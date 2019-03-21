OTTAWA – The marathon voting session in the House is into its second day, with the Conservatives showing no signs of backing down in light of new comments from former cabinet minister and current Liberal MP Jane Philpott on the ongoing SNC-Lavalin scandal.

In an interview with Maclean’s magazine that has been making waves on Parliament Hill since it was published early Thursday, Philpott said that there is “much more to the story that needs to be told.”

Philpott, who resigned from cabinet earlier this month citing a loss of confidence in the way the government is handling the scandal, said in the interview that she believes Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his top staff have been trying to “shut down” the story.

“My sense is that Canadians would like to know the whole story. I believe we actually owe it to Canadians as politicians to ensure that they have the truth,” Philpott said.

The Conservatives launched the overnight series of confidence votes on budgetary measures as their latest procedural display of outrage over what they consider a prolonged “cover up” of the controversy. At the heart of the affair: allegations from former attorney general and justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould of attempted political interference in the criminal prosecution of the Quebec engineering giant.

Facing questions about this latest development during a budget photo-op in the GTA, Trudeau—who like his fellow leaders was in and out of the House overnight—dismissed Philpott’s assertion that more needs to be aired. Trudeau said there has already been a “fullesome” accounting of the scandal, with more work to be done by the federal ethics commissioner’s office that is probing the matter.

He also maintained that so long as both Philpott and Wilson-Raybould want to be in the Liberal caucus, they are welcome, even though during a meeting of the Ontario MPs in the Liberal caucus on Wednesday, members of the caucus expressed displeasure with Philpott.

Wilson-Raybould delivered a four-hour testimony on Feb. 27, after Trudeau waived solicitor-client privileges and cabinet confidences so that she and anyone who participated in discussions with her could “address relevant matters.” Wilson-Raybould has said this waiver still limited her, something former top Trudeau adviser Gerald Butts disputed when he testified.

The 257 fiscal motions MPs are working their way through could take up to 40 hours to get through, meaning the filibuster could stretch into Friday.

As of 1 p.m. on Thursday, MPs have been voting continuously for 19 hours, and have made it through a little over half of the 257 votes the Tories are forcing. This filibuster-type tactic was triggered after the Liberal majority shut down the latest in what has been a series of attempts over the several weeks to have Prime Minister Justin Trudeau take further steps to allow Wilson-Raybould speak further and in more detail about the scandal.

Particularly the opposition have been keen to hear more about the series of events that unfolded after Wilson-Raybould was shuffled into veterans affairs. Wilson-Raybould left that portfolio in the early days of this scandal, and there’s since been two federal cabinet shuffles to readjust Trudeau’s front bench following her and Philpott’s high-profile departures.

Neither Wilson-Raybould nor Philpott were present for this vote, nor have they been seen in the Commons during the ongoing marathon session of confidence votes.

Throughout the marathon, Conservatives have been voting against every line item, which Liberals have been using to try to score political points on social media, pointing out some of the government programs and services the Tories are opposing. Though, from the Conservative’s perspective, their “no” votes are to signal they do not have confidence in the government.

There will be no normal House proceedings on Thursday as a result of the ongoing votes, meaning no question period, and no committee meetings.

In anticipation of the late-night sitting, cots were set up on the government side just outside the House of Commons chamber.

Armed with the new article, opposition MPs have periodically rose on various points of order to reference Philpott’s latest comments and try to poke at the Liberals to see if there’s any movement on agreeing to re-open aspects of the affair. So far all of these attempts have been rejected by the Liberals.

