



At least nine Conservatives are moving on



Among the Conservatives, at least nine of their 97 MPs have said they won’t run again for the party.



The most high-profile veteran moving on from the Conservatives is Ontario MP Kellie Leitch (Simcoe-Grey), a former cabinet minister who famously proposed a “values test” for new Canadians when she ran for the party leadership.



Kellie Leitch on Monday, July 15, 2013. (Adrian Wyld / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Larry Miller, from the Ontario riding of Bruce—Grey—Owen Sound, is leaving after 28 years.



Larry Miller announces his retirement. (CTV Barrie / Roger Klein)



Also retiring from the Conservatives’ Ontario caucus are Guy Lauzon (Stormont—Dundas—South Glengarry), Bev Shipley (Lambton—Kent—Middlesex), Dave Van Kesteren (Chatham-Kent—Leamington) and David Tilson (Dufferin—Caledon).



The party is also losing Alberta MP Jim Eglinski (Yellowhead), Manitoba’s Robert Sopuck (Dauphin—Swan River—Neepawa) and B.C.’s Mark Warawa (Langley—Aldergrove).



Maxime Bernier (Beauce) left the Conservatives last year after narrowly losing the leadership to Andrew Scheer. He went on to start the People’s Party of Canada.



In May, Gordon Brown (Leeds—Grenville—Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes) died in his office. He was replaced in a byelection by Conservative Michael Barrett.



New Democrats have lost nearly one-third of caucus



So far, the New Democratic Party is facing the biggest loss. Thirteen NDP members have decided not to run again, which is nearly one third of their 44-member caucus.



Ousted party leader Tom Mulcair resigned his Quebec seat (Outremont) in 2018, and the Liberals picked it up in last month’s byelection.



Kennedy Stewart (Burnaby South) left his seat in the fall and became Mayor of Vancouver. Muclair’s successor as leader, Jagmeet Singh, helped the party keep the seat in the byelection last month.



Sheila Malcolmson left the B.C. seat of Nanaimo-Ladysmith in October, and was later elected to the provincial legislature.



At least three more NDP from B.C. have announced their retirements: Nathan Cullen (Skeena—Bulkey Valley), Murray Rankin (Victoria) and Fin Donnelly (Port Moody—Coquitlam).



Nathan Cullen on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick



In addition to Mulcair, four more Quebec members are leaving: Romeo Saganash (Abitibi—Baie-James—Nunavik—Eeyou), Helene Laverdiere (Laurier—Sainte Marie), Anne Minh-Thu Quach (Salaberry—Suroit) and Marjolaine Boutin-Sweet (Hochelaga).



Romeo Saganash on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)



Linda Duncan, the NDP’s only member from Alberta (Edmonton Strathcona), is moving on after more than a decade.



Longtime Ontario MPs Irene Mathyssen (London—Fanshawe) and David Christopherson (Hamilton Centre) have also decided to give up their seats.