What: A publicly traded company that provides engineering, design, procurement, construction, and operations and maintenance services across a number of industry sectors, including mining and metallurgy, clean power, nuclear, oil and gas, and infrastructure.

Where: Montreal-based with offices in 50 countries and projects globally

How much: The company reported revenue of $9.3 billion in 2017 (the last year for which figures are available)

Employees: About 50,000 worldwide and close to 8,800 in Canada

Key projects in Canada: Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit (Toronto), New Champlain Bridge Corridor Project (Montreal), Darlington Nuclear refurbishment (Ontario)

When: Founded in 1911 by federal civil servant Arthur Surveyer. Issued its initial public offering in 1986. The company became known as SNC and then merged with Canadian engineering and construction firm Lavalin in 1991 to become SNC-Lavalin.