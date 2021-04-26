OTTAWA -- Parliamentary secretary for national defence, MP Anita Vandenbeld tells CTV News Channel’s Power Play the federal government received Ontario’s ask for military help Monday morning.

Vandenbeld says the Canadian Armed Forces will send three medical assistance units to help Ontario during the crushing third wave of COVID-19.

She also says the military will provide airlift for health professionals travelling from Newfoundland to help Ontario.

