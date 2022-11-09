What the 'Freedom Convoy' commission heard about the Alberta blockade
Over the last two days, the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act heard witness testimony about the Coutts, Alta., protest.
Focusing in on the blockade of a southern Alberta highway leading to a busy Canada-U.S. port of entry, the commission heard from Marco Van Huigenbos, a Fort Macleod councillor and protester who was charged with mischief over $5,000 in connection to the Coutts border blockade.
Coutts Mayor Jim Willett also testified, elaborating on concerns he voiced at the time of the protests about an "extreme" element taking part.
According to the commission's timeline of events, the Alberta blockade in support of the "Freedom Convoy" protests in Ottawa started on Jan. 29 when a convoy of approximately 1,000 vehicles travelled to the province's primary U.S. border crossing and stopped traffic in both directions on Alberta's Highway 4.
Between Feb. 3 and Feb. 7 traffic was passing through the border crossing, though it was slow and with interruptions. On Feb. 8, protesters re-established a full blockade, and as a result, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) suspended service at the port of entry.
On Feb. 14—the day the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act—the RCMP seized weapons at the protest site and laid charges against a number protesters, including conspiracy to commit murder. The blockade was then fully cleared the next day.
From texts the mayor sent accusing then-premier of Alberta Jason Kenney of "ignoring the province being held hostage by domestic terrorists," to protesters wanting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to come and address them, here are they key takeaways from the Coutts-focused testimony.
PROTESTERS MET MP, WANTED TRUDEAU TO COME
During Van Huigenbos's testimony, he was asked about a CBSA email from Jan. 30 noting how the situation was "escalating" in Coutts and stating that there were "rumours of another 800 protesters coming with heavy equipment because they want Trudeau there."
Asked if he agreed there were people involved in the Alberta blockade that were looking to address the prime minister directly, Van Huigenbos said: "I could see that being something individuals wanted. Trudeau is not popular in Alberta."
Throughout the protests, Trudeau resisted any suggestions that he meet with those who were protesting.
According to an RCMP institutional report entered into evidence this week, just ahead of the protests the RCMP updated its ministerial security protective policing plans "in part due to concerns arising from anti-public health order rhetoric and demonstrations at the residences of public officials."
The commission also heard about how Conservative MP Glen Motz—who while he was in Ottawa voiced support for the protests—had also travelled back to his home province to speak with protesters there.
According to Van Huigenbos's testimony, he met with Motz at a secondary protest a few kilometres north of the Coutts crossing, near Milk River, where the pair discussed the federal mandates.
Marco Van Huigenbos appears at the Public Order Emergency Commission, Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Van Huigenbos also said that the message Motz and the mayor were pushing was to "clear the road enough" to not be breaking the law and then, "protest all you want."
In texts speaking with then-Alberta transportation minister Rajan Sawhney, Willett suggested that the way Motz came to engage would have been the way to go if the province had planned send someone.
"Low key, unannounced, meet with RCMP, meet Marco or whoever is in charge and communicate," Willett said.
'OUR MESSAGE HAD BEEN LOST'
Van Huigenbos testified that the decision was made to end the blockade after Alberta RCMP officers had moved in, made arrests and seized multiple weapons and pieces of body armour early in the morning on Feb. 14.
He said that once he learned about the guns it became clear that the protesters' objective, as he saw it, of forcing the lifting of COVID-19 mandates by creating "an inconvenience at the border" was no longer possible.
"Our message had been lost."
"And, obviously, it was unfortunate. It was not us. It was obviously individuals who were among us that had different, and like I said, this is to be proven. I can't speak to that, but alleged to have different views than us,” Van Huigenbos went on to say.
"I remember saying, 'Google Coutts' and any of the messages, any of the videos, any of the positivity around what we were doing, in my view, was lost. It was guns, guns, guns. And … to not be associated with that or even that viewpoint … we arranged to leave,” he later added.
MAYOR WARNED RESIDENTS TO LOCK DOORS
A memo entered into evidence on Wednesday from the Coutts mayor showed how he sought to equip the village's 245 residents for the "flood" of people into their community. Here are the safety tips he suggested:
- Until this occupation is over, pretend you are living in a big city.
- Make sure all your doors and windows are locked, especially if you are leaving home for any period of time.
- Lock your vehicles, don’t leave any valuables visible in the vehicle, and certainly don’t leave any keys in the vehicle. If possible, park off the street.
- Make sure all your outbuildings, sheds, garages, and so on are securely locked.
- Check your yard lights, porch lights, and alarm systems if you have them, and use them.
- Don’t open your door to strangers.
- Make sure your children are under adult supervision.
- Do not confront protestors.
Jim Willett, mayor of Coutts, Alta., appears at the Public Order Emergency Commission, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Asked about this during his testimony, Willett said the village typically has an "almost zero per cent crime rate."
"It's typical small town Alberta," he said. "If there's a stranger in town, word gets around."
During his testimony, Willett was emotional talking about the toll the blockade took on his community, telling the commission that some residents on home care couldn't get seen during the blockades, and that some neighbours still aren’t on speaking terms because of their opposing views on the protests.
IGNORING 'DOMESTIC TERRORISTS'?
In two separate text conversations the mayor had, he made it clear that he thought the protesters were "domestic terrorists."
In one exchange on Feb. 12 with a reporter from The Canadian Press that was entered into evidence, Willett suggested to the journalist that he should "find someone in a protected position who will call these guys what they are, domestic terrorists."
"Won't be me," he continued. "They are right outside my window. I would be strung up, literally." He then noted that: "A more extreme element has moved in," and that he was "concerned about the final outcome." It was just two days later that the guns were seized and the conspiracy to commit murder charges were laid against four blockade participants.
In the other text conversation with Sawhney just a few hours later on the same day, according to timestamps associated with the messages, Willett wrote: "If you get a chance could you find out why the premier is ignoring the province being held hostage by domestic terrorists? And why has he not labelled it such? My rant for the day."
That rant received no response from the Alberta cabinet minister. Their conversation picked up on Feb. 14 when Sawhney asked the mayor: "Are you doing ok?"
The next day, as their conversation continued Willett offered: "I'm sure there will be some high level discussions on how to prevent this happening again."
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
Everything you need to know about the Emergencies Act national inquiry
History was made on Oct. 13 with the launch of the Public Order Emergency Commission's public hearings in Ottawa, looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests to an end. CTVNews.ca breaks down everything you need to know.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau faces the greatest risk of Freedom Convoy fallout
He may not have seen the potential threat when truckers rolled toward Ottawa last January, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cannot miss the risk of Freedom Convoy fallout he now faces, contributor Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Question Period sleeper turning into slugfest between Poilievre and Trudeau
There's been a 20-year series of middleweight clashes in the parliamentary fight club - Chretien vs. Day, Martin vs. Harper, Harper vs. Mulcair, Trudeau vs. O'Toole - but nothing comes close to the slugfest now raging between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
opinion | Don Martin: An Alberta storm is brewing as Danielle Smith is set to become premier
The next premier of Alberta could well make Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre look like a right-wing lightweight, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Opinion | Don Martin: Blocked at the border no more: Good riddance to the ArriveCAN app
'Finally and mercifully, ArriveCAN is dead on arrival at airports and border crossings as mandatory vaccination for foreign entry to Canada is lifted by month’s end,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Firebrand Poilievre now starts the hard search for wider support as a no-pivot party leader
There’ll be no waffling in the political winds by steamrolled-to-victory Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre; no pivoting to a kinder, gentler, mushy middle to win over voters, Don Martin writes in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rare, deadly genetic disease successfully treated in utero for first time
A Canadian toddler is being celebrated in the scientific world as the first treated in utero for a genetic disease that would have quickly killed her.
What the 'Freedom Convoy' commission heard about the Alberta blockade
Over the last two days, the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act heard witness testimony about the Coutts, Alta., protest. From texts the mayor sent accusing then-premier of Alberta Jason Kenney of 'ignoring... domestic terrorists,' to protesters' push for political meetings, here are they key takeaways from the Coutts-focused testimony.
Where is cancer most prevalent in Canada? Key takeaways from latest national report
A quarter-century of cancer data is now available in a new report released by the Canadian Cancer Society, Statistics Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the key findings.
Better than a textbook: Remembrance Day convoy to roll once again into Oshawa
An army of volunteers has been polishing up old Second World War Jeeps, trucks and other military vehicles that will be part of a special convoy of remembrance in Oshawa on Friday.
'Everything is broken in this country' Pierre Poilievre says, blaming PM Trudeau
Decrying high inflation and the rising cost of food, housing and fuel, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre held a rare media availability on Wednesday to declare: 'it feels like everything is broken in this country right now.'
CHEO opens second ICU amid 'unprecedented' crisis
CHEO has opened a second pediatric intensive care unit to address an overflow of critically ill babies and young children with respiratory illnesses.
Coutts mayor says RCMP was caught off guard by blockade despite warnings
RCMP appeared caught off guard by protesters blockading a Canada-U.S. border crossing last winter despite Alberta's government being warned ahead of time, the mayor of Coutts, Alta., testified at a public inquiry Wednesday.
Four takeaways from the U.S. midterm elections
Democrats were enjoying a stronger-than-expected showing in the U.S. midterm elections early on Wednesday, but there still remains the possibility that Republicans could end up with control of both the House and the U.S. Senate.
Gun hidden in a raw chicken found at Florida TSA checkpoint
A gun found inside a raw chicken at an airport security checkpoint has the TSA calling 'personal fowl.'
Canada
-
'Massive surge' of sick kids could force hospitals to triage care: ER doctor
An emergency-room physician is warning that the situation in Ontario's health-care system is spiralling out of control, and urging elected leaders to consider reintroducing mask mandates.
-
Where is cancer most prevalent in Canada? Key takeaways from latest national report
A quarter-century of cancer data is now available in a new report released by the Canadian Cancer Society, Statistics Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the key findings.
-
'Everything is broken in this country' Pierre Poilievre says, blaming PM Trudeau
Decrying high inflation and the rising cost of food, housing and fuel, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre held a rare media availability on Wednesday to declare: 'it feels like everything is broken in this country right now.'
-
Coutts mayor says RCMP was caught off guard by blockade despite warnings
RCMP appeared caught off guard by protesters blockading a Canada-U.S. border crossing last winter despite Alberta's government being warned ahead of time, the mayor of Coutts, Alta., testified at a public inquiry Wednesday.
-
Coroner calls for change in policing, health care, education in review of Que. teen fatally shot by police
Quebec coroner Gehane Kamel has released her final recommendations to police, the health care system and schools four years after officers shot and killed 17-year-old Riley Fairholm, who called 911 on himself.
-
Family of Kitchener, Ont. man missing for 20 years issues new plea for answers
Wednesday marks 20 years since David MacDermott’s family last saw or heard from him.
World
-
Gun hidden in a raw chicken found at Florida TSA checkpoint
A gun found inside a raw chicken at an airport security checkpoint has the TSA calling 'personal fowl.'
-
Breaking down the significant turmoil that's unfolded in the Oath Keepers trial
The seditious conspiracy trial of five alleged Oath Keepers leaders has become mired in conflict as U.S. prosecutors called defence witnesses to warn them against self-incrimination in the days before they take the stand, defence attorneys accused one another of unethical conduct and one witness was revealed to be an informant.
-
Republicans in struggle to break Democrats' hold on U.S. Congress
The promise of a red wave receding, Republicans slogged state by state in a determined fight to break the Democrats' one-party hold on Washington as anxiety set in over the dragged-out race for control of Congress and the future of President Joe Biden's agenda.
-
'A very different kind of monarchy is starting to show,' royal expert says
King Charles III has had two months to settle into his new role as sovereign. In that short time, the world is already seeing a shift to what seems to be a less formal and more accessible monarchy, says a royal expert.
-
Colorado's Lauren Boebert locked in tough reelection bid
Republican Lauren Boebert was locked in a tight race Wednesday in her bid for reelection to a U.S. House seat in Colorado against Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, a businessman and former city councilman from Aspen.
-
Russians withdrawing from key position in southern Ukraine
Russia's military announced Wednesday that it's withdrawing from Ukraine's southern city of Kherson and nearby areas, in what would be another in a series of humiliating setbacks for Moscow's forces in the 8-month-old war.
Politics
-
What the 'Freedom Convoy' commission heard about the Alberta blockade
Over the last two days, the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act heard witness testimony about the Coutts, Alta., protest. From texts the mayor sent accusing then-premier of Alberta Jason Kenney of 'ignoring... domestic terrorists,' to protesters' push for political meetings, here are they key takeaways from the Coutts-focused testimony.
-
'Everything is broken in this country' Pierre Poilievre says, blaming PM Trudeau
Decrying high inflation and the rising cost of food, housing and fuel, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre held a rare media availability on Wednesday to declare: 'it feels like everything is broken in this country right now.'
-
Trudeau to miss national Remembrance Day ceremony due to summit in Cambodia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will miss Friday's national Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa to attend a summit in Cambodia involving countries from across Southeast Asia.
Health
-
Rare, deadly genetic disease successfully treated in utero for first time
A Canadian toddler is being celebrated in the scientific world as the first treated in utero for a genetic disease that would have quickly killed her.
-
CHEO opens second ICU amid 'unprecedented' crisis
CHEO has opened a second pediatric intensive care unit to address an overflow of critically ill babies and young children with respiratory illnesses.
-
WHO reports 90 per cent drop in world COVID-19 deaths since February
The World Health Organization chief on Wednesday said a nearly 90 per cent drop in recent COVID-19 deaths globally compared to nine months ago provides 'cause for optimism,' but still urged vigilance against the pandemic as variants continue to crop up.
Sci-Tech
-
Lawsuit claims Apple, Amazon colluded to raise iPhone, iPad prices
Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc were accused in an antitrust lawsuit on Wednesday of conspiring to drive up iPhone and iPad prices by removing nearly all other resellers of new Apple products from Amazon's website.
-
Movies created specially for dogs used to help researchers see how canines view the world
A new study using made-for-canine movies provides a glimpse at how dogs look at the world, and what captures their attention.
-
North Vancouver couple track and recover stolen bike using hidden GPS device
Half a dozen bicycles have been stolen from the storage locker of his North Vancouver townhouse complex this year, so Travis – who asked CTV News not to use his last name – wasn't surprised when his wife's bike disappeared in August.
Entertainment
-
Deliberations to start in rape civil case against filmmaker Paul Haggis
Jury deliberations are due to start Thursday in a rape civil case against filmmaker Paul Haggis, tasking a six-person panel with sifting through duelling narratives about what happened between him and a publicist on a night in 2013.
-
Jennifer Aniston opens up about failed IVF and says she has 'zero regrets'
Jennifer Aniston has opened up about her failed attempts to get pregnant, saying she has "zero regrets" about a difficult period in her life.
-
Jennifer Lopez praises Jennifer Garner's co-parenting with Ben Affleck
Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have a blended family and it sounds like things are going well. In an interview with Vogue released Tuesday, Lopez talked about reuniting with her former fiancé.
Business
-
Facebook parent company Meta laying off 11,000 employees
Facebook parent Meta is laying off 11,000 people, about 13% of its workforce, as it contends with faltering revenue and broader tech industry woes, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a letter to employees Wednesday.
-
Meta layoff of 11,000 workers worldwide hits Canadian staff
A number of Canadian workers have been laid off by Meta Inc. as the tech giant announced plans to cut 13 per cent of its workforce in a bid to become 'leaner and more efficient.'
-
Elon Musk sold nearly US$4 billion worth of Tesla stock since Twitter deal closed
Elon Musk sold US$3.95 billion worth of Tesla stock since completing his purchase of Twitter late last month.
Lifestyle
-
Changes are coming to Wordle
Changes are coming for Wordle ... again. For starters the New York Times this week named Tracy Bennett the new editor of Wordle, the wildly popular online puzzle game.
-
18-carat pink diamond reaps US$28.8M at Geneva auction
A pear-shaped 18-carat pink diamond billed as a rarity sold at a Geneva auction for 28.4 million Swiss francs (US$28.8 million), including fees and taxes, on the lower end of the expected range.
-
Manitoba boy sent 5,000 hockey cards after his collection was stolen
Strangers from across North America have sent a Manitoba boy thousands of hockey cards after his original collection was stolen last month.
Sports
-
Biden hopes Putin will negotiate WNBA star's release
American basketball star Brittney Griner has been sent to a penal colony in Russia to serve her sentence for drug possession, her legal team said Wednesday.
-
World Cup ambassador from Qatar denounces homosexuality
An ambassador for the World Cup in Qatar has described homosexuality as a 'damage in the mind' in an interview with German public broadcaster ZDF only two weeks before the opening of the soccer tournament in the Gulf state, highlighting concerns about the conservative country's treatment of gays and lesbians.
-
Senegal star Sadio Mane leaves Bayern match with injury
Senegal forward Sadio Mane went off injured while playing for Bayern Munich against Werder Bremen on Tuesday, with 13 days until his national team plays its first World Cup game.
Autos
-
California voters weigh new tax on rich to boost electric vehicle adoption
Should California's richest residents pay higher taxes to help put more electric vehicles on the road? That's a question the state's voters are weighing in the election that concludes Tuesday.
-
Diesel prices jump in all three Maritime provinces, topping $3 a litre in New Brunswick
Drivers in all three Maritime provinces will be paying more for diesel after prices were adjusted Saturday morning.
-
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.