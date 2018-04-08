

CTVNews.ca Staff





A vigil is underway in Humboldt, Sask. to pay tribute to the victims of a devastating bus crash that took 15 lives.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe are among those in attendance.

On Friday evening, a team bus for the Humboldt Broncos collided with a transport truck en route to a game in Nipawin, Sask., killing 15 members of the team and injuring 14 others.

The vigil will include prayers and hymns, as well as remarks by Humboldt Mayor Rob Muench.