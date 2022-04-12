Watch: Heated debate between campaign advisers for Poilievre and Charest
The attacks are escalating between Conservative leadership candidates Pierre Poilievre and Jean Charest as the party’s race to name its new leader heats up.
With Charest stating Poilievre should be disqualified over his support of the “Freedom Convoy” protests, and Poilievre shooting back suggesting that Charest’s past positions mean he’s out of touch with current Conservative supporters, CTV News Channel’s Power Play brought together key advisers from each campaign to debate.
In this segment, key Poilievre adviser Jenni Byrne and co-chair of Charest leadership campaign Tasha Kheiriddin get into a heated exchange over their respective candidates’ positions, from debating rally sizes, to accusing each other of running negative campaigns.
Watch the debate in the video at the top of this article.
LIVE at 10:30 | Prime minister visits Edmonton on Tuesday to promote Budget 2022
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
Who's in, who's out and who else may enter Conservative party leadership race
With Sept. 10 picked as the date for when the Conservative Party of Canada will have a new leader, time is ticking for prospective candidates and their teams to get into place. Those running have until April 19 to throw their hat into the ring and until June 3 to sell memberships.
'Please, close the sky': says Ukraine President Zelensky in address to Canada's Parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks during his straightforward and emotional address to Parliament on Tuesday. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater, Zelensky implored members of the House and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.
Oligarchs, politicos, and Putin: Meet the Russians Canada has recently sanctioned
From top politicians to influential oligarchs and media figures, Canada has slapped sanctions on numerous high-profile Russians, including President Vladimir Putin, as he continues his unjustified and deadly attack on Ukraine. CTVNews.ca has dug through the list to figure out who is who on Canada's sanction list.
Trudeau makes history, invokes Emergencies Act to address trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government is enacting the Emergencies Act to bring the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades to an end.
OPINION | Don Martin: Trudeau's emissions plan fits a pattern of inconsistency and delusion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau runs a government that excels at being predictably inconsistent, transparently delusional, occasionally devious and excessively obsessed with the latest shiny object, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: The result of the Liberal majority rule agreement: Justin won. Jagmeet 0.
The not-quite-a-coalition deal is, first and foremost, a smart power preservation move by Prime Minister Trudeau, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: The tragic, but necessary, rejection of Zelensky's big ask from Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was banned from entering Russia by its foreign office even while he glowingly introduced Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, must now find ways to act on what will become an even louder crescendo from Canadians demanding he deliver more help on the ground, if not the air, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: A nasty fracturing surfaces as the Conservative leadership race kicks off
Two political polar opposites are on a collision course for the Conservative leadership - and the winner could be the leader of the Liberal party, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Trudeau government finally performs well in a freedom protest
It's a bit like a flea attacking a pit bull, but the Trudeau government deserves a thumbs-up for trying to inflict a painful Canadian bite on Russia for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Don Martin writes in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
BREAKING | Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 10 shot
A gunman filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and shot multiple people Tuesday, leaving wounded commuters bleeding on a Brooklyn platform as others ran screaming, authorities said. Police were still searching for the shooter.
Ontario reports highest number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in nearly two months
Ontario heath officials are reporting that more than 1,300 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, marking a total count not seen since February.
Wear a mask, get boosted, regardless of various guidelines: Tam
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam is advising Canadians to continue to wear a mask, regardless of varying jurisdictional guidelines, as the country sees a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.
Weather warnings expand as dangerous blizzard conditions coming to Manitoba Tuesday night
Environment Canada is warning Manitobans about 'hazardous' weather conditions that are set to touch down in the province on Tuesday night.
Putin vows Russia will press Ukraine invasion till goals met
President Vladimir Putin vowed Tuesday that Russia's bloody offensive in Ukraine would continue until its goals are fulfilled, and insisted the campaign was going as planned, despite a major withdrawal in the face of stiff Ukrainian opposition and significant losses.
NEW | One man dead, another in life-threatening condition after water rescue at Peggy's Cove
One man is dead and another has suffered life-threatening injuries after they slipped off the rocks into the water near the Peggy’s Cove lighthouse Monday night.
Ontario couple who didn't buy insurance denied refund after getting COVID-19
An Ontario couple who didn't buy travel insurance said they were disappointed to learn they won't get a refund for their beach vacation after testing positive for COVID-19.
As provinces ask people to manage COVID-19 risks, experts say the public has less data
The public is being asked to take a bigger role in managing their risk with COVID-19, but information from health authorities is less available than before, experts say.
More oysters recalled in B.C., hundreds of norovirus illnesses reported: Health Canada
More oysters harvested in B.C. were recalled due to a risk of norovirus contamination.
BREAKING | B.C. sees deadliest February on record for illicit drug overdose deaths
More people died of illicit drug overdose in British Columbia in February 2022 than ever before for that month, according to the provincial coroners service. Six of those people were under the age of 19.
Live updates: Ukraine says Mariupol troops low on supplies
What's happening in Ukraine on Tuesday: An adviser to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has paid tribute to Ukrainian troops defending the besieged south-eastern port of Mariupol but acknowledged they are running low on supplies.
Plea deal: No prison for attack on Black teen at NYC hotel
A California woman who wrongly accused a Black teen of taking her phone at a New York City hotel, grabbing at him as he tried to leave, has reached a plea deal that spares her from prison if she avoids trouble.
New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin arrested in campaign donation scheme
New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, whose seven months in that role has been overshadowed by probes into a previous campaign, was arrested Tuesday in a federal corruption investigation.
UN warns of rape and sexual violence against women and children in Ukraine
The United Nations has called for the increasing reports of rape and sexual violence against Ukrainian women and children during the Russian invasion of the country to be independently investigated.
Iran summons Afghan envoy over attack on diplomatic missions
Iran on Tuesday summoned Afghanistan's envoy in Tehran over attacks the previous day on Iranian diplomatic missions in the neighbouring country, state media in Iran reported.
Conservative Party of Canada announces dates for its leadership debates
Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidates will go head-to-head in their first debate on May 11, then again on May 25, with the potential of facing off in August as well.
Treat our families as well as Ukrainian refugees: Afghan interpreters
Afghan interpreters who have made it to Canada say they want the same treatment for family members fleeing the Taliban as Ukrainians escaping from Russian troops.
Food industry adjusting to large outbreak of avian flu in Canada, around the world
Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada says the food industry is making adjustments to maintain supplies of poultry and eggs in the face of a large outbreak of avian flu in Canada and around the world.
Oklahoma governor signs bill to make abortion illegal
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law on Tuesday that makes it a felony to perform an abortion, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, as part of an aggressive push in Republican-led states across the country to scale back abortion rights.
Inari brand Organic Blue Poppy Seeds recalled over possible salmonella risk
A recall has been announced for Inari brand Organic Blue Poppy Seeds from Puresource Natural Products due to a possible salmonella contamination.
What Elon Musk's dance with Twitter really means
The aftermath of Tesla CEO Elon Musk's great Twitter turnabout could linger if the mercurial billionaire who now holds a roughly 9 per cent stake in Twitter continues to push forward his ideas for reshaping the business of social media.
Space station's first all-private astronaut team welcomed aboard orbiting platform
The first all-private team of astronauts ever launched to the International Space Station (ISS) were welcomed aboard the orbiting research platform on Saturday to begin a weeklong science mission hailed as a milestone in commercial spaceflight.
Video shows police pulling over driverless car in San Francisco
A video posted earlier this month on social media shows police pulling over an autonomous vehicle in San Francisco before it takes off and parks further up the street.
Britney Spears confuses some with Instagram pregnancy news
Britney Spears, less than five months after her conservatorship ended, confused some fans Monday when she posted on Instagram that she's pregnant, and apparently married.
Kurt Cobain's blue guitar in Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' video to be sold at auction
The iconic blue guitar Kurt Cobain rocked out with in Nirvana’s seminal 90s 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' music video is expected to fetch up to US$800,000 when it goes up for auction next month.
Russian state TV protester Marina Ovsyannikova hired as German Welt correspondent
German media outlet Welt has hired as a correspondent a woman who made international headlines by bursting into a studio of Russian state TV, her then employer, to denounce the Ukraine war during a live news bulletin, its owner Axel Springer said on Monday.
S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points as commodity prices rise
Canada's main stock index was up more than 100 points in late-morning trading as a rise in commodity prices helped power gains in the energy and base metal sectors, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.
CPP Investments and Tata Realty and Infrastructure form joint venture in India
The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd. have announced a joint venture to develop and own commercial office space in India.
Multiple-property holders own upwards of 41 per cent of housing in some provinces: StatCan
New data from Statistics Canada shows multiple-property owners held between 29 and 41 per cent of the housing stock in Ontario, British Columbia, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick in 2019 and 2020.
'Heaven in a glass': Rare whisky expected to sell for $140K in Vancouver
Two extremely rare bottles of whisky are expected to sell for $140,000 each in Vancouver later this month, and one expert says whoever buys it likely won’t even drink it.
Le Chateau makes brick-and-mortar comeback through new concept store with Suzy Shier
Canadian retailer Le Chateau is making its brick-and-mortar store comeback.
sponsored | How do you find an Olympian?
For Canada's national sport organizations like Rowing Canada and Rugby Canada, finding up-and-coming Olympians has been made easier thanks to RBC Training Ground's talent identification and athlete funding program.
Boxing urged to cut ties with promoter sanctioned by U.S.
Some of the biggest figures in boxing have been urged to cut ties with a promoter who fronts an Irish organized crime gang targeted with sanctions by the American government on Tuesday.
Chelsea bidders reveal new details as sale process heats up
Final bids are being prepared for European champion Chelsea and new business figures are being added to consortia as the process to end the ownership of sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich steps up.
Fernandinho's decision to leave City surprises Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was surprised when he walked into a news conference on Tuesday and was told one of his senior players had just revealed he wanted to leave the club.
Honda outlines its EV strategy
Honda is investing 5 trillion yen (US$40 billion) over the next decade in research, especially to realize a major shift to ecological electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker said Tuesday.
U.S. President Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices
U.S. President Joe Biden is visiting corn-rich Iowa on Tuesday to announce he'll suspend a federal rule preventing the sale of higher ethanol blend gasoline this summer, as his administration tries to tamp down prices at the pump that have spiked during Russia's war with Ukraine.
Gasoline seen boosting U.S. consumer prices in March
U.S. consumer prices likely increased by the most in 16.5 years in March as Russia's war against Ukraine boosted the cost of gasoline to record highs, resulting in annual inflation rising at its fastest pace since the early 1980s.