What the health minister had to say about a U.S. approval to import cheaper medication from Canada
Health Minister Mark Holland has told U.S. officials Canada is disappointed with the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) decision to allow the import of some Canadian prescription drugs and that the country "will take all necessary measures" to protect its drug supply.
"I want to assure Canadians that they will continue to have access to medications they need when they need them. Canada has strong regulations in place to protect supply," Holland said in a statement Tuesday.
His comments come more than a week after the FDA's decision to approve the drug import plan put forth by the state of Florida.
Holland spoke with U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra and U.S. Ambassador to Canada David Cohen in a call on Jan. 12.
Becerra and Cohen told Holland that the U.S. is not trying to create drug shortages or interfere with Canada's access to drugs, a readout from the federal government describing those discussions says. Cohen added that he understands and expected Canada to take action to safeguard its pharmaceutical supply.
Both U.S. officials and Holland said they will continue to communicate openly on the matter.
"Canadians can be confident that our government will continue to take all necessary measures to protect the drug supply in Canada," Holland said.
On Jan. 8, Health Canada released a statement criticizing the FDA's decision.
"Bulk importation will not provide an effective solution to the problem of high drug prices in the U.S.," the health agency said.
"Health Canada has listened to Canadians and has consulted with industry stakeholders, pharmacists, provinces and territories, patient groups, and medical associations. All agree that the Canadian government must remain focused on ensuring a stable and adequate supply of prescription drugs for Canadians."
