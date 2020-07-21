OTTAWA -- WE Charity founders Craig and Marc Kielburger are slated to appear before the House of Commons finance committee on Tuesday next week, to weigh in on their now-cancelled contract with the federal government to rollout a multi-million dollar student grant program.

In a statement released Monday evening, the organization announced the brothers would appear before MPs studying the nature of the partnership.

"A lot of things have been written and said about WE Charity over the last few weeks," the statement reads. "We look forward to an opportunity to talk directly to Canadians and set the record straight."

On June 25, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced WE Charity would administer a $912 million government program aimed at helping place tens of thousands of students in volunteer opportunities across the country, and paying them a maximum of $5,000 for 500 hours worked.

The deal was cancelled in early July, following revelations that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau had close family ties to the organization.

The prime minister's mother, Margaret Trudeau, spoke at approximately 28 WE events and was paid $250,000 in speaking honorariums between 2016 and 2020. His brother, Alexandre Trudeau, also spoke at eight events from 2017 to 2018 and was paid a total of approximately $32,000.

Morneau’s daughter Clare has spoken at WE events, and his daughter Grace is currently employed by WE Charity.

Neither Trudeau nor the finance minister recused themselves of cabinet discussions on WE Charity dealings, but remain adamant that the public service recommended WE as the only organization with the network and resources to administer a program at that scale.

Last week, the finance committee heard from Youth Minister Bardish Chagger about the partnership. On Tuesday, the committee will question Privy Council Clerk Ian Shugart, Public Service Alliance President Chris Aylward, consultant Daniel Lapointe, and labour and class actions lawyer Joshua Mandryk.

The Conservatives have called on the prime minister and the finance minister to appear before the committee. Only Morneau has agreed to comply with the request.

The House of Commons ethics committee is also deciding whether to launch a study into the safeguards in place to prevent conflict of interest in government procurement, contracting, and granting.

The motion was stalled last Friday when Liberal MPs were accused filibustering the meeting, arguing that the ethics commissioner’s own investigation into the issue was sufficient.

