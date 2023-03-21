Where to watch live coverage of U.S. President Joe Biden's trip to Canada

As Joe Biden prepares to make his first trip to Canada as president of the United States, CTVNews.ca will offer live coverage of the leader’s visit.

President Biden will arrive in Ottawa on Thursday and address Parliament on Friday. A detailed itinerary of the two-day visit has yet to be released. Key issues likely to be on the agenda for the trip include the instability in Haiti, irregular border crossings and ongoing support for Ukraine.

While Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have rubbed elbows at various international summits over the years, this trip will mark Biden’s first time in Canada since becoming U.S. president in January 2021. Newly elected American presidents will typically visit Canada early in their term, but Biden’s trip has been delayed in part by COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Live coverage of the visit starts Thursday, March 23 on CTV News Channel.

