'We're going to be very visible': Minister Champagne on border plan amid Trump's tariff threat
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says the Canadian presence at the border it shares with the U.S. will be “very visible” in response to U.S. president-elect Donald Trump’s recent tariff threats.
“You can dispute some numbers, but the point is that we're going to show it. We're going to be very visible,” Champagne insisted to host Vassy Kapelos in an interview on CTV Question Period.
The comments come days after Trump threatened to slap a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian imports unless Canada addresses his border concerns. In a post on Truth Social on Monday, Trump said the tariff "will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country!"
The warning has since sparked major questions over the economic impact the tariffs would have on jobs, inflation and supply chains in both countries.
Following an urgent request from premiers, Prime Minster Justin Trudeau met with all 13 of them on Wednesday, just 48 hours after Trump's original post. They collectively urged the federal government to strengthen the border.
Following that meeting, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Wednesday that “additional investments” will be made at the border, but he was short on specifics.
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland reiterated to reporters Friday that further investments will be made.
“Canadians have the right to control who comes into Canada and to control who doesn't,” Freeland said. “That means we have to make the necessary investments to keep ensuring that our border is secure. Our government is committed to doing that.”
When pressed repeatedly by Kapelos on when Ottawa will deliver on that border plan, Champagne said “very quickly, but also very methodically.”
His comments came before Trudeau made a surprise trip to Florida to meet with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, the president-elect's club and resort, Friday night. Senior government sources tell CTV News the two discussed border security, among a slate of other topics during the trip.
Champagne, who is a member of the revived cabinet committee on Canada-U.S. relations, also said while “there’s some perception on the numbers” that need to be dealt with, the federal government needs “to put assets on the border, and then we need to talk about the things that we can do together.”
Since Trump’s threat, the federal government has attempted to highlight the difference between illegal migrants travelling from Canada into the U.S. and those coming from Mexico. A senior government source told CTV News the prime minister conveyed statistics to Trump during their phone call Monday night.
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), there were 23,721 encounters at the Canada-U.S. border between Oct. 2023 and Sept. 2024 compared to 1.5 million at the U.S. southern border with Mexico. But there has been an uptick in encounters at the Canada-U.S. border, with 10,021 in 2023 and 2,238 in 2022.
CBP also tells CTV News that expanded enforcement efforts to respond to “changing migration trends” has reduced encounters at the northern border between official ports of entry by more than 64 per cent between June and October of this year.
The agency has also seized 43 lbs of fentanyl at the Canada-U.S. border in the past year compared to 21,148 lbs at its southern border with Mexico.
Champagne says addressing illegal border crossings and drug trafficking benefits both countries.
“It's in our mutual interest to protect the border and interdict fentanyl, and I think then we can somehow separate that from trade, because that is a totally different issue,” Champagne said. “So I'd say at least the two things that (Trump) mentioned is two things that we can work together on.”
When asked by Kapelos why Ottawa did not act sooner to address the border amid the possibility of Trump's re-election, Champagne insisted the federal government did.
“We knew that border and trade would be two things that would be the focus of President Trump,” he said.
“I would challenge that we didn't do the work to prepare all that,” he also said. “We have all these scenarios planning. We have the force ready. We have the equipment ready. But some of Trump’s assertions do not match the reality on the ground.”
In an exclusive interview with CTV’s Question Period also airing Sunday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford — who chairs the Council of the Federation of Canada’s premiers — said Trudeau assured the provincial leaders there will be a border plan, but he did not lay out an exact timeline.
“We look forward to hearing the plan, and we can't wait a month or two months,” Ford told Kapelos. “We have to get a plan extremely quickly, and we'll see what the federal government comes back to us with.”
Ford is also calling for both the Canada Border Services Agency and the RCMP to get more resources.
“The border is not (Ontario’s) jurisdiction, but any way we can stop the flow of drugs going back and forth across the border, we'll be there and contribute in any way we can,” Ford said.
With files from CTV News’ Spencer Van Dyk
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bail and promises of justice: The case of Canadians Daniel Langlois and Dominique Marchand murdered in Dominica
A year has passed since Canadians Daniel Langlois and Dominique Marchand were found dead in a burned-out car in Dominica, and there has yet to be justice for the philanthropists who were beloved by many on the island.
'We're going to be very visible': Minister Champagne on border plan amid Trump's tariff threat
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says the Canadian presence at the border it shares with the U.S. will be “very visible” in response to U.S. president-elect Donald Trump’s recent tariff threats.
Questions arise about effectiveness of body-worn police cameras in Canada
Questions surrounding the death of a man by Winnipeg police are rekindling conversations around the need for officers to wear body cameras.
Canadian team told Trump's tariffs unavoidable right now, but solutions on the table in surprise Mar-a-Lago meeting
During a surprise dinner at Mar-a-Lago, representatives of the federal government were told U.S. tariffs from the incoming Donald Trump administration cannot be avoided in the immediate term, two government sources tell CTV News.
Pedestrian killed by Via Rail train near Kingston, Ont.
Regular rail traffic has resumed with severe delays.
Muskoka reacts to major snowfall, hundreds stuck on Highway 11
From road closures, power outages, weather declarations and nonstop shovelling, Muskoka residents were faced with nearly a metre of persistent snowfall on Saturday.
Saskatoon priest accused of sexual assault says he meant to encourage young girl with hug and kiss
A Saskatoon priest accused of sexual assault says he meant to encourage and reassure a young girl when he hugged and kissed during his testimony at Saskatoon Provincial Court Friday.
Beef prices reach record highs in Canada
The cost of beef continues to rise, reaching record highs on grocery store shelves ahead of the busiest time for many grocers and butchers before the holiday season.
Trump threatens 100% tariff on the BRIC bloc of nations if they act to undermine U.S. dollar
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump on Saturday threatened 100 per cent tariffs against a bloc of nine nations if they act to undermine the U.S. dollar.
Canada
-
Bail and promises of justice: The case of Canadians Daniel Langlois and Dominique Marchand murdered in Dominica
A year has passed since Canadians Daniel Langlois and Dominique Marchand were found dead in a burned-out car in Dominica, and there has yet to be justice for the philanthropists who were beloved by many on the island.
-
Questions arise about effectiveness of body-worn police cameras in Canada
Questions surrounding the death of a man by Winnipeg police are rekindling conversations around the need for officers to wear body cameras.
-
Pedestrian killed by Via Rail train near Kingston, Ont.
Regular rail traffic has resumed with severe delays.
-
Muskoka reacts to major snowfall, hundreds stuck on Highway 11
From road closures, power outages, weather declarations and nonstop shovelling, Muskoka residents were faced with nearly a metre of persistent snowfall on Saturday.
-
New plan in the making to free cargo ship stuck in St. Lawrence River
A new plan to free the Tim S. Dool, a large cargo ship that ran aground on a shoal along the St. Lawrence River near Morrisburg, Ont. last week is expected to be finalized early next week.
-
3,500 people without power in New Brunswick after heavy snowfall
Roughly 3,500 people in New Brunswick are still without power after wet, heavy snowfall caused trees to come into contact with power lines early Friday morning.
World
-
Donald Trump picks fierce ally Kash Patel as FBI director
U.S. Ppesident-elect Donald Trump has nominated Kash Patel to serve as FBI director, turning to a fierce ally to upend America's premier law enforcement agency and rid the government of perceived 'conspirators.'
-
Regional Spanish leader who botched flood response faces another big march demanding his resignation
Thousands marched in Valencia a month after devastating floods to demand the resignation of the regional officials who bungled the emergency response.
-
Counting is underway in Ireland's election as three parties battle for top place
A marathon vote-counting exercise was underway Saturday in Ireland’s national election after an exit poll suggested that the contest is a close-fought race.
-
Israeli strikes kill charity workers. They say one of the targets was an Oct. 7 attacker
Israeli airstrike on a car in the Gaza Strip on Saturday killed five people including employees of World Central Kitchen. Israel said it targeted an Oct. 7 attacker.
-
Trump selects Jared Kushner's father, Charles Kushner, for ambassador to France
Donald Trump has selected his son-in-law Jared Kushner’s father, Charles Kushner, to serve as the next U.S. ambassador to France, the U.S. president-elect announced Saturday.
-
Trump threatens 100% tariff on the BRIC bloc of nations if they act to undermine U.S. dollar
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump on Saturday threatened 100 per cent tariffs against a bloc of nine nations if they act to undermine the U.S. dollar.
Politics
-
'We're going to be very visible': Minister Champagne on border plan amid Trump's tariff threat
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says the Canadian presence at the border it shares with the U.S. will be “very visible” in response to U.S. president-elect Donald Trump’s recent tariff threats.
-
Canadian team told Trump's tariffs unavoidable right now, but solutions on the table in surprise Mar-a-Lago meeting
During a surprise dinner at Mar-a-Lago, representatives of the federal government were told U.S. tariffs from the incoming Donald Trump administration cannot be avoided in the immediate term, two government sources tell CTV News.
-
Poilievre suggests Trudeau is too weak to engage with Trump, Ford won't go there
While federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has taken aim at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week, calling him too 'weak' to engage with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declined to echo the characterization in an exclusive Canadian broadcast interview set to air this Sunday on CTV's Question Period.
Health
-
Are scented candles bad for you? What the science says
Concerns about the safety of candles are rooted in the chemical reactions that occur when you burn them, as well as in the artificial fragrances and colorants that contribute to the various scents you may love.
-
Study reveals ‘strong genetic connection’ between period pain and depression
Up to 90 per cent of people who menstruate experience pain during their periods. For some, that pain is severe and linked with symptoms of depression.
-
'Absolutely been a success': Responders looks back at 988, Canada's Suicide Crisis Helpline, one year later
In its first year, responders for Canada's Suicide Crisis Helpline, known as 988, have answered more than 300,000 calls and texts in communities nationwide.
Sci-Tech
-
Montreal researchers make breakthrough discovery in fighting HIV
Researchers in Montreal have made a breakthrough discovery in HIV research by finding a way to expel the virus from its hiding places and destroy it.
-
As Australia bans social media for children, Quebec is paying close attention
As Australia moves to ban social media for children under 16, Quebec is debating whether to follow suit.
-
No more ID? Air Canada rolls out facial recognition tech at Vancouver airport
Air Canada is rolling out facial recognition technology at the gate, making it the first Canadian airline to deploy the software in a bid to make the boarding process smoother.
Entertainment
-
Bob Bryar, drummer for rock band My Chemical Romance, dead at 44
Bob Bryar, former drummer for the band My Chemical Romance, has died. He was reportedly 44.
-
Magic can't save 'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint from a US$2.3 million tax bill
Former 'Harry Potter' film actor Rupert Grint faces a 1.8 million-pound (US$2.3 million) bill after he lost a legal battle with the tax authorities.
-
Here's a look at the latest holiday movies this season
This holiday season has a special edition at the theatres with movies "that everyone has been waiting for," says a movie expert from Ottawa.
Business
-
Beef prices reach record highs in Canada
The cost of beef continues to rise, reaching record highs on grocery store shelves ahead of the busiest time for many grocers and butchers before the holiday season.
-
Postal workers union files unfair labour practice complaint over Canada Post layoffs
The union representing Canada Post workers has filed an unfair labour practice complaint with the Canada Industrial Relations Board over the layoffs of striking employees.
-
Oil and gas drilling projected to reach 10-year high, but Trump tariffs pose threat
Canada's oil and gas well drilling sector is poised to employ more people next year than it has in a decade, but the job growth could be derailed if president-elect Donald Trump makes good on his tariffs threat.
Lifestyle
-
Bruce the tiny Vancouver parrot lands internet fame with abstract art
Mononymous painter Bruce has carved a lucrative niche on social media with his abstract artworks, crafted entirely from the colourful juices of fruits.
-
Is a phone for your kid on the holiday shopping list? Read this first
Many families may be considering giving their children their first device with direct access to the internet and social media, but there are some concerns.
-
Southwest Airlines says it is ending cabin service earlier to reduce chance of injury
Southwest Airlines says it is ending its cabin service earlier on its flights starting next month. The goal is to “reduce the risk of in-flight turbulence injuries.”
Sports
-
Botafogo wins its first Copa Libertadores title
Botafogo overcame playing with ten men to win its first Copa Libertadores title after beating fellow Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro 3-1 in the final.
-
Michigan pulls off major upset over No. 2 Ohio State 13-10 in college football
Michigan upsets No. 2 Ohio State 13-10 for the Wolverines' 4th straight win in the bitter rivalry.
-
John Herdman resigns as head coach of Toronto FC amid drone-spying scandal
Embroiled in the Paris Olympic drone-spying scandal that has already cost Canadian women's coach Bev Priestman her job, Herdman resigned Friday as coach of Toronto FC.
Autos
-
Highway 407 owner says no active buyback discussions with Ontario government
Pressure is increasing on the provincial government to tap into the underused tolled Highway 407 to unclog congestion on Highway 401.
-
Hyundai recalling hundreds of thousands of cars and SUVs in Canada, U.S.
Hyundai is recalling hundreds of thousands of SUVs and small cars in the U.S. and Canada because the rearview camera image may not show up on the screens.
-
Trump's tariffs would devastate auto sector, raise consumer costs: industry leader
An auto industry leader says U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's threat of tariffs on Canadian goods would have devastating effects for the sector, forcing both Canadian and U.S. consumers to pay higher prices.
Local Spotlight
Regina's LED volume wall leaving Sask. months after opening
Less than a year after an LED volume wall was introduced to the film world in Saskatchewan, the equipment is making its exit from the province.
'My dear Carmel': Lost letters returned to 103-year-old Guelph, Ont. woman
A young history buff was able to reunite a Guelph, Ont. woman with letters written by her husband almost 80 years ago.
'We have to do something': Homeless advocates in Moncton reaching out for help over holidays
Twice a week, Joanne and Jeff Jonah fill up their vehicle full of snacks and sandwiches and deliver them to the homeless in downtown Moncton, N.B.
100-year-old Winnipeg man walks blocks to see his wife
It's considered lucky to live to be 100, but often when you hit that milestone, you're faced with significant mobility issues. Not Winnipeg's Jack Mudry. The centenarian regularly walks five blocks to get where he wants to go, the care home where his wife Stella lives.
Video shows B.C. cat bursting through pet door to confront raccoons
Several hungry raccoons were chased off a B.C. couple’s deck this week by one over-confident house cat – who was ultimately lucky to saunter away unscathed.
Trailer Park Boys host Canadian premiere of new movie in Dartmouth
Sunday night was a big night for the Trailer Park Boys, as Ricky, Julian and Bubbles hosted an advanced screening of their new movie in Dartmouth, N.S.
Deer spotted wearing high-visibility safety jacket in Northern B.C.
Andrea Arnold is used to having to slow down to let deer cross the road in her Northern B.C. community. But this weekend she saw something that made her pull over and snap a photo.
From cellphones to dentures: Inside Halifax Transit’s lost and found
Every single item misplaced on a bus or ferry in the Halifax Regional Municipality ends up in a small office at the Halifax Transit Bridge Terminal in Dartmouth, N.S.
Torontonians identify priorities, concerns in new city survey
A new public opinion survey has found that 40 per cent of Torontonians don’t feel safe, while half reported that the quality of life in the city has worsened over the last year.
Vancouver
-
Watch: Noisy throng of sea lions frolic near Jericho Beach
A large swarm of California sea lions have converged in the waters near Vancouver’s Jericho and Locarno beaches.
-
Potential unmarked graves identified at former residential school in central B.C.
The chief of a First Nation in central British Columbia says potential unmarked graves have been identified at the site of the former Lejac Indian Residential School after nearly two years of geophysical survey work.
-
B.C. Métis Nation votes to withdraw immediately from Métis National Council
Members of the Métis Nation British Columbia have voted to leave the national organization, the Métis National Council, effective immediately.
Toronto
-
Toronto man accused of posing as surgeon, giving four women injections
A 29-year-old Toronto man has been charged after allegedly posing as a surgeon and providing cosmetic procedures on several women.
-
Why this Toronto man ran so a giant stickman could dance
Colleagues would ask Duncan McCabe if he was training for a marathon, but, really, the 32-year-old accountant was committing multiple hours of his week, for 10 months, to stylistically run on the same few streets in Toronto's west end with absolutely no race in mind. It was all for the sake of creating a seconds-long animation of a dancing stickman for Strava.
-
'Disappointing': Toronto speed camera cut down less than 24 hours after being reinstalled
A Toronto speed camera notorious for issuing tens of thousands of tickets to drivers has been cut down again less than 24 hours after it was reinstalled.
Calgary
-
Calgary police seek arson suspect in bitcoin extortion case
Calgary police are looking for a suspect in an arson case, connected to an attempt to extort bitcoin from victims.
-
Man hospitalized following back alley assault early Saturday in southeast
A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after being assaulted early Saturday morning.
-
Calgary police looking for missing senior
Calgary police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing senior.
Ottawa
-
Pedestrian killed by Via Rail train near Kingston, Ont.
Regular rail traffic has resumed with severe delays.
-
Ottawa ringette team loses club support after new name raises eyebrows
An Ottawa ringette team says it has lost support from its club after it deemed the team's new name to be inappropriate.
-
Beef prices reach record highs in Canada
The cost of beef continues to rise, reaching record highs on grocery store shelves ahead of the busiest time for many grocers and butchers before the holiday season.
Montreal
-
Canada Post strike threatens holiday fundraising for charities
Charities across Canada are bracing for a tough holiday season as the Canada Post workers’ strike disrupts donation drives and fundraising efforts.
-
Buying a home? Here's everything you need to know about Quebec's 'welcome' tax
Anyone who has bought a home in Quebec knows the rollercoaster high of making that big, life-changing purchase – and the sudden crash that occurs when the welcome tax bill comes in the mail, alongside its 30-day payment deadline.
-
Immigrants take to the streets to protest against the freezing of immigration programmes
In response to the freeze on immigration programmes announced by Ottawa, an organization that defends the rights of immigrants is organising a demonstration in front of the Montreal office of the Quebec Ministry of Immigration, Francisation and Integration early on Saturday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Here's a list of items that will be GST/HST-free over the holidays
Canadians won't have to pay GST on a selection of items this holiday season, the prime minister vowed on Thursday.
-
Fire breaks out in southeast Edmonton business
A fire broke out at a trucking company in southeast Edmonton on Saturday afternoon.
-
Beef prices reach record highs in Canada
The cost of beef continues to rise, reaching record highs on grocery store shelves ahead of the busiest time for many grocers and butchers before the holiday season.
Atlantic
-
Furry fashionista’s turn Halifax street into Maritimes’ cutest runway
The annual pet parade, an adored holiday tradition, returned to Halifax on Saturday.
-
3,500 people without power in New Brunswick after heavy snowfall
Roughly 3,500 people in New Brunswick are still without power after wet, heavy snowfall caused trees to come into contact with power lines early Friday morning.
-
Port Elgin, N.B., rallies behind woman's plan to light historic landmark at Christmas
Jackie Giles received overwhelming support when she asked her community to help her decorate the historic bridge in Port Elgin, N.B., for Christmas
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba Métis Federation signs historic self-governing treaty with Canada
The Manitoba Métis Federation has signed a self-governing treaty with Ottawa, becoming the first Métis group to do so in the country’s history.
-
City shuts out province with 6-0 win in Winnipeg 150 hockey game
The provincial government opened the floodgates to the City of Winnipeg Saturday, falling 6-0 in a match-up 50 years in the making.
-
Animal welfare advocates call for new regulations in online pet sales
Animal welfare advocates are calling for new regulations and practices in place for people giving pets away online.
Regina
-
Regina group highlights Addictions Awareness Week
As Addiction Awareness Week comes to an end, the Regina/Treaty Status Indian Services (RT/SIS) New Beginnings Recovery Group hosted a one day Round Up to mark the occasion at the Mâmawêyatitân Centre.
-
Mistletoe Market returns to RCMP Heritage Centre
The RCMP Heritage Centre was abuzz on Saturday afternoon with artists and Christmas shoppers.
-
Regina's LED volume wall leaving Sask. months after opening
Less than a year after an LED volume wall was introduced to the film world in Saskatchewan, the equipment is making its exit from the province.
Kitchener
-
One man dead after shooting in Kitchener tiny home lot
One man has been pronounced dead after a shooting at 49 Ardelt Ave. around 3:55 p.m. Saturday.
-
SIU invokes mandate after OPP-involved shooting on Highway 401 in Cambridge
Highway 401, through Kitchener, was brought to a standstill Friday due to a police-involved shooting.
-
Missing teenager last seen in Kitchener
The Waterloo Regional Police Services (WRPS) is searching for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Kitchener on Nov. 28.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon priest accused of sexual assault says he meant to encourage young girl with hug and kiss
A Saskatoon priest accused of sexual assault says he meant to encourage and reassure a young girl when he hugged and kissed during his testimony at Saskatoon Provincial Court Friday.
-
One dead, two injured in Sask. highway collision
A 61-year-old man was killed and two others were taken to hospital following a collision between an SUV and a truck near Prince Albert on Friday night.
-
Saskatoon temporary smudge location to be taken down
While the City of Saskatoon says it granted a temporary permit for smudging and a ceremonial open fire, that expired at 6p.m. Tuesday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Saultites keep digging as the snow keeps falling
Snowfall in Sault Ste. Marie seemed to be delayed this year, but the cruel joke by Mother Nature saw a single dump make up for weeks of fall-like weather.
-
Canadian team told Trump's tariffs unavoidable right now, but solutions on the table in surprise Mar-a-Lago meeting
During a surprise dinner at Mar-a-Lago, representatives of the federal government were told U.S. tariffs from the incoming Donald Trump administration cannot be avoided in the immediate term, two government sources tell CTV News.
-
Man fined $10K for abandoning homemade barge in Lake Nipissing
A man from Lavigne, Ont., has been fined $10,000 for abandoning a homemade barge in Lake Nipissing.
London
-
'We have to remain strong': Striking London postal workers hold solidarity rally
Dozens of striking postal workers with London local 566 rallied Saturday outside the Canada Post administration building on Highbury Avenue.
-
Canadian team told Trump's tariffs unavoidable right now, but solutions on the table in surprise Mar-a-Lago meeting
During a surprise dinner at Mar-a-Lago, representatives of the federal government were told U.S. tariffs from the incoming Donald Trump administration cannot be avoided in the immediate term, two government sources tell CTV News.
-
Collision closes Wellington Road northbound
A two vehicle collision had crews on the scene this morning in the south end of the city.
Barrie
-
Muskoka reacts to major snowfall, hundreds stuck on Highway 11
From road closures, power outages, weather declarations and nonstop shovelling, Muskoka residents were faced with nearly a metre of persistent snowfall on Saturday.
-
Snow closes portion of Highway 11
OPP have closed a segment of Highway 11 in South Muskoka due to unsafe driving conditions caused by weather.
-
Muskoka declares significant weather event
The District Municipality of Muskoka has declared a significant weather event in response to the snow that continues to fall in the region.
Windsor
-
Dancing With The Stars in Windsor raises $60K for Easter Seals
Windsor city councillor Renaldo Agostino and fitness coach Scott Tousignant were among the local celebrities who competed at the 2nd annual Dancing With The Easter Seals Stars event in Windsor.
-
Canadian team told Trump's tariffs unavoidable right now, but solutions on the table in surprise Mar-a-Lago meeting
During a surprise dinner at Mar-a-Lago, representatives of the federal government were told U.S. tariffs from the incoming Donald Trump administration cannot be avoided in the immediate term, two government sources tell CTV News.
-
Habitat Windsor-Essex marks milestone as it adapts to growing housing crisis
Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex is marking a major milestone for the number of homes it has built, repaired or restored over the past 30 years.
Vancouver Island
-
Yuletide festivities help kick off holiday season in Greater Victoria
Greater Victoria has a host of yuletide festivities this weekend for residents ready to kick off the holiday season.
-
Supreme Court clears way for B.C. to include other governments in opioid lawsuit
B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma says a Supreme Court of Canada victory has cleared a "pathway" for governments across the country to go after opioid makers and distributors for damages arising from the opioid crisis.
-
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.
Kelowna
-
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.
-
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
Lethbridge
-
University of Lethbridge launches geospatial insitute
Geomatics research is about to take a step forward at the University of Lethbridge.
-
Road-weary Hurricanes drop fifth in a row, losing 4-1 to Blades in Saskatoon
The Lethbridge Hurricanes ran into a hot goalie in Evan Gardner Friday night who cooled them off, leading the Blades to a 4-1 win in Saskatoon.
-
City of Lethbridge launches 'Goosinator' tool to manage waterfowl at lakes
While it may look colourful and cartoonish to humans, a new tool is designed to represent a predator for geese and other species at Henderson Lake to improve water quality.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Saultites keep digging as the snow keeps falling
Snowfall in Sault Ste. Marie seemed to be delayed this year, but the cruel joke by Mother Nature saw a single dump make up for weeks of fall-like weather.
-
Two arrested following shooting on Manitoulin Island
The Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have two people in custody following a shooting incident in Wikwemikong Unceded Territory on Thursday.
-
Another 60 cm of snow possible in the Sault as severe weather continues
Closures and cancellations are piling up in Sault Ste. Marie as a major winter storm continues for another day Friday.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland's LGBTQ2S+ bar paid drag queens $37.50. Tara Nova called them out.
If the screaming crowd in the twinkling Majestic Theatre in downtown St. John's was any indication, Newfoundland drag queen Tara Nova will never have to accept $37.50 for a show again.
-
'Who profits on hunger?': Inuit send pleading emails to minister about food costs
People in Nunavut and northern Labrador have been writing to Canadian government officials this year to say grocers were charging exorbitant prices despite receiving a federal subsidy.
-
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.