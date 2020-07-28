OTTAWA -- Craig and Marc Kielburger, the co-founders of WE Charity, are appearing before the House of Commons Finance Committee, where they have opted to testify under oath as part of an hours-long hearing about their involvement in the controversy embroiling the federal Liberal government and a now-halted $912 million student volunteer grant program WE was selected to administer.

In their opening statement the brothers sought to emphasize that WE was “not chosen for this work by public servants because of our relationships with politicians,” rather that they were picked for their 25 years of experience and ability to build the new program. The pair noted that the charity has worked with Conservative and NDP politicians in the past.

The WE Charity has come under considerable scrutiny over the last month, after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the organization would be running a program offering payments to students for summertime volunteer work on COVID-19-focused community programs.

Facing questions over their internal affairs and conduct, WE backed away from the program, leaving thousands of students waiting to see the federal government’s plan B, after asserting WE was the “only” group capable of executing the Canada Student Service Grant. To run the program, WE was set to receive $43.5 million.

The program was first revealed by Trudeau on April 22, as part of a $9-billion student support package. WE Charity was announced as the group to run it in late June. Prior to that, WE was already being discussed behind the scenes as an option to run the program after assistant deputy minister with Employment and Social Development Canada Rachel Wernick suggested the group, given WE had already submitted an unsolicited pitch for a student entrepreneurship program.

New documents and details continue to cast new light and prompt further questions about how the agreement for WE to helm the program came, with voices from inside the charity sector and parliamentarians questioning whether there was more to why the charity appeared to have the inside track on getting the contract.

The brothers agreed to a four-hour committee appearance, and questions are already being posed to them on the timing of WE’s various talks with senior public servants and cabinet ministers about the student grant program, the past contracts the organization has been awarded by the federal government, as well as the personal experiences with the political figures at the centre of the ongoing controversy.

They are also being asked about WE Charity’s financial structure and real estate holdings, and have sought to clarify the different initiatives included under the WE brand.

“Some have suggested that WE Charity was in dire financial straits prior to the CSSG and that somehow motivated our actions. It simply isn’t true,” said Craig Kielburger, noting that the fallout the charity has experienced—including several companies cutting ties—has “resulted in serious challenges that risk the entire organization and 25 years of work.”

He said that they would have never picked up the phone when the civil service came calling if they knew the consequences, both for their organization and for the students who were banking on these placements.

The brothers, who founded the charity in 1995, have said they welcomed the opportunity to “set the record straight” about what’s been written and said about WE Charity in recent weeks.

WE has already announced plans to undertake "governance and structural changes" and "return to its roots."

As part of this plan, the charity says it will undertake a "formal organizational review" and cancel all WE Day events for the "foreseeable future."

Michelle Douglas, WE Charity's former chair of the board of directors testified just prior to the co-founders. She told MPs that her late-March resignation was the result of inadequate transparency about financial and employment decisions. Douglas said the brothers had made it clear that WE Day speakers were not paid.

She also spoke about the differences between WE Charity and the We Charity Foundation, which was the name on the contribution agreement awarding the organization the student grant program. Douglas said that she did not know that the Foundation was operational, though WE has said the decision to put the deal under the Foundation’s name was related to the financial liability the charity would be taking on to execute the government grant program.

POLITICAL CONTROVERSY CONTINUES

In the meantime, the political scandal continues to develop, with last week’s committee testimony from Finance Minister Bill Morneau revealing that he and his family have taken trips with WE that Morneau had just fully reimbursed them for to the tune of $41,000, and that his wife has given the group $100,000 in donations in recent years.

Already, the federal ethics commissioner had launched investigations into possible conflict of interest code breaches by Morneau and Trudeau for not recusing themselves from the cabinet discussions about outsourcing the grant program to WE, given Trudeau’s family members have received speaking fees from the group and Morneau’s daughters have worked with WE.

Both Trudeau and Morneau have offered apologies and pledges to be more proactive in recusing themselves going forward, though that’s far from enough to quiet the opposition, with the Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois calling for both Trudeau and Morneau to resign or risk facing a confidence vote and possible snap election this fall.

Trudeau and his top aide, chief of staff Katie Telford, are slated to follow the brothers’ testimony with their own on Thursday.

Testimony at a parliamentary committee from a sitting prime minister is rare. The last time it happened was more than 10 years ago in 2006, when then-prime minister Stephen Harper appeared before a Senate committee to discuss Senate reform.

