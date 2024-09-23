What's on Justin Trudeau's agenda as he meets with Haiti's acting PM
Justin Trudeau will turn his focus to the ongoing crises in Haiti as he speaks with some world leaders Monday ahead of the 78th meeting of the United Nations General Assembly.
The prime minister will meet with the Caribbean country's acting Prime Minister Garry Conille before delivering remarks at a high-level meeting for a UN advisory group for Haiti.
Conille stepped into his role earlier this year after former Prime Minister Ariel Henry was forced out amid surging unrest and violence by criminal gangs that had overrun much of Haiti's capital.
Later Monday, Trudeau is scheduled to have a much different type of conversation while making his guest debut on CBS's "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Trudeau arrived in New York on Sunday where he delivered remarks to the Summit of the Future, telling leaders they had a choice to stick their heads in the sand or come together to confront global challenges.
The summit has a goal to reform the UN, reinvigorate multilateralism and find solutions to new challenges at a time when the global institution has faced criticism for its handling of issues including Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the war in Gaza.
Trudeau told leaders to embrace the "Pact of the Future," a 42-page blueprint to address a wide range of 21st-century global challenges.
It was approved by the UN General Assembly during the opening of the two-day summit. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres thanked leaders and diplomats for taking the first steps and unlocking "the door" to a better future.
The pact had seen significant pushback from Russia, Saudi Arabia and other countries who object to some of the language on issues including climate change and reforming international financial institutions.
Its fate was in question until the last moment and UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Guterres had three speeches prepared to be ready for any outcome.
Guterres warned last week that "international challenges are moving faster than our ability to solve them." The passing of the pact brought some optimism at a time when increasing geopolitical instability around the world has cast a shadow over the assembly.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to address a special meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday about Russia's ongoing invasion. Russia has a permanent seat on the Security Council and has been resoundingly criticized over its aggression in Ukraine being a violation of the UN Charter.
The ongoing gang violence and political upheaval in Haiti will be front-and-centre for Trudeau Monday morning. The prime minister is expected to reinforce Canada’s longstanding support for Haitian-led solutions to turn the tide in the Caribbean country.
Canada is closely invested in Haiti's response to the ongoing humanitarian, security and political crises. A UN report released in June said surging gang activity had displaced nearly 580,000 people in the Caribbean country since March.
The prime minister will also meet with Malala Yousafzai, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and co-founder of Malala Fund, before attending a working luncheon hosted by the Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz.
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly will join Trudeau in New York and deliver Canada’s national statement to the UN General Assembly. The speech will emphasize "Canada’s commitment to promoting multilateral cooperation, human rights, democracy and the rule of law," a news release from her office said.
"In the face of multiple global crises, the world needs a strong, effective and modern UN," Joly said in the statement.
"Through constructive dialogue, shared learning and collective problem solving at this year’s (UN General Assembly), I am confident that we can effectively work together to address some of the most critical issues of our time.”
Joly will also take part in a panel with representatives from Ukraine and Estonia "that will underscore the urgent need to restore the rights of children worldwide and enhance child protection, including addressing the unlawful deportation and forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia," the statement said.
She will co-host a panel discussion on the subject of media freedom and attend other events.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2024.
— With files from The Associated Press
MORE POLITICS NEWS

IN DEPTH

Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
