OTTAWA -- The chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to do more to work with First Nations and their leadership.

Chief Bobby Cameron told Evan Solomon on CTV’s Power Play on Wednesday that whether or not the flags are lowered is just one of many issues for First Nations.

“Raising the flags or lowering the flags is just a small piece in the puzzle for First Nations people,” Cameron said. He added that there are “so many outstanding issues” like housing on reserves and the treatment Indigenous communities face in the health-care system.

Flags at Canada’s federal buildings and the Peace Tower have been at half-mast after the discovery of unmarked graves at former residential school sites.

The Royal Canadian Legion says it plans to raise the flag at the National War Memorial in Ottawa on Remembrance Day, then lower it again to half-mast. Trudeau says he’s been speaking with Indigenous communities across the country about temporarily raising the flags on Nov. 11, so they can be lowered to honour veterans and those who died in combat.

