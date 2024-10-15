Where to watch PM Justin Trudeau's foreign interference inquiry testimony

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will testify Wednesday before the federal inquiry into foreign interference, for the second time.

The prime minister's appearance comes after weeks of hearings as part of the second phase of the Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions.

Trudeau's testimony has been on the books for some time, but comes amid heightened international attention on India's alleged foreign interference in Canada, after the RCMP revealed it has credible evidence linking Indian diplomats and consular officials to clandestine and serious criminal activity in this country.

The second phase of the public inquiry is focused on the federal government's capacity and capabilities to "detect, deter and counter" foreign interference targeting Canada's democratic and electoral processes, as well as the experiences of diaspora communities. It is expected the questioning of the prime minister will be focused around these themes.

This more forward-looking portion of the probe is meant to help Canada shore up its democratic processes against future threats as the next federal election approaches.

The prime minister's first round of testimony last April was part of the first fact-finding phase of the inquiry, which focused on determining whether China, Russia and other foreign actors interfered in the last two federal votes, and how the government responded.

During his initial hearing, the prime minister delved into what he knew and when regarding specific interference allegations, and voiced frustration about the "sensationalized," intelligence leaks at the centre of the controversy.

Commissioner Marie-Josee Hogue tabled her initial report in May, concluding that Chinese meddling in a few ridings did not affect the overall outcome of Canada's 2019 and 2021 general elections.

Trudeau will be the last witness to take the stand, following secondary testimony from top government officials and cabinet ministers in recent days. The inquiry will then conduct a series of expert roundtables to inform Hogue's concluding recommendations.

The inquiry's final report is due to the government, in both official languages, by Dec. 31.