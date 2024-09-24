What Justin Trudeau told Stephen Colbert in the PM's late-night TV debut
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said many Canadians are taking their cost-of-living frustrations “out on me for understandable reasons,” during his U.S. late-night television debut on “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert Monday night.
Trudeau made those comments after Colbert asked about Tuesday’s non-confidence motion in the Trudeau Government and the Liberal party’s lagging poll numbers.
“The idea that maybe (Canadians) want an election now is something that my opponents are trying to bank on,” Trudeau told Colbert.
On Tuesday, the Conservatives will table a non-confidence motion to topple the Trudeau government and force a snap election. The fixed election date is currently set for October 2025. But the Bloc Quebecois and NDP have already said they will vote against the motion. That vote is scheduled for Wednesday.
Earlier this month after the NDP ended its supply-and-confidence agreement with the Liberals, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said he would seek a confidence vote “at the earliest possible opportunity.”
Speaking to Colbert, Trudeau said Canada’s economic outlook is “more positive” than the United States, but many “don’t feel it when they’re buying groceries. So there’s a lot of frustration.”
Trudeau also addressed Canada’s housing crisis.
“Some of the things that are a little trickier in Canada, where we've lost a little ground over the past decades on building housing,” Trudeau said. “So the housing crisis is a little sharper.”
The prime minister did sidestep an opportunity to criticize Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre after Colbert referred to the opposition leader as “Canadian Trump,” and instead pointed to programs like dental care, pharmacare and $10-a-day child care.
In his interview Monday night, Trudeau also touched on Canada’s softwood lumber dispute with the U.S. when asked by Colbert about what the two countries “fight over.”
“I mean, you guys are paying too much for your lumber because you've got tariffs on it, and that doesn't make any sense,” Trudeau joked to Colbert.
Earlier this year, the U.S. nearly doubled its duties on softwood lumber imports from Canada, from 8.05 per cent to 14.54 per cent.
Colbert also asked Trudeau about Canada’s role on the world stage and the rise of far-right movements around the world.
Trudeau is currently in New York City attending the United Nations General Assembly.
IN DEPTH
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
