What Donald Trump's election victory could mean for Canada
Following president-elect Donald Trump’s decisive election victory, there are sure to be significant knock-on effects for Canada.
While this will be Trump’s second go-around in the Oval Office, and the second with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in office in Canada, the world looks very different than it did four years ago.
Here’s a look at the different areas in which a second Trump presidency may affect Canadians now.
Economy
It’s unclear which election promises Trump will implement once he’s back in office, but his pledge to put in place across-the-board tariffs of at-least 10 per cent has caused some concern among experts.
A report from the Canadian Chamber of Commerce last month “offers a stark warning” of protectionist policies in the United States, and concludes that Trump’s tariffs would negatively impact both countries’ economies.
The issue would become even worse, according to the report, if Canada retaliates with levies of its own.
The report also details negative impacts on several U.S. states and Canadian provinces specifically, in which the other country is its largest trading partner, namely Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, Manitoba, and New Brunswick. South of the border, Montana, Michigan, Illinois, and Texas rely on trade with Canada for significant percentages of the state economy.
Ian Lee, an associate professor at the Sprott School of Business at Carleton University, told CP24 on Wednesday morning: “The outcome is going to be overwhelmingly negative, and I say that analytically and empirically.”
“It is going to reveal itself through the dollar,” he said. “We not only export one-third of our GDP, we import one-third of our GDP. We import huge amounts.”
“When that dollar tanks, as I am predicting it will, that is going to drive up the cost of food we import along with John Deere tractors, computers, et cetera,” he also said.
U.S.-based policy advisor John Dickerman, however, pointed to the trade and energy sectors, specifically, as ones that could present opportunities during Trump’s second term.
“The first thing that popped into my mind is, where are the potential opportunities for alignment between the United States and Canada and a second Trump presidency? And I think that's something that in the business community we're particularly interested in thinking about,” Dickerman said in an interview with CTV News. He’s the vice-president, United States, for the Business Council of Canada.
“(Trade and the energy sector) are areas where friction exists between the United States and Canada, regardless of who's in the White House,” he said. “But a way forward on negotiating opportunities is certainly possible.”
He also cautioned against making assumptions about Trump’s trade, economic, and energy policies before the new administration starts making decisions and announcements.
“I think we need to wait and see exactly what the economic and trade team looks like,” he said. “Will holdovers from the previous Trump administration fill specific roles? I suspect the answer will be yes in some areas and no in others, and that will give us a very keen understanding of exactly what strategy we need to employ going forward.”
“But I think optimism is very important,” he also said.
Trade
With Trump heading into a second term as president, Canada-U.S. trade is likely to be under the microscope. Both countries are the other’s largest trading partner, with province-to-state agreements also contributing significantly to trade and investment.
According to the Canadian Chamber of Commerce report, if Trump introduces the blanket 10-per cent tariff on all imports he’s promised, and Canada responds in kind, Canadian incomes and productivity would both fall.
The resulting trade war, the report continues, could cost about $1,100 in foregone income annually for people on both sides of the border.
Canada’s Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne — a member of the federal government’s so-called Team Canada initiative — was asked Tuesday about Trump’s tariff plans.
While he didn’t respond to the tariffs question, Champagne had this to say about the change in Canada-U.S. relations since the Liberals took office: “Today, our supply chains are more integrated than ever in key strategic places. You're talking about critical minerals, you're talking semiconductors, and then you talk about a growth agenda for North America.”
Dickerman told CTV News that because Canada has already negotiated trade and tariffs with the previous Trump administration, it “isn’t necessarily in a position of weakness.”
“The real key will be whether or not the private sector and the public sector in Canada can come together and work cooperatively under negotiating opportunity with the Trump administration,” he said.
Early in his first presidency, Trump also triggered what became a high-drama renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement, and now he's vowed to utilize the 2026 review clause stitched into the revised deal, threatening to re-open the agreement for re-negotiation.
That has put sectors with deeply integrated supply chains on alert.
“He's saying to the world on day one, we're going to put a 10 per cent tariff on everything. That runs counter to … our free trade agreement,” said Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association president Flavio Volpe. “But I think we need to take them seriously. We need to demonstrate, once again, that half of the cars made in this country are made by American car companies, and half of the parts that come in to assemble two million cars come from American plants, and 60 per cent of the raw material come from American sources.”
“So once again, Canada and the U.S. are so well integrated, it wouldn't be a good move,” Volpe said.
Political relations
To prepare for any eventuality in this election, the Canadian government announced a "Team Canada engagement strategy” last January, “to promote and defend Canada's interests."
That approach is led by Canada’s ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, Champagne, and Trade Minister Mary Ng.
"The friendship between Canada and the U.S. is the envy of the world," Trudeau said in a post on social media Wednesday morning. “I know President Trump and I will work together to create more opportunity, prosperity, and security for both of our nations.”
Canadian politicians were quick to congratulate Trump on his election win on Wednesday, and all have insisted the federal government is prepared for a second Trump term. Trump, meanwhile, has notably levied several criticisms at Canada, Trudeau’s government, and the prime minister specifically, in the past.
Trump has previously taken aim at Trudeau for being "two faced," "weak" and a "far-left lunatic."
The relationship between the two deteriorated after the G7 meeting in Charlevoix, Que., in 2018, “and didn’t recover,” Carleton University political scientist Aaron Ettinger told CTVNews.ca in an email this summer.
Following those meetings, Trudeau said at a press conference that Canada would not be “pushed around” by the U.S. in the face of “insulting” aluminum and steel tariffs. Seemingly in response, Trump turned to social media to write that Trudeau “acted so meek and mild” during the summit.
Freeland tried to assure anxious Canadians on Wednesday, pointing to the Trudeau government’s previous experience navigating a Trump presidency.
"I want to say with utter sincerity and conviction to Canadians that Canada will be absolutely fine," she said.
"We have a strong relationship with the United States. We have a strong relationship with President Trump and his team," Freeland continued. "I have real confidence that Canada is going to come together and face this moment… We've done it before."
Border
While Trump’s first term was marked by the now-infamous construction of a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, this time around, he’s promised mass deportations of illegal migrants as part of a large-scale immigration crackdown.
Former U.S. ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft — who served from 2017-2019 under Trump during his first term — told CTV’s Question Period host Vassy Kapelos last week that Canada should prepare for many of those who are deported to head north.
“I think you have to understand that day one, Donald Trump is going to shut our southern border down, she said, adding “all of these illegal immigrants, all of the terrorists, all of the drug traffickers, the drug cartels, the human traffickers,” are “going to flee to Canada.”
“Because they know that once Donald Trump comes to office, they're out of here, so they'll be fleeing over the northern border,” she also said.
Immigration Minister Marc Miller said he will continue to ensure Canada has "an immigration system that is disciplined, that is controlled."
If Trump makes good on his immigration promises, Canada could also see a surge of asylum claims, amid potential increased interest among Americans in moving north.
Defence
An area in which Canada has long faced criticism from several allies, not only the United States, is its defence spending.
Canada has long faced pressure from allies to meet the NATO military alliance’s target of spending two per cent of GDP on defence. While about two-thirds of the group’s members will do so this year, Canada doesn’t plan to until 2032.
According to Craft, that date is “not good enough,” and the federal government will have to spend more, and faster, once Trump is back in office.
“I believe that Canada needs to wake up and understand that once you work from within, and you strengthen, you will have no better friend than the United States under a Trump presidency, because we have a proven record,” she said on CTV’s Question Period this week.
“Donald Trump, when he says he expects people to pay their fair share, they will,” Craft added.
Trump, meanwhile, has threatened several times to pull the U.S. out of NATO, and said earlier this year that if he became president once again, the United States would not defend member countries that do not meet the spending target. NATO’s Article 5 outlines the principle of collective defence, and that an attack on one member country is considered an attack on all.
With files from CTV News’ Rachel Aiello, Menna Elnaka, and Daniel Otis
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Canada will be absolutely fine': Justin Trudeau, his ministers and Pierre Poilievre congratulate Donald Trump
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of his cabinet congratulated Donald Trump Wednesday morning on his second United States presidential election win, amid questions about how the federal government intends to navigate a second term.
What Donald Trump's election victory could mean for Canada
Following president-elect Donald Trump's decisive election victory, there are sure to be significant knock-on effects for Canada. Here's a look at the different areas in which a second Trump presidency may affect Canadians.
Kamala Harris concedes: Here's what she said in her speech
Democratic Vice-President Kamala Harris has conceded the U.S. election to Republican Donald Trump.
Who won the popular vote? U.S. election vote totals from the past 40 years
Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency on Tuesday, and as of Wednesday morning, was also ahead in the popular vote. Historically, though, the candidate with the most votes hasn’t always won the contest.
Canada orders wind up of TikTok's Canadian business, app access to continue
Canada ordered the dissolution of TikTok's Canadian business after a national security review of the Chinese company behind the social media platform.
Newfoundland hockey player suspended, banned from local arena after off-ice fight with fan
A combination of a thrown stick and thrown punches have given a senior hockey player in Newfoundland a three-game suspension and an indefinite ban from one of his league's six arenas.
Sleepy during the day? You may be at higher risk for a pre-dementia syndrome, study finds
If you find yourself sleepy during your daily activities in your older age, you may need to consider it more than an inconvenience — since the fatigue may indicate you’re at higher risk for developing a condition that can lead to dementia, a new study has found.
4 ways in which Donald Trump's election was historic
Donald Trump's election victory was history-making in several respects, even as his defeat of U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris prevented other firsts. She would have been the nation's first Black and South Asian woman to be president.
Kingston, Ont. doctor fighting OHIP clawback of $660K in pandemic vaccination payments
A Kingston doctor is in a dispute with the Ontario Ministry of Health, which is trying to clawback more than $600,000 in OHIP payments.
Canada
-
Legault warns of a possible influx of migrants following Trump's election
Quebec Premier François Legault is raising concerns about the prospect of a wave of migrants coming to the province following Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election.
-
Man who robbed 5 Sask. Tim Hortons restaurants, 12 in Alberta, arrested
A 25-year-old man from Medicine Hat who robbed a dozen Tim Horton’s locations in Alberta and five more in Saskatchewan has been arrested, according to RCMP.
-
Inmate who bit Ontario woman's nose off dies of 'natural causes' in B.C. prison
The Correctional Service of Canada says Angel Jones, who was serving an indeterminate sentence in a British Columbia prison for biting a woman's nose off, has died of natural causes at the age of 47.
-
Details released of dramatic police shootout with murder suspect near Timmins, Ont.
Ontario's Special Investigation Unit has cleared police actions in a shootout with a murder suspect last June that left one police officer with bullet wounds to his neck.
-
Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok survives confidence vote after effort to oust him
P.J. Akeeagok is still the premier of Nunavut after surviving a tight confidence vote in the Legislature on Wednesday. In a 10-8 vote, MLAs defeated a motion to strip him of his premiership and remove him from cabinet.
-
'We put love into it': Group of N.S. women gather to make quilts for those in need
A group of women in Chester, N.S., has been busy on the weekends making quilts – not for themselves, but for those in need.
World
-
Kamala Harris made a historic dash for the White House. Here's why she fell short.
"Sometimes the fight takes a while. That doesn't mean we won't win," U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris said on Wednesday in her concession speech.
-
Trump's return to White House sets stage for far-reaching immigration crackdown
Donald Trump’s victory sets the stage for a swift crackdown after an AP VoteCast survey showed the president-elect’s supporters were largely focused on immigration and inflation — issues the Republican has been hammering throughout his campaign.
-
Democrats enter Trump presidency without plan or clear leader
Democrats spent billions of dollars warning American voters that Donald Trump posed an imminent threat to democracy, that his economic policies would benefit only his wealthy friends, that he was literally a fascist. In the end, it didn't matter.
-
Retrial of military contractor accused of complicity at Abu Ghraib soon to reach jury
A jury could begin deliberations by Thursday on whether a Virginia-based military contractor bears responsibility for the abuse of detainees at Iraq's prison.
-
Prince William, in biodegradable sneakers, attends his Earthshot environment awards in South Africa
Prince William wore white biodegradable sneakers as he walked the 'green carpet' at his Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Cape Town on Wednesday, the centerpiece of a four-day environment-focused trip to South Africa by the heir to the British throne.
-
Abortion rights advocates win in 7 states and clear way to overturn Missouri ban but lose in 3
Voters in Missouri cleared the way to undo one of the nation's most restrictive abortion bans in one of seven victories for abortion rights advocates, while Florida, Nebraska and South Dakota defeated similar constitutional amendments, leaving bans in place.
Politics
-
'Canada will be absolutely fine': Justin Trudeau, his ministers and Pierre Poilievre congratulate Donald Trump
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of his cabinet congratulated Donald Trump Wednesday morning on his second United States presidential election win, amid questions about how the federal government intends to navigate a second term.
-
What Donald Trump's election victory could mean for Canada
Following president-elect Donald Trump's decisive election victory, there are sure to be significant knock-on effects for Canada. Here's a look at the different areas in which a second Trump presidency may affect Canadians.
-
Canada orders wind up of TikTok's Canadian business, app access to continue
Canada ordered the dissolution of TikTok's Canadian business after a national security review of the Chinese company behind the social media platform.
Health
-
Sleepy during the day? You may be at higher risk for a pre-dementia syndrome, study finds
If you find yourself sleepy during your daily activities in your older age, you may need to consider it more than an inconvenience — since the fatigue may indicate you’re at higher risk for developing a condition that can lead to dementia, a new study has found.
-
First-of-its-kind B.C. study looks at impacts of menopause
A first-of-its-kind-study in B.C. is shedding much-needed light on how women are impacted by menopause – from the symptoms they suffer, to having their concerns dismissed by doctors, to paying out-of-pocket for effective treatments, to being fired from their jobs.
-
U.K. identifies 4 cases of new mpox variant, the first cluster outside Africa
British health officials say they have identified four cases of the new, more infectious version of mpox that first emerged in Congo, marking the first time the variant has caused a cluster of illness outside of Africa. Scientists said the risk to the public remains low.
Sci-Tech
-
Emperor penguin turns up on Australian beach, thousands of miles from home
An emperor penguin surprised locals when it appeared on a beach in Australia after making an epic journey of thousands of miles from its home in Antarctica.
-
South Korea fights deepfake porn with tougher punishment and regulation
South Korea on Wednesday announced a package of steps to curb a surge in deepfake porn, saying it will toughen punishment for offenders, expand the use of undercover officers and impose greater regulations on social media platforms.
-
Canada orders wind up of TikTok's Canadian business, app access to continue
Canada ordered the dissolution of TikTok's Canadian business after a national security review of the Chinese company behind the social media platform.
Entertainment
-
Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler's daughters discovered their '50 First Dates' movie
Drew Barrymore shares on her daytime talk show that she recently discovered one of her daughters and one of Sandler's watching '50 First Dates.'
-
Liam Payne body moved from British cemetery in Buenos Aires on way to airport: cemetery source
The body of pop star Liam Payne, who died in Buenos Aires last month, has been taken from the city's British cemetery on route to the airport, a senior cemetery source said on Wednesday, signalling the former One Direction singer's likely repatriation.
-
'I'm not proud of it': Jason Kelce apologizes after video shows him spiking a cellphone after fan used a homophobic slur
Jason Kelce issued an apology during ESPN's 'Monday Night Countdown' after a viral video captured a 'heated moment' between the retired Super Bowl champion and a fan over the weekend.
Business
-
Trump's victory sparks concerns over ripple effect on Canadian economy
Donald Trump's impending return to the White House has raised worries that he could complicate the Canada-U.S. trade relationships.
-
No talks scheduled in standoff between employers, union in B.C. port lockout
British Columbia port employers say they may be "required to reassess" their position on a current offer to more than 700 unionized workers as a lockout shuts down most shipping on the West Coast.
-
BoC official warns against playing with mortgage rules to make housing affordable
The Bank of Canada's senior deputy governor is warning against adjusting mortgage rules to try to make the prospect of home ownership more affordable.
Lifestyle
-
Endangered pygmy hippo born in Scottish zoo
Haggis the pygmy hippo has continued the memeable hippo phenomenon at the Edinburgh Zoo in Scotland.
-
Raccoon drops from ceiling at LaGuardia Airport and goes on the run
Travellers at LaGuardia Airport in New York got quite the wake-up call on Monday morning when a raccoon fell from the ceiling at a gate before they boarded the plane.
-
'Poignant' postcard from excited Titanic passenger up for auction
A postcard written by a first-class passenger on the Titanic will go up for auction later this month.
Sports
-
Return of fast-healing McDavid 'important' to Oilers as they face NHL heavyweights
The superstar is back early. Connor McDavid will play Wednesday night for the Edmonton Oilers nine days after he suffered an ankle injury.
-
Newfoundland hockey player suspended, banned from local arena after off-ice fight with fan
A combination of a thrown stick and thrown punches have given a senior hockey player in Newfoundland a three-game suspension and an indefinite ban from one of his league's six arenas.
-
Blues forward leaves rink on stretcher after being struck in neck by puck
St. Louis Blues forward Dylan Holloway left Tuesday night's contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning and departed the rink on a stretcher after being struck by a puck late in the first period.
Autos
-
Car dealership employees accused of selling stolen cars: Toronto police
Two suspects accused of selling stolen cars while employed at a legitimate car dealership in Toronto are now facing a combined 176 charges, police say.
-
-
Auto theft probe leads to arrest of 59 suspects, recovery of more than 300 stolen vehicles: Toronto police
Toronto police say 59 suspects are facing a total of 300 charges in connection with an auto theft and re-vinning probe.
Local Spotlight
Vancouver musician lands 'meaningful interaction' with Ed Sheeran after busking outside his show
A Vancouver artist whose streetside singing led to a chance encounter with one of the world's biggest musicians is encouraging aspiring performers to try their hand at busking.
10K hand-knit poppies displayed at the Dartmouth Cenotaph
Ten-thousand hand-knit poppies were taken from the Sanctuary Arts Centre and displayed on the fence surrounding the Dartmouth Cenotaph on Monday.
'I put my whole life on hold': B.C. man embarks on Arctic to Antarctica trek
A Vancouver man is saying goodbye to his nine-to-five and embarking on a road trip from the Canadian Arctic to Antarctica.
Windsor teen's shredded pepperoni pizza post goes viral
A Windsor teen’s social media post showing off a distinctive Windsor pizza topping has gone viral, drawing millions of views worldwide and sparking new curiosity about Windsor-style pizza.
'You look like me': 7-year-old who went viral for his Auston Matthews Halloween costume meets Leafs star
Auston Matthews has come face to face with his look-alike. On Thursday, the Maple Leafs star met seven-year-old Grayson Joseph, who went viral for dressing up as an Auston Matthews hockey card.
'You never know what you're going to find': Halifax junk remover shares some of his company's strangest discoveries
A Halifax junk remover shares some of his company’s strangest discoveries.
'Smiles per gallon': B.C. man creates Canadian-themed art car with stuffed moose on roof
When Leah arrived at work directing traffic around a construction site, she never expected to see a van painted in all sorts of bright colours, and covered in eclectic decorations, including a stuffed moose attached to its roof.
Guelph, Ont. charitable bike repairs halted due to bylaw complaint
After 14 years of repairing and selling bicycles out of the garage of her home, a Guelph, Ont. woman’s efforts have ended – for now, at least.
More than 20,000 goldfish removed from Edmonton stormwater pond
Epcor says it has removed more than 20,000 goldfish from an Edmonton stormwater pond.
Vancouver
-
Fire-ravaged Vancouver property now a $20-million Broadway Plan 'opportunity' for developers
A Vancouver apartment building that was demolished earlier this year after multiple fires in a 12-month span is now being pitched as a "rare opportunity" for developers.
-
Tornado downed trees on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast during Monday's storm, group confirms
A tornado downed trees on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast during this week’s wicked windstorm, researchers have confirmed.
-
B.C. court allows police to apply to dispose of evidence from Robert Pickton's farm
The B.C. Supreme Court says it has jurisdiction to order the disposal of thousands of pieces of evidence seized from Robert Pickton's pig farm decades ago, whether it was used in his murder trial or not.
Toronto
-
6 hospitalized after fire at North York apartment building
Six people have been transported to hospital after a fire at an apartment building in North York.
-
Suspect wanted after same west Toronto address allegedly intentionally set on fire twice
Police are searching for a suspect who is wanted for two recent arsons in Toronto’s Little Italy neighbourhood.
-
1 dead, 2 critically injured after pit collapses during sewer pipe repair in North York
One man has died and two have been sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being trapped by a pit in North York, police say.
Calgary
-
Calgary senior charged with sexual assaults of Canadian immigrant
Calgary police have charged a senior with sexual assault, and say the accused was a volunteer sponsor who helped families immigrate to Canada.
-
Trap set in Calgary's Fish Creek Park after black bear spotted nearby
A bear trap has been set up in Calgary's Fish Creek Provincial Park after a black bear was spotted in the area.
-
17-year-old charged in Market Mall bear spray attack
Calgary police have charged a youth accused in a bear spray attack at Market Mall.
Ottawa
-
'It will be interesting': Ottawans react to Trump's victory
As the dust settles following a tumultuous U.S. presidential election, people north of the border are trying to make sense of what a second term as president for Donald Trump means for Canada.
-
Kingston, Ont. doctor fighting OHIP clawback of $660K in pandemic vaccination payments
A Kingston doctor is in a dispute with the Ontario Ministry of Health, which is trying to clawback more than $600,000 in OHIP payments.
-
'To look at it, it's unbelievable': surveying damage after devastating Orleans house fire
One day after a devastating fire in Orléans that destroyed two homes and significantly damaged a third, friends and neighbours are rallying around those impacted by the massive blaze that spread quickly.
Montreal
-
'It ruined my life': Former Montreal nursing student seeks $600K in damages after sexual assault at college
A Montreal woman says her dream of becoming a nurse was destroyed after she was sexually assaulted by a former supervisor in his office at John Abbott College in 2021 when she was a student.
-
Quebec couple calls for stronger travel warning after violent attack in Panama
A Quebec couple's dream adventure turned into a nightmare last week after they were violently attacked by a group of armed men in Panama while travelling in their converted bus.
-
Legault warns of a possible influx of migrants following Trump's election
Quebec Premier François Legault is raising concerns about the prospect of a wave of migrants coming to the province following Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election.
Edmonton
-
Warrants issued for 2 women in animal shelter robbery as donations pour in
Warrants have been issued for two women in connection with a theft at a local animal shelter.
-
Uber driver left with life-threatening injuries after stabbing, robbery
An Uber driver is in hospital after a stabbing in north-central Edmonton on Tuesday night.
-
1 dead, 2 injured in Parkland County crash involving school bus
One person is dead and another is in hospital in critical condition because of a crash on Tuesday in Parkland County.
Atlantic
-
Two recent N.S. homicides linked by intimate partner violence
The recent deaths of two seniors in Cole Harbour, N.S., were confirmed to be the result of intimate partner violence, which came only weeks after another instance of intimate partner violence resulted in two deaths in Enfield.
-
Inquest into New Brunswick teen's death who died in school bus incident wraps up
An inquest into the death of a 13-year-old New Brunswick girl who died in 2022 following an incident involving a school bus wrapped up Wednesday with multiple recommendations from the jury.
-
Commercial fishers seek $10 million in damages against 'illegal' N.S. lobster buyers
A commercial lobster fishing group in Nova Scotia has gone to court seeking $10 million in damages against companies it alleges are buying illegally caught lobster.
Winnipeg
-
Icy roads a factor in 19-vehicle crash
Police are investigating after 19 vehicles were involved in a fatal collision on a Manitoba roadway.
-
Manitoba premier strikes optimistic tone on relations with new Trump administration
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says he will continue to push the benefits of trade with the United States now that the election south of the border is over.
-
AI meets polar bears: New technology helping track bears in northern Manitoba
New technology that was tested at the Assiniboine Park Zoo has arrived in Churchill to help track polar bears.
Regina
-
Man who robbed 5 Sask. Tim Hortons restaurants, 12 in Alberta, arrested
A 25-year-old man from Medicine Hat who robbed a dozen Tim Horton’s locations in Alberta and five more in Saskatchewan has been arrested, according to RCMP.
-
What is typhoid fever and how did it end up in Martensville, Saskatchewan?
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning about a possible exposure of salmonella typhi — a bacteria that can cause typhoid fever.
-
'Out with the old and in with the new': YWCA Regina opens new facility
YWCA Regina has officially opened their new Kikaskihtanaw Centre for Women and Families.
Kitchener
-
Donald Trump wins U.S. presidential election, Harris concedes in speech about democracy
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.
-
Various popular brands of bread and buns have been recalled in Canada
Dozens of popular brands of bread have been recalled in Canada after pieces of metal were discovered in some of the products.
-
Driver facing multiple charges after being stopped in Cambridge for a tire issue
A driver from Markham is facing a list of charges after police in Cambridge pulled them over for a tire issue.
Saskatoon
-
What is typhoid fever and how did it end up in Martensville, Saskatchewan?
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning about a possible exposure of salmonella typhi — a bacteria that can cause typhoid fever.
-
Meet Saskatoon mayoral candidate Gordon Wyant
After serving as a 14-year MLA and a 12-year cabinet minister, handling key portfolios like justice, education and serving as deputy premier, Wyant is back in Saskatoon running for mayor.
-
Saskatchewan residents brace for potential trade impacts from U.S. election
It’s election day south of the border and even if Saskatoon residents aren’t casting ballots, many are watching the outcome closely and bracing for impact.
Northern Ontario
-
Details released of dramatic police shootout with murder suspect near Timmins, Ont.
Ontario's Special Investigation Unit has cleared police actions in a shootout with a murder suspect last June that left one police officer with bullet wounds to his neck.
-
One sent to hospital in two-vehicle crash on Lasalle extension in Greater Sudbury
Traffic on the Lasalle extension in Sudbury came to a halt Wednesday afternoon after the roof of a silver BMW was sheared off in a crash.
-
Various popular brands of bread and buns have been recalled in Canada
Dozens of popular brands of bread have been recalled in Canada after pieces of metal were discovered in some of the products.
London
-
Terrified witness called father on night of bush party shooting
Braedan Bubb-Clarke told the jury he was 17 years old when he attended the bush party off of Pack Road in southwest London with his friends, including the shooting victim Josue Silva.
-
Developers sell the last privately owned portion of Sifton Bog to UTRCA
Drewlo Holdings and Auburn Developments confirmed the sale of 7.23 hectares (18 acres) of land to the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) on Wednesday morning.
-
Land claim moves into 'meaningful remedies' phase following supreme court decision
Officials with the Saugeen Ojibway Nation are disappointed in the latest decision by the Supreme Court of Canada considering their 1854 treaty claim.
Barrie
-
One person found dead after house fire in Wasaga Beach
One person has died after fire broke out in a house in Wasaga Beach.
-
Human trafficking trial resumes with woman alleging abuse, exploitation
The trial for a Simcoe County couple accused of human trafficking resumed in a Bradford courtroom on Wednesday, with the complainant testifying the defendants left her physically, emotionally, and mentally exhausted.
-
Mother of one planning a very merry Christmas after lottery win
A Kleinburg woman plans to make sure her family has a very merry Christmas after winning the lottery.
Windsor
-
Windsor-Essex prepares for potential trade impact following Trump’s reelection
With Donald Trump set to return to the White House for a second term, leaders in Windsor-Essex are closely monitoring potential impacts on cross-border trade and manufacturing.
-
Shots fired in downtown Windsor parking lot
Windsor police are looking for a suspect after shots were fired in a downtown parking lot.
-
'Colossal failure': GECDSB financial recovery plan approved
A multi-year financial recovery plan has been approved by Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) trustees, much to the dismay of parents and students who left Tuesday’s meeting disappointed.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. court allows police to apply to dispose of evidence from Robert Pickton's farm
The B.C. Supreme Court says it has jurisdiction to order the disposal of thousands of pieces of evidence seized from Robert Pickton's pig farm decades ago, whether it was used in his murder trial or not.
-
'My tears will not stop': B.C. family farm forced to kill all chickens and ducks after avian flu outbreak
A petting farm on Vancouver Island is mourning the loss of its entire flock of chickens and ducks after they contracted avian influenza.
-
First-of-its-kind B.C. study looks at impacts of menopause
A first-of-its-kind-study in B.C. is shedding much-needed light on how women are impacted by menopause – from the symptoms they suffer, to having their concerns dismissed by doctors, to paying out-of-pocket for effective treatments, to being fired from their jobs.
Kelowna
-
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge Sports Council hosts southern Alberta sport leadership conference
Dozens of high school and post secondary athletes from across the Lethbridge region gathered for a sport leadership conference Wednesday.
-
Southern Albertans closely monitoring U.S. presidential election
Election polls are closing across the United States as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump battle for the presidency. Many southern Albertans have an interest in the outcome.
-
Lethbridge police officer facing assault charge stemming from on-duty altercation
A Lethbridge police officer has been charged in connection with a physical altercation that took place while he was on duty at a holding facility.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
What northern Ont. can expect from the new U.S. administration
With the United States presidential election officially decided, and Donald Trump returning to the Oval Office, officials in northern Ontario are weighing in on what could come of the next four years.
-
Ground search Wednesday for missing Manitoulin woman
UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police are conducting a ground search Wednesday for a woman missing since last month.
-
Sault man charged for flashing people
A 50-year-old man in Sault Ste. Marie is charged with performing an indecent act in public and causing a disturbance after allegedly flashing multiple people including youths.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
-
Teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador say violence is on the rise, averaging 22 incidents per school day
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador cautioned about growing debt as province touts success
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.