What the 'Freedom Convoy' commission heard about the Alberta blockade

Over the last two days, the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act heard witness testimony about the Coutts, Alta., protest.

Focusing in on the blockade of a southern Alberta highway leading to a busy Canada-U.S. port of entry, the commission heard from Marco Van Huigenbos, a Fort Macleod councillor and protester who was charged with mischief over $5,000 in connection to the Coutts border blockade.

Coutts Mayor Jim Willett also testified, elaborating on concerns he voiced at the time of the protests about an "extreme" element taking part.

According to the commission's timeline of events, the Alberta blockade in support of the "Freedom Convoy" protests in Ottawa started on Jan. 29 when a convoy of approximately 1,000 vehicles travelled to the province's primary U.S. border crossing and stopped traffic in both directions on Alberta's Highway 4.

Between Feb. 3 and Feb. 7 traffic was passing through the border crossing, though it was slow and with interruptions. On Feb. 8, protesters re-established a full blockade, and as a result, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) suspended service at the port of entry.

On Feb. 14—the day the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act—the RCMP seized weapons at the protest site and laid charges against a number protesters, including conspiracy to commit murder. The blockade was then fully cleared the next day.

From texts the mayor sent accusing then-premier of Alberta Jason Kenney of "ignoring the province being held hostage by domestic terrorists," to protesters wanting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to come and address them, here are they key takeaways from the Coutts-focused testimony.

PROTESTERS MET MP, WANTED TRUDEAU TO COME

During Van Huigenbos's testimony, he was asked about a CBSA email from Jan. 30 noting how the situation was "escalating" in Coutts and stating that there were "rumours of another 800 protesters coming with heavy equipment because they want Trudeau there."

Asked if he agreed there were people involved in the Alberta blockade that were looking to address the prime minister directly, Van Huigenbos said: "I could see that being something individuals wanted. Trudeau is not popular in Alberta."

Throughout the protests, Trudeau resisted any suggestions that he meet with those who were protesting.

According to an RCMP institutional report entered into evidence this week, just ahead of the protests the RCMP updated its ministerial security protective policing plans "in part due to concerns arising from anti-public health order rhetoric and demonstrations at the residences of public officials."

The commission also heard about how Conservative MP Glen Motz—who while he was in Ottawa voiced support for the protests—had also travelled back to his home province to speak with protesters there.

According to Van Huigenbos's testimony, he met with Motz at a secondary protest a few kilometres north of the Coutts crossing, near Milk River, where the pair discussed the federal mandates.

Marco Van Huigenbos appears at the Public Order Emergency Commission, Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Van Huigenbos also said that the message Motz and the mayor were pushing was to "clear the road enough" to not be breaking the law and then, "protest all you want."

In texts speaking with then-Alberta transportation minister Rajan Sawhney, Willett suggested that the way Motz came to engage would have been the way to go if the province had planned send someone.

"Low key, unannounced, meet with RCMP, meet Marco or whoever is in charge and communicate," Willett said.

'OUR MESSAGE HAD BEEN LOST'

Van Huigenbos testified that the decision was made to end the blockade after Alberta RCMP officers had moved in, made arrests and seized multiple weapons and pieces of body armour early in the morning on Feb. 14.

He said that once he learned about the guns it became clear that the protesters' objective, as he saw it, of forcing the lifting of COVID-19 mandates by creating "an inconvenience at the border" was no longer possible.

"Our message had been lost."

"And, obviously, it was unfortunate. It was not us. It was obviously individuals who were among us that had different, and like I said, this is to be proven. I can't speak to that, but alleged to have different views than us,” Van Huigenbos went on to say.

"I remember saying, 'Google Coutts' and any of the messages, any of the videos, any of the positivity around what we were doing, in my view, was lost. It was guns, guns, guns. And … to not be associated with that or even that viewpoint … we arranged to leave,” he later added.

MAYOR WARNED RESIDENTS TO LOCK DOORS

A memo entered into evidence on Wednesday from the Coutts mayor showed how he sought to equip the village's 245 residents for the "flood" of people into their community. Here are the safety tips he suggested:

Until this occupation is over, pretend you are living in a big city.

Make sure all your doors and windows are locked, especially if you are leaving home for any period of time.

Lock your vehicles, don’t leave any valuables visible in the vehicle, and certainly don’t leave any keys in the vehicle. If possible, park off the street.

Make sure all your outbuildings, sheds, garages, and so on are securely locked.

Check your yard lights, porch lights, and alarm systems if you have them, and use them.

Don’t open your door to strangers.

Make sure your children are under adult supervision.

Do not confront protestors.

Jim Willett, mayor of Coutts, Alta., appears at the Public Order Emergency Commission, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Asked about this during his testimony, Willett said the village typically has an "almost zero per cent crime rate."

"It's typical small town Alberta," he said. "If there's a stranger in town, word gets around."

During his testimony, Willett was emotional talking about the toll the blockade took on his community, telling the commission that some residents on home care couldn't get seen during the blockades, and that some neighbours still aren’t on speaking terms because of their opposing views on the protests.

IGNORING 'DOMESTIC TERRORISTS'?

In two separate text conversations the mayor had, he made it clear that he thought the protesters were "domestic terrorists."

In one exchange on Feb. 12 with a reporter from The Canadian Press that was entered into evidence, Willett suggested to the journalist that he should "find someone in a protected position who will call these guys what they are, domestic terrorists."

"Won't be me," he continued. "They are right outside my window. I would be strung up, literally." He then noted that: "A more extreme element has moved in," and that he was "concerned about the final outcome." It was just two days later that the guns were seized and the conspiracy to commit murder charges were laid against four blockade participants.

In the other text conversation with Sawhney just a few hours later on the same day, according to timestamps associated with the messages, Willett wrote: "If you get a chance could you find out why the premier is ignoring the province being held hostage by domestic terrorists? And why has he not labelled it such? My rant for the day."

That rant received no response from the Alberta cabinet minister. Their conversation picked up on Feb. 14 when Sawhney asked the mayor: "Are you doing ok?"

The next day, as their conversation continued Willett offered: "I'm sure there will be some high level discussions on how to prevent this happening again."