Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer joined a chorus of truck horns at an Alberta rally with a message for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: “We don’t need handouts.”

Two days after Trudeau announced a boost of $1.6 billion for the province’s struggling energy sector, a pro-pipeline convoy of hundreds of truckers made its way through Nisku, Alta., Wednesday where Scheer spoke at a town hall meeting against Trudeau’s assistance package.

“In typical Alberta fashion, the message sent back to Ottawa loud and clear: We don’t need handouts, we just want to get back to work,” he said to applause. “Give a province $1.6 billion you might feed them for a couple of weeks, but let them build a pipeline to get our energy to market and you can feed them for a generation.”

The Liberal’s $4.5 billion purchase of the Trans Mountain pipeline was announced this year, but hit a major snag when the Federal Court of Appeal decided there had not been enough consultation with Indigenous and environmental groups. Alberta is making less per barrel of oil because of a dearth of pipelines that would allow the province to sell higher priced product to overseas markets. Alberta estimates that it is losing $80 million per day.

“We’ve had slumps before,” said Scheer on Wednesday, encouraging the town hall audience and characterizing Trudeau’s government as having “pulled the rug out from under” Albertans.

“There are politicians across the country that don’t believe in our energy sector, that don’t want to see it developed or expanded. But conservatives are joining common cause with those across the country that do want to support this sector.”