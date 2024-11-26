'We need to do better': Canadian leaders respond to Trump's border concerns

As U.S. president-elect Donald Trump threatens Canada with major tariffs, sounding alarms over the number of people and drugs illegally crossing into America, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and some premiers say they agree that more could be done.

Trump is threatening to implement the 25 per cent tariff on day one of his presidency, until both Canada and Mexico address the "long simmering problem" of drugs and illegal immigrants crossing into the United States.

"We hereby demand that they use this power, and until such time that they do, it is time for them to pay a very big price!" Trump wrote on the social media platform Truth Social Monday night.

Trump also wrote: "This Tariff will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country!"

In a press conference in response on Tuesday, Poilievre called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to "put partisanship aside" and "fully reverse his liberalization of drugs" to prevent more overdoses.

"I don't want to stop drug overdoses to please Donald Trump, I want to stop drug overdoses so that there's not one more mother with her face buried in a pillow sobbing that she just lost her kid after 47,000 other Canadians have died," Poilievre said.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also responded to Trump's tariff threat, telling reporters on Tuesday that "Canada is no Mexico," and adding that he "found his comments unfair."

"One ounce of any illegal drug is one ounce too many going back and forth across the border," Ford said, before pointing the finger at the issue of drugs being moved from Mexico and through the United States before being brought into Canada.

"The threat is serious," he said. "We need to do better on our borders."

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said in an interview on CTV News Channel's Power Play that Canada needs to work on addressing several of Trump's concerns, from the border, to worries China is using Mexico as a backdoor into North American free trade, to defence spending.

"But I would say that the best thing that we could do would be to start hiring a border patrol so that we can guarantee that we aren't having a free flow of drugs and illegal migrants across the border," Smith told host Vassy Kapelos.

"We've got to address the issues that have been identified as pressure points and alleviate them," she added.

"We have a common interest in trying to get a handle on our border issues, and a common interest in trying to get a handle on the organized crime that is bringing fentanyl onto our streets," Smith said.

Responding to Trump's threat, and the deluge of reaction, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc told reporters Tuesday that work is done "daily," between U.S. and Canadian law enforcement, to address illegal border activity.

"Intelligence information is shared between both countries, including in the fight against fentanyl and the toxic drug crisis that is affecting Canadians and Canadian families as it is the United States," LeBlanc said.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said that the Canadian government knew the border was going to be a top issue with the incoming administration and they've been working behind the scenes to prepare.

Trudeau told reporters on his way into Tuesday's cabinet meeting that he spoke with Trump Monday night but didn't specify what the two discussed beyond "some of the challenges that we can work on together."

A senior government source told CTV News, meanwhile, that the two discussed the fentanyl problem in both countries during their first phone call after election day, earlier this month.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer canine unit searches vehicles at the Peace Bridge Port of Entry in Buffalo, N.Y., May 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

What does the data say?

Statistics from America's own border agency, however, show it's seizing only a fraction of the illegal drugs at the Canadian border compared to Mexico's.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the agency has seized 43 lbs of fentanyl at the Canada-U.S. border in the last year, excluding October, compared to 21,148 lbs at its southern border with Mexico in the same time period.

In 2023 and 2022, CBP states it seized two lbs and 14 lbs of fentanyl, respectively, at the Canadian border. At the border with Mexico, the agency seized more than 26,700 lbs of fentanyl, and more than 14,100 lbs, in 2023 and 2022, respectively.

And, data obtained by the Washington, D.C.-based public policy research Cato Institute — citing information obtained through a freedom of information request — states 80 per cent of the individuals caught with fentanyl during border crossings at ports of entry from 2019 to 2024 were U.S. citizens.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has publicly available data for the amount of illegal goods seized at the border, but does not break down the country of origin for those illegal goods.

The statistics related to illegal drug seizures at the U.S. border with Canada compared to Mexico's is in line with those related to encounters between CBP and individuals illegally attempting to cross the border.

According to CBP, in the last year, but excluding October, there were 23,721 encounters at the Canada-U.S. border. At the U.S. southern border with Mexico, there were more than 1.5 million.

LeBlanc said Tuesday the Canadian government is working with law enforcement to provide additional resources, whether they're required to staunch the flow of illegal drugs, human crossings, or both.

"In recent days, I've worked with the RCMP and Border Services about continuing to support them in terms of acquiring new technologies, drones, helicopters, additional human resources necessary in the case of surge requirements," LeBlanc said Tuesday. "All of this work is being done and has been done for many months."

He also said he doesn't think it's "about thickening or thinning the border," but rather working with American officials to "have an efficient, effective border that's secure for both countries."

"And it's not an either-or choice," he said.

With files from CTV News' Colton Praill, Rachel Aiello, Mike Le Couteur and Brennan MacDonald