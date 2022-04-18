Veteran, Conservative leadership candidate Alleslev says Canada must invest more in defence
Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate and military veteran Leona Alleslev says Canada must “significantly” increase its defence spending in response to the global instability caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
In an interview on CTV News Channel’s Power Play on Monday, Alleslev said shoring up funds to bolster the capabilities of the Canadian Armed Forces requires prioritizing the economy and security at the same time.
“The economy and security go together and you’re going to have to grow the economy so that you can pay for defence and you need to have defence so that people will trust you enough to invest in your economy,” she said.
Candidates have until Tuesday to declare their intention to run in the race and submit the necessary paperwork. As was the case in the 2020 leadership race, the entry fee stands at $200,000, in addition to a compliance deposit of $100,000.
The deadline to sign up members is June 3, with the party slated to elect a new leader on Sept. 10.
The former MP is one of a handful of other contenders vying for the top post. Pierre Poilievre, Jean Charest, Leslyn Lewis, Patrick Brown, Scott Aitchison, and Roman Barber have also added their names to the hat.
Alleslev was first elected as a federal Liberal MP but crossed the floor to the Conservatives in September 2018. She served as deputy leader under Andrew Scheer but failed to keep her GTA seat in the 2021 election.
The veteran declined to say whether she believed NATO should implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine, only noting that more could be done in the region.
“We as NATO allies, and we, as liberal democracies have a responsibility to do more for Ukraine,” she said, adding that the Liberals must expedite military export permits so to not prevent the shipment of critical equipment to Ukraine.
Watch Alleslev’s interview at the top of this article.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
Who's in, who's out and who else may enter Conservative party leadership race
With Sept. 10 picked as the date for when the Conservative Party of Canada will have a new leader, time is ticking for prospective candidates and their teams to get into place. Those running have until April 19 to throw their hat into the ring and until June 3 to sell memberships.
'Please, close the sky': says Ukraine President Zelensky in address to Canada's Parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks during his straightforward and emotional address to Parliament on Tuesday. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater, Zelensky implored members of the House and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.
Oligarchs, politicos, and Putin: Meet the Russians Canada has recently sanctioned
From top politicians to influential oligarchs and media figures, Canada has slapped sanctions on numerous high-profile Russians, including President Vladimir Putin, as he continues his unjustified and deadly attack on Ukraine. CTVNews.ca has dug through the list to figure out who is who on Canada's sanction list.
Trudeau makes history, invokes Emergencies Act to address trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government is enacting the Emergencies Act to bring the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades to an end.
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin: The personal antipathy between Charest and Poilievre is damaging the Conservatives beyond repair
The sorry state of the race to become Canada’s Official Opposition Leader, traditionally a launch pad to the prime minister’s title, is antagonistically personal to a level I’ve never seen before, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Trudeau's emissions plan fits a pattern of inconsistency and delusion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau runs a government that excels at being predictably inconsistent, transparently delusional, occasionally devious and excessively obsessed with the latest shiny object, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: The result of the Liberal majority rule agreement: Justin won. Jagmeet 0.
The not-quite-a-coalition deal is, first and foremost, a smart power preservation move by Prime Minister Trudeau, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: The tragic, but necessary, rejection of Zelensky's big ask from Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was banned from entering Russia by its foreign office even while he glowingly introduced Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, must now find ways to act on what will become an even louder crescendo from Canadians demanding he deliver more help on the ground, if not the air, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: A nasty fracturing surfaces as the Conservative leadership race kicks off
Two political polar opposites are on a collision course for the Conservative leadership - and the winner could be the leader of the Liberal party, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Zelenskky: Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine has begun
Russia launched its long-feared, full-scale offensive to take control of Ukraine's east on Monday, attacking along a broad front more than 480 kilometres long, Ukrainian officials said in what marked the opening of a new and potentially climactic phase of the war.
U.S. teen missing nearly 3 years found 1,100 km from home
Authorities in Summit County, Utah, had been hearing about a young man wandering the area with a shopping cart for several weeks. When they encountered him last Saturday, they discovered he was reported missing nearly three years ago in northern California, more than 1,100 kilometres away.
Veterans group winding down work helping Afghan interpreters get to Canada
What began as a 30-day fundraising campaign to help Afghan interpreters flee the Taliban turned into a harrowing, chaotic and deeply frustrating eight-month effort for the Veterans Transition Network, and its executive director says it's time for that to end.
Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died
Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media on Monday to say one of his newborn twins has died.
'Our family has been destroyed': Family mourns teen who died after assault at Edmonton high school
The family of an Edmonton teen who was assaulted outside his high school is grieving and remembering him as a fun, outgoing, and loving family member.
Florida judge voids U.S. mask mandate for planes, other travel
A federal judge in Florida on Monday voided the national mask mandate covering airlines and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials in their response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Police release image of woman wanted in shoving incident at Toronto subway station
A suspect who allegedly pushed a woman onto the tracks at a Toronto subway station Sunday evening is now wanted on an attempted murder charge, police say.
Why Ukrainians are waiting in line for hours to buy this stamp
Hundreds of Ukrainians are lining up to get their hands on a new collector's item, a stamp commemorating the moment when a soldier purportedly told off a now-sunken Russian warship.
U.S. FDA investigating Lucky Charms illness reports, no Canadian recalls to date
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating dozens of reports of customers getting ill after eating Lucky Charms cereal, but no Canadian recalls have been issued yet.
Canada
-
Two years after a gunman killed 22 in Nova Scotia, RCMP still under the microscope
Two years after her father was gunned down by a man disguised as a Mountie, Charlene Bagley remains convinced he would be alive today had the Nova Scotia RCMP issued a provincewide alert early in the killer's rampage.
-
Veterans group winding down work helping Afghan interpreters get to Canada
What began as a 30-day fundraising campaign to help Afghan interpreters flee the Taliban turned into a harrowing, chaotic and deeply frustrating eight-month effort for the Veterans Transition Network, and its executive director says it's time for that to end.
-
Travellers left stranded as Sunwing Airlines experiences major technical issues
Numerous Sunwing Airlines flights, including at least 10 departing from Toronto's Pearson International Airport, have been delayed due to a technical issue.
-
Police release image of woman wanted in shoving incident at Toronto subway station
A suspect who allegedly pushed a woman onto the tracks at a Toronto subway station Sunday evening is now wanted on an attempted murder charge, police say.
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations at 1,301, ICU admissions cross 200
The number of patients with COVID-19 in an Ontario hospital sits at 1,301 as ICU admissions linked to the disease cross the 200 mark for the first time since mid-March.
-
Metro Vancouver gas prices jump back over $2/litre at some stations
The price of gas jumped back over 200 cents per litre at some Metro Vancouver gas stations on the long weekend.
World
-
Zelenskky: Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine has begun
Russia launched its long-feared, full-scale offensive to take control of Ukraine's east on Monday, attacking along a broad front more than 480 kilometres long, Ukrainian officials said in what marked the opening of a new and potentially climactic phase of the war.
-
Russians attack Ukraine along broad front
What's happening in Ukraine on Monday: Russian forces are attacking along a broad front, over 480 kilometres long, Ukrainian officials said Monday.
-
Sweden links riots to criminal gangs that target police
Swedish police said Monday that the riots that have shaken several cities and towns in the Nordic country are extremely serious crimes against society and suspect some protesters are linked to criminal gangs that intentionally target police.
-
France: EU fraud agency investigating candidate Le Pen
Paris prosecutors are studying a report by the European Union's fraud agency accusing French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen and other members of her nationalist party of misusing public funds while serving in the European Parliament.
-
Celebrity chef's Ukraine charity kitchen destroyed by Russian missile
A Ukraine-based humanitarian kitchen linked to celebrity chef José Andrés has been destroyed by a Russian missile in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, according to the charity that runs it.
-
Jury awards US$450,000 to employee who declined birthday party
A Kentucky jury has awarded a man US$450,000 who sued his employer after he asked them not to celebrate his birthday at work — and they did it anyway.
Politics
-
'If you show up, I win': Inside Patrick Brown's drive for Conservative leadership
An apology to the Tamil community, improving cricket infrastructure, and putting a visa office in Kathmandu are just some of the promises Patrick Brown has made in hopes of becoming the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.
-
Events broadcast on Trudeau's Facebook page must be bilingual: language commissioner
Events broadcast live on the prime minister's Facebook page must be accessible in French and English, according to the commissioner of official languages, who said the Privy Council Office failed to meet its obligations under Canada's language laws.
-
'Strong argument' to be made what's happening in Ukraine is a genocide, says defence minister
Canada's defence minister Anita Anand says that there's a 'strong argument' to be made that the 'atrocities' in Ukraine occurring at the hands of the Russians amount to genocide.
Health
-
'Don't trust rapid tests': Expert advises Canadians to test more than once before making plans
For the first time in two years, Canadians celebrating Easter and Passover are faced with few public health restrictions limiting their ability to gather with family and friends. But one expert is urging Canadians to take caution and test themselves more than once before getting together.
-
Mental illnesses linked in new study to higher risk of COVID-19 breakthrough infections
A new study suggests that individuals with a history of certain mental illnesses may be at a higher risk of COVID-19 breakthrough infections after being vaccinated.
-
U.S. FDA investigating Lucky Charms illness reports, no Canadian recalls to date
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating dozens of reports of customers getting ill after eating Lucky Charms cereal, but no Canadian recalls have been issued yet.
Sci-Tech
-
China sending up next space station crew in June
China will launch three more astronauts to its newest space station in June after the latest crew returned this weekend following a six-month stay in orbit, an official said Sunday.
-
Solar science: Calgary students develop way for ATVs to run on renewable energy
University of Calgary engineering students have figured out how to convert all-terrain vehicles to solar power and hope it will benefit Indigenous and remote communities in Canada's north.
-
Earth's coral reefs will be gone in 30 years without intervention: experts
If humans do not take drastic action to reduce emissions and slow climate change, almost all of the Earth’s coral reefs will be dead in 30 years, according to a new report that outlines ways we can pinpoint which reefs to protect now.
Entertainment
-
Jeopardy! champion Mattea Roach aims for 10th win Monday night
Nova Scotia's Mattea Roach is aiming for her 10th win on Jeopardy! Monday night.
-
Hip hop pioneer DJ Kay Slay dies of COVID-19 at age 55
Pioneering hip hop artist Keith Grayson, who performed as DJ Kay Slay and worked with top stars, has died of complications from COVID-19.
-
For 'Fantastic Beasts' series, it's a case of diminishing returns
'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' got off to a less than magical start in its first weekend in U.S. and Canadian theatres. The third installment in the Harry Potter spinoff opened to US$43 million in North America, according to studio estimates Sunday.
Business
-
Swoop airline president says spiking fuel costs mean pricier fares
An ongoing spike in jet fuel prices will have to be passed on to passengers - at least in part - even as competition ramps up among discount carriers, says the new president of budget airline Swoop.
-
Biden to require U.S.-made steel, iron for infrastructure
The Biden administration is taking a key step toward ensuring that federal dollars will support U.S. manufacturing -- issuing requirements for how projects funded by the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package source their construction material.
-
Energy transition will be challenging in era of public protests, regulatory hurdles, experts say
Overhauling Canada's entire energy infrastructure in a short amount of time to meet its target of cutting emissions by 40 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030 represents an unprecedented technical challenge that will cost hundreds of billions of dollars, experts say.
Lifestyle
-
Spitfire restoration preserves spirit of iconic Second World War fighter
At an airfield on the outskirts of London, England, a precious Spitfire fighter that once flew with the Royal Canadian Air Force is taking to the skies once again thanks to a team of restoration experts.
-
Chilliwack bookstore takes novel approach to cat adoption
A bookstore in Chilliwack has launched a novel program that helps older cats in need of adoption find forever homes.
-
sponsored
sponsored | How do you find an Olympian?
For Canada's national sport organizations like Rowing Canada and Rugby Canada, finding up-and-coming Olympians has been made easier thanks to RBC Training Ground's talent identification and athlete funding program.
Sports
-
Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died
Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media on Monday to say one of his newborn twins has died.
-
Toronto Raptors looking to adjust to 76ers' physicality heading into Game 2
In Game 1 of their first-round series with the Philadelphia 76ers, the Toronto Raptors got hit in the mouth and now it's on them to make adjustments and fight back in Game 2 Monday night.
-
Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez leaving TV booth following cancer diagnosis
Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the broadcast booth after being diagnosed with cancer.
Autos
-
Metro Vancouver gas prices jump back over $2/litre at some stations
The price of gas jumped back over 200 cents per litre at some Metro Vancouver gas stations on the long weekend.
-
Electric car buyers face shortages, long wait times amid high gas prices
Sticker shock at the pump is driving more and more Canadians towards buying electric vehicles. But manufacturers are having trouble keeping up with the demand, leading to long wait times for buyers.
-
'A new era': Canadians should brace for steep summer gas prices, analyst warns
Canadians should brace for an expensive summer at the pumps as the price of oil continues to skyrocket, with one analyst warning that a $2 per litre price tag may become a common occurrence in many regions.