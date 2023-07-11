Vote to oust RoseAnne Archibald 'not taken lightly,' AFN interim chief tells leaders
The dramatic vote to remove RoseAnne Archibald as the first female leader of the largest First Nations advocacy organization in Canada "was not taken lightly," its interim chief told a gathering Tuesday, as some continued pushing for her reinstatement.
Joanna Bernard, a regional chief from New Brunswick who was tapped to serve in the role temporarily, addressed the Assembly of First Nations during its annual gathering in Halifax for the first time since Archibald's dramatic removal.
"We know the decision was not taken lightly and was a result of careful consideration by the leadership and representatives of our nations."
She said that as interim chief, she is committed to maintaining stability.
Bernard told chiefs in her speech Tuesday that Archibald's removal puts the organization in a period of transition, but said it has overcome many challenges before.
Archibald, who was elected in 2021, was voted out during a recent special chiefs assembly, where not all were present,held to address the findings of an investigation into five staff members' complaints about her conduct.
After opening speeches, Bruce Archibald, chief of Taykwa Tagamou Nation in northwest Ontario, was among the three who brought forward motions to reinstate the former national chief, calling her ouster "very unfair."
"I feel today that we're ignoring the fact of what's actually going on," he said.
The motions were not adopted.
The former national chief herself appeared before the assembly virtually and accused the organization's leadership of silencing voices of those questioning her removal.
"It is a railroaded process that is unfair, that is not allowing for accountability for the political coup that happened against me by the regional chiefs," she said.
One Nova Scotia chief urged the assembly to move on to address more important issues.
"As we debate the agenda, we have people in our community sitting in poverty, being murdered, a Winnipeg landfill not being searched," said Annie Bernard-Daisley, co-chair of the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaw Chiefs.
"The longer we delay, the less we will do for our own people. Let's check our ego at the door and do our job."
Archibald ad released a statement before the gathering saying she would attend the first day virtually but may travel to Halifax for the rest of the meeting, which runs through Thursday.
As chiefs prepare to elect a new permanent leader later in the year, Bernard told those gathered said she hopes to see "strong women leaders" come forward, but added they should select a candidate who is committed to unity regardless of their gender.
The human resources review concluded that some of Archibald's behaviour amounted to harassment, and found she breached the organization's policy by retaliating against complainants and failing to maintain confidentiality.
Speaking Tuesday, Bernard told chiefs that work was underway to address the shortcomings within the organization and "rebuilding staff morale."
She pointed to efforts around bolstering its whistleblower policies, code of conduct and the process for reporting harassment.
Taken together, Bernard pledged that the organization wanted to offer a "safe and supportive environment where all individuals can speak up without fear of retaliation."
Archibald has alleged she was targeted for fighting corruption and demanding a financial audit. She has called on chiefs and supporters to urge that the organization to reinstate her.
"Normally, the transition of power between national chiefs is a peaceful one," she said in her statement, shared on Twitter, before the Halifax gathering.
"However, the manner in which Joanna Bernard was appointed by her fellow regional chiefs to the interim position is marred by conflict of interest and a laterally violent political coup against me as the first duly-elected female national chief."
Bernard expressed an openness during her speech Tuesday to Archibald's push for a financial audit, saying the organization's financial statements are audited annually, and rejected the former chief's claims around problematic spending.
If a committee tasked with examining the issue believes a forensic audit is necessary, "we will follow that guidance," Bernard said.
Before the gathering got underway, the organization announced it was sharing the past decade's worth of financial statements, which it said "confirm the absence of any financial concerns."
Chiefs are meeting to discuss issues including First Nations policing, self-governance legislation for Metis communities and access to safe drinking water.
The election of a new national chief in December and the appointment of a chief electoral officer are on the agenda, as well as speeches from federal ministers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2023.
-- With files from Stephanie Taylor.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Liberals unveil plan to make hybrid House of Commons sittings permanent
Government House Leader Mark Holland has unveiled the federal Liberals' plans to make hybrid sittings a permanent feature in the House of Commons.
NDP MP wants 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's powers
A New Democrat MP is trying to convince his colleagues to change the rules that govern the House of Commons in a series of ways he says would instill 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's 'unfettered' powers.
As it happened: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. Here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NATO leaders agree to spend at least two per cent of their countries' GDP on defence
NATO leaders have pledged to spend more on national defence, even as Canada and others are failing to meet the previous target.
Poor air quality caused by wildfire smoke could be fuelling more conjunctivitis, eye irritation
If you’ve been feeling a burning in your eyes after spending time outside sometime in the last few months, it might be more common than you think — according to some experts, the poor air quality caused by raging wildfires across Canada is affecting more than just our lungs.
WATCH | Economist: Rate hike is coming and the goal 'is to hurt people'
The Bank of Canada is widely expected to raise interest rates again this week and this economist warns that it's the 'new orthodoxy' as central bankers try to stamp out inflation.
Regulator lays out proposed changes to passenger rights charter
The Canadian Transportation Agency is laying out proposed changes to the passenger rights charter.
Zelenskyy says NATO's 'absurd' plans for Ukraine fall short as alliance leaders gather at summit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday blasted as "absurd" the absence of a timetable for his country's membership in NATO, injecting harsh criticism into a gathering of the alliance's leaders that was intended to showcase solidarity in the face of Russian aggression.
Another Takata air bag inflator death prompts new U.S. warning about Ram pickups
Stellantis is urging U.S. owners of about 29,000 older Dodge Ram pickups to stop driving them after a passenger was killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator.
Afghanistan veteran takes government, Royal Canadian Legion to court over privacy breach
A Saskatchewan veteran is taking the federal government and the Royal Canadian Legion (RCL) to court over an alleged privacy breach.
Corporate ethics czar starting human-rights probes around Canadian imports from China
Ottawa's corporate-ethics watchdog is set to announce multiple investigations into whether Canadian companies are importing products made through human-rights abuses in China, a move advocates have sought for years.
Be wary of scams as Amazon Prime Day kicks off, experts warn
Scams targeting online shoppers -- often by impersonating companies like Amazon and other major retailers -- are nothing new. But phishing attempts increase amid busy spending seen during significant sales like Prime Day, according to the Better Business Bureau.
Canada
-
Poor air quality caused by wildfire smoke could be fuelling more conjunctivitis, eye irritation
If you’ve been feeling a burning in your eyes after spending time outside sometime in the last few months, it might be more common than you think — according to some experts, the poor air quality caused by raging wildfires across Canada is affecting more than just our lungs.
-
Most Canadians concerned about losing access to news because of Bill C-18: survey
The majority of Canadians are worried about losing access to news on their go-to platforms as the Liberal government and Big Tech debate Bill C-18, according to a new survey.
-
B.C. port strike: U.S. workers refusing to touch cargo rerouted from Canada
Maritime employers says the impact of the B.C. port strike is spilling over internationally, as U.S. port workers refuse to handle containers rerouted from Vancouver to Seattle.
-
First Nations leaders, delegates gather in Halifax for annual AFN meeting
Chiefs, band council members and delegates from First Nations across the country have gathered in Halifax for the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) annual general assembly.
-
'It was pretty epic': U of M students see seven tornadoes on storm-chasing trip
The many twists and turns of Manitoba’s weather gave one group of university students the experience of a lifetime
-
B.C. residents urged to take shorter showers, conserve water as drought conditions worsen
British Columbians have been asked to take shorter showers and find other ways to conserve water as officials monitor worsening drought conditions in the province.
World
-
German opposition leader takes aim at migration, but largely rules out working with far right
Germany's conservative opposition leader said Tuesday that large-scale migration is one of the country's biggest problems and the main reason for a recent surge in support for the far right.
-
At least 5 dead after helicopter carrying Mexican tourists crashes near Mount Everest in Nepal
At least five people were killed after a helicopter carrying Mexican tourists crashed Tuesday near Mount Everest in Nepal, authorities said. One person was missing.
-
China says its foreign minister is ill. A senior diplomat will take his place at ASEAN
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang is unwell and the country's senior diplomat will take his place at a two-day summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations this week in Jakarta, Indonesia, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday
-
Zelenskyy says NATO's 'absurd' plans for Ukraine fall short as alliance leaders gather at summit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday blasted as "absurd" the absence of a timetable for his country's membership in NATO, injecting harsh criticism into a gathering of the alliance's leaders that was intended to showcase solidarity in the face of Russian aggression.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | NATO summit: Leaders move to simplify path for Ukraine to join alliance
NATO summit live updates: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday but remained mum on the deal to advance Sweden's membership in NATO.
-
U.S. intelligence assessment says Iran not currently developing nuclear weapons
A U.S. intelligence assessment says Iran is not pursuing nuclear weapons at the moment but has ramped up activities that could help it develop them.
Politics
-
NATO leaders agree to spend at least two per cent of their countries' GDP on defence
NATO leaders have pledged to spend more on national defence, even as Canada and others are failing to meet the previous target.
-
As pandemic business loan repayment deadline looms, calls for extending deadline grow
New Democrats and a business group are calling on the federal government to extend the deadline for small businesses to repay loans they received from a pandemic support program.
-
Canada lags behind allies as NATO plans to increase defence spending targets
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has made no secret of the fact that he wants more from member nations at this year's leaders' summit. Canada has agreed to the target but has not revealed a plan to reach it.
Health
-
CMA calls for better access to family physicians, reduced wait times as premiers meet in Winnipeg
The Canadian Medical Association has made recommendations for improved health care as premiers meet in Winnipeg to discuss the allocation of government health-care funds.
-
Poor air quality caused by wildfire smoke could be fuelling more conjunctivitis, eye irritation
If you’ve been feeling a burning in your eyes after spending time outside sometime in the last few months, it might be more common than you think — according to some experts, the poor air quality caused by raging wildfires across Canada is affecting more than just our lungs.
-
Families with transgender kids are increasingly forced to travel out of state for the care they need
At least 20 states have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for trans minors, forcing children and teens across the U.S. to travel out of state for care.
Sci-Tech
-
Fossilized skeletons of aerial and aquatic predators to be auctioned by Sotheby's
The fossilized skeletons of an aerial predator with a six-metre wingspan and an aquatic reptile with a snake-like neck will be auctioned in New York this month, Sotheby's announced Tuesday.
-
Starlink satellites flooding sky with radiation, which could be hurting radio astronomy: study
Elon Musk's thousands of Starlink satellites aren't just disrupting scientific research by causing streaks in deep space photos — according to a new study, they are also dumping 'unintended electromagnetic radiation' into space, something that could be a major problem for Earth-bound astronomers.
-
'Seeing is believing': VR project immerses viewers in climate change on Yukon island
Surrounded by chirping birds, buzzing mosquitoes and waves gently lapping on the shore, viewers travel through time, witnessing a permafrost thaw slump, rising floodwaters and shrubs take over Qikiqtaruk or Herschel Island.
Entertainment
-
Walk of Fame 'mega-induction' to include rockers Loverboy, Glass Tiger, Trooper
Glass Tiger, Loverboy and 11 more of the country's most influential rock acts will join Canada's Walk of Fame in a 'mega-induction' ceremony set for September.
-
Leonardo DiCaprio to fund scholarships, climate education at his former elementary school
Leonardo DiCaprio will fund scholarships and a climate education program at the UCLA-based elementary school where he was once himself a scholarship student, the actor and the college said Tuesday.
-
Jay-Z gifts Beyoncé fan $400 champagne at Toronto concert
A Beyoncé fan said rap icon Jay-Z gifted her a bottle of champagne worth more than $400 at a concert in Toronto over the weekend.
Business
-
Regulator lays out proposed changes to passenger rights charter
The Canadian Transportation Agency is laying out proposed changes to the passenger rights charter.
-
Be wary of scams as Amazon Prime Day kicks off, experts warn
Scams targeting online shoppers -- often by impersonating companies like Amazon and other major retailers -- are nothing new. But phishing attempts increase amid busy spending seen during significant sales like Prime Day, according to the Better Business Bureau.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Economist: Rate hike is coming and the goal 'is to hurt people'
The Bank of Canada is widely expected to raise interest rates again this week and this economist warns that it's the 'new orthodoxy' as central bankers try to stamp out inflation.
Lifestyle
-
'Anything is possible': Canadian organization granting wishes to older adults
A Canadian organization is breaking barriers to grant older adults wishes.
-
Ontario woman breaks record for largest toothbrush collection in the world
The only plaque you’ll find around Kelly Hardy is the one she received from Guinness World Records for the largest toothbrush collection on the planet.
-
Meet the team who crossed all 5 Great Lakes by paddleboard
Three men from Michigan are riding a wave of excitement after accomplishing an extremely rare feat — traversing through all five Great Lakes using stand-up paddleboards.
Sports
-
Elina Svitolina beats top-ranked Iga Swiatek to reach Wimbledon semifinals
Three months after returning from maternity leave, Elina Svitolina reached the Wimbledon semifinals by beating top-ranked Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-2 Tuesday.
-
Arrest warrant issued for friend of NBA star Ja Morant over fight at player's home in 2022
An arrest warrant has been issued for a close friend of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant stemming from a fight during a pickup basketball game at the player's home last year, authorities said.
-
Vladimir Guerrero joins Vladimir Sr. as first father-son Home Run Derby winners
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won the All-Star Home Run Derby on Monday night, matching Vladimir Sr.'s 2007 title to become the first father-son duo to accomplish the feat.
Autos
-
GM issues recall over airbag shrapnel risk but doesn't have replacement parts
General Motors issued a safety recall over airbag inflators that can shoot shrapnel into drivers, but the automaker doesn't have replacement parts.
-
Another Takata air bag inflator death prompts new U.S. warning about Ram pickups
Stellantis is urging U.S. owners of about 29,000 older Dodge Ram pickups to stop driving them after a passenger was killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator.
-
Verstappen takes pole at British GP, McLaren second and third in qualifying
Max Verstappen shrugged off an unusual low-speed crash in the pits on Saturday to qualify in pole position for the British Grand Prix.