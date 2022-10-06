What is the Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement?

PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session

Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and fellow members of Parliament take a moment of silence in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot

Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'

6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago

It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.

Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun

'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.

Which sponsors have pulled support for Hockey Canada?

Pressure appears to be mounting on Hockey Canada from both top corporate sponsors and political leaders, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggesting that if the national hockey governing body continues to resist calls for change, the organization could be replaced. Several corporate sponsors have confirmed pulling their support. Here's what they have said about their decisions.

Former cop attacks Thai day care centre, kills at least 36

A former police officer facing a drug charge burst into a day care centre Thursday in Thailand, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers and then shooting more people as he fled. At least 36 people were slain in the deadliest rampage in the nation's history.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle drama 'coming at a cost' to the Royal Family: expert

In his first speech as sovereign, King Charles III voiced his 'love for Harry and Meghan,' signalling that tensions between the Royal Family, and Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be starting to cool. Reducing the rancour between these members of the Royal Family will be key to paving a path forward for the monarchy, says royal commentator Richard Berthelsen.

