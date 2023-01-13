'Very constructive conversations': Is Trudeau closer to a health deal with provinces?
In recent days, some premiers have voiced optimism about reaching a deal soon with the federal government over increasing health-care funding, something Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still wants tied to improved outcomes before the money rolls out of Ottawa.
During his year-end interview with Chief Anchor and Senior Editor of CTV National News Omar Sachedina, Trudeau said that while the federal government was willing to send "billions more" he wouldn't pull up a chair at the table until there's a more concrete plan for provincial accountability.
The prime minister said at the time this was because he wasn’t willing to just put money into a "strained, if not broken" system without assurances it would result in better care.
With some premiers now signalling a willingness to agree to conditions in exchange for more money, are the federal and provincial governments getting closer to an agreement?
Here's what premiers and the prime minister have said this week.
PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU
"I've had some very constructive conversations with premiers, including premier Ford and premier Legault. Our ministers and their counterparts are working very closely, and I'm hopeful that we're going to be able to come to an agreement soon," Trudeau told reporters during a press conference on Thursday. "We know that Canadians deserve better health-care services, and the federal government will be there to support."
The prime minister also offered examples of potential outcomes provinces would be accountable for, such as better access to family doctors, shorter wait times for accessing mental health services, or reducing the backlog for important surgeries.
Coming out of the meeting with Francois Legault Trudeau referenced late last year, the Quebec premier indicated he was "more optimistic" than he was previously about reaching a deal with the federal government after his conversation with Trudeau.
ONTARIO PREMIER DOUG FORD
On Thursday, Ford told reporters that he believes in "sticking with" other premiers, and that he's recently been in talks with Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson—who is also the chair of the Council of the Federation—about getting "a fair deal" for all provinces and territories.
"We want a deal but we need to sit down with the federal government and the prime minister and really have a talk across the table… I'm still confident we're going to get a deal. I really am," said the Ontario premier.
"I'm very, very confident. So we're going to keep working at it," Ford continued. "And I'm sure all of us will be out making an announcement, hopefully sooner than later."
ALBERTA PREMIER DANIELLE SMITH
In an interview on CTV News Channel's Power Play with Vassy Kapelos on Monday, Smith said she has no issue with the federal government wanting strings attached to a funding increase.
"I'm working on accountability measures right now. I want more accountability from the health-care system," she said.
However, her preference would be to have a federal partner that trusts the premiers to know how to best manage their provinces' health pressure points.
For now, Smith also indicated that she won't be waiting for federal money to reform her province’s health-care system because in her view the federal government has been "pretty clear they are not coming to the table."
NOVA SCOTIA PREMIER TIM HOUSTON
Houston, who came into office after campaigning almost singularly on fixing the provinces health-care system, is currently facing considerable scrutiny over the recent deaths of two women following lengthy waits in Nova Scotia hospital emergency rooms.
In an interview on CTV News Channel's Power Play with Vassy Kapelos on Tuesday, Houston said he knows there is a lot of work to be done to improve his provinces' health-care system, and doing so will take "a lot of money."
While like Smith, Houston said he isn't waiting around for more federal dollars to be put on the table, he'd still like to see Trudeau come to the table to talk about what commitments he needs before a deal can be reached.
"It's not about us not wanting to be held accountable. I've looked the federal government in the eye and said, 'look, we're held accountable every single day,'" he said.
"There's no more being held accountable than then facing the tragedy that we're facing now. There's no more evidence of the work that needs to be done. So… let's have that meeting. Let's talk about how we can work together."
NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR PREMIER ANDREW FUREY
On Friday, in an interview on CTV News Channel's Power Play with Joyce Napier, Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey offered a more tepid response to the question of whether he'd be on side with accepting federal funding with strings attached.
"I think that that's simplistic in the approach, I think there is the ability to have shared priorities while preventing jurisdictional creep. I think some of the issues that other premiers and I frankly share because I don't think the federal government has the desire nor the agency to run a health-care system," Furey said.
Both federal and provincial governments should be accountable when it comes to how taxpayers' money is being spent, the premier said.
"I've always just wanted the discussion, the conversation, because I can tell you as a provider myself, having sat on the other side of the gurney and delivered bad news, never once in the thousands of patients I've dealt with, has anyone ever asked who's paying for this federal government or the provincial government," Furey said.
Though, Furey shared Ford's optimism that should both sides come together, a deal could be reached "very quickly,” while noting that rebuilding Canadian health-care systems will not be a quick fix.
"If there was a quick fix—even if it was just monetary—other jurisdictions would have done it already. We need to reimagine a health-care system that Canadians have trust in, have faith in, believe in, and are proud of. And, I think we can achieve that together so that we're not anchored in a system that was designed for the 1960s and being delivered in 2023."
HOW DID THE TWO SIDES GET HERE?
B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix, front right, is flanked by his provincial counterparts as he listens to a question during a news conference without federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos after the second of two days of meetings, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
(B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix, front right, is flanked by his provincial counterparts as he listens to a question during a news conference without federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos after the second of two days of meetings, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
A longstanding call, in recent months premiers have been ramping up pressure for Trudeau to meet with them to discuss the federal government increasing the Canada Health Transfer—which funnels federal dollars into provincial health-care systems—to 35 per cent up from the current 22 per cent of coverage for health-care costs.
This recently re-emphasized demand comes as hospitals and health-care facilities appear to be in crisis mode, between staffing shortages and a cold-weather surge of illnesses compounding extended wait times and other struggles to access adequate care. The latest push for a funding increase came even as some provinces are sitting on budget surpluses.
In November, a meeting between Duclos and provincial health ministers ended in acrimony after the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement to boost health funding. Duclos put the blame for the breakdown on the premiers, who he said did not want to accept conditions in exchange for more federal money.
WHAT FORMER PREMIERS THINK IS NEXT
During Thursday's "Front Bench" panel on CTV News Channel's Power Play with Vassy Kapelos, a trio of former premiers weighed in on where things stand and what they anticipate is about to unfold.
"They'll get to an agreement, I have no doubt about it," said former British Columbia premier Christy Clark. "They'll decide to spend a bunch more money, there will be no way to keep track of it as if there ever is. So, they can attach as many strings as they want. I mean, it's really kind of a hopeless, never ending circle of the blame game. More money, no accountability, more blame, and the circle keeps going around and around."
Former Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne said there have been strings attached on past money put into the health-care system, but with different levels of distrust of Trudeau among premiers she said she wouldn’t be surprised to see Ottawa try to initially negotiate bilateral agreements with some provinces.
"Maybe there'll be a unified front, but I would be very surprised if there weren't some initial agreements between the federal government and a province, or a couple of provinces, and then you'll see everybody come on side, that's what I would predict would happen," Wynne said.
Former Nova Scotia premier Darrell Dexter echoed Wynne in saying that he certainly felt accountable for health-care outcomes when he was in the premier's office. He said Trudeau's approach when it comes to the rate of increase of the Canada Health Transfer has not been dissimilar to that of the former Conservative government under Stephen Harper.
"And so it's been that way for now more than a decade and you know, the health-care funding could use a serious reset," Dexter said.
The former premiers agreed that the status quo is unsustainable and right now may be the time for both the provinces and the federal government to show leadership and get serious about wholesale changes to the system, while being mindful about Canadians' expectations that publicly-funded health care is upheld across the country.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Trudeau on 'tough' economic headwinds, unapologetic for 'tinfoil hat' rhetoric
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down with CTV National News Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina for a year-end interview to reflect on the political shifts experienced in 2022, and to contemplate the challenges ahead in 2023. Here is a full transcript of the interview.
Here's what central players had to say as the Emergencies Act inquiry hearings wrapped
After six weeks, more than 70 witnesses, and the submission of more than 7,000 documents into evidence, the public hearing portion of the Public Order Emergency Commission wrapped up on Friday.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: How bad was the committee hearing over holiday travel woes? Let me count the ways
The Standing Committee on Transport gathered Thursday with MPs demanding an explanation for how that highly unusual Canadian winter combination of heavy snow and cold temperatures which delayed or cancelled thousands of post-pandemic reunions. What they got was a gold-medal finger-pointing performance, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin on Pierre Poilievre's seven New Year's resolutions to top polls in 2023
From a more coherent public health and carbon tax position, to cutting the 'Freedom Convoy' connection and smiling more, Pierre Poilievre has seven New Year's resolutions to woo the voters in 2023, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin's prediction on whether Trudeau will stick around for another election
Find out what 'the best brains in Canadian politics' are predicting for Canadian politics in 2023, in Don Martin's exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Fort Myers Beach rises again as the Canadian snowbird migration arrives
Hope was in short supply just ten weeks ago on this 10-kilometre spit of sand at the end of the migration route for tens of thousands of Canadian snowbirds, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca from Florida's Fort Myers Beach. But there are signs, he says, things may return to normal much faster than anyone expected.
opinion | Don Martin: Danielle Smith's antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier
Danielle Smith has gone straight from the political altar to a divorce from common sense – and her out-of-the-gate antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | 'Very constructive conversations': Is Trudeau closer to a health deal with provinces?
Some premiers are voicing optimism about reaching a deal soon with the federal government over increasing health-care funding, something Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still wants tied to improved outcomes before the money rolls out of Ottawa. Are the federal and provincial governments getting closer to an agreement? Here's what's being said.
Robbie Bachman, drummer and co-founder of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dead at 69
Robbie Bachman, drummer and co-founder of Canadian rock group Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died, his brother confirmed on Twitter.
Green comet to fly by Earth for first time in 50,000 years in February: researchers
A recently discovered green comet, whose last journey past Earth was tens of thousands of years ago, will make its next trip past our blue planet in the coming weeks.
Canada is over the peak of flu season: FluWatch report
Canada's flu season is officially winding down, according to the first national FluWatch report of 2023, which was released Friday.
3 workers still missing after explosion at Quebec propane company
Quebec provincial police said Friday that three workers are still missing 24 hours after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in the Lanaudiere region.
Wind chill of -55, flood risk, 40 cm of snow: Weather warnings in place from coast to coast to coast
Environment Canada issued several weather alerts for all three of Canada's coasts, warning of a mix of rain, freezing drizzle, snow and extreme cold are expected across the country.
Penalties for public servants who won't go back to office to be handled individually
The federal government says repercussions for public servants who refuse to return to in-person work will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.
Ukrainian doctors remove unexploded grenade from injured soldier's chest
An injured Ukrainian soldier had an unexploded grenade successfully removed from his chest earlier this week, according to the country's military doctors.
Lisa Marie Presley will be buried at Graceland next to son
Lisa Marie Presley will be buried at Graceland, her father Elvis' mansion that on Friday was a gathering place for fans who were distraught over the singer-songwriter's death a day earlier.
Canada
-
3 workers still missing after explosion at Quebec propane company
Quebec provincial police said Friday that three workers are still missing 24 hours after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in the Lanaudiere region.
-
Risk of flooding, avalanches high in B.C. as rain falls, temperatures rise
Flood watches are up for several regions of Vancouver Island and the inner south coast as another day of heavy rain, combined with snowmelt and a leap in freezing levels, could push some southwestern British Columbia waterways over their banks.
-
Canada is over the peak of flu season: FluWatch report
Canada's flu season is officially winding down, according to the first national FluWatch report of 2023, which was released Friday.
-
Emergency departments are in a state of crisis, Halifax ER chief says
The head of emergency medicine for Halifax and the surrounding area says ERs are under the most extreme pressure that he's seen in his 23-year career, and he says it's taking a toll on patients and health-care workers.
-
Wind chill of -55, flood risk, 40 cm of snow: Weather warnings in place from coast to coast to coast
Environment Canada issued several weather alerts for all three of Canada's coasts, warning of a mix of rain, freezing drizzle, snow and extreme cold are expected across the country.
-
Robbie Bachman, drummer and co-founder of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dead at 69
Robbie Bachman, drummer and co-founder of Canadian rock group Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died, his brother confirmed on Twitter.
World
-
Ukrainian doctors remove unexploded grenade from injured soldier's chest
An injured Ukrainian soldier had an unexploded grenade successfully removed from his chest earlier this week, according to the country's military doctors.
-
Keenan Anderson, cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder, dies from cardiac arrest after being tased by Los Angeles police
Keenan Anderson, 31, and cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, died from cardiac arrest last week after he was repeatedly tased by police, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, marking the third officer-involved death in the city this year.
-
Suspect charged with murder in assassination of Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe
Japanese prosecutors formally charged the suspect in the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with murder, sending him to stand trial, a court said Friday.
-
Sweden: Erdogan effigy 'act of sabotage' against NATO bid
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Friday denounced a protest by Kurds in central Stockholm, where an effigy of Turkiye's president was hung from a lamppost, as an act of "sabotage" against Sweden's bid to join NATO.
-
Rifts in Russian military command seen amid Ukraine fighting
As Russian troops wage a ferocious house-to-house fight for control of strongholds in eastern Ukraine, a parallel battle is unfolding in the top echelons of military power in Moscow, with President Vladimir Putin reshuffling his top generals while rival camps try to win his favour.
-
Pope's role in Vatican financial probe again centre stage
Pope Francis' own role in the investigation into financial wrongdoing at the Holy See took centre stage Friday in the Vatican tribunal, with witnesses saying he encouraged a key suspect to co-operate with prosecutors and a key defendant accusing him of interfering in the trial.
Politics
-
NEW
NEW | 'Very constructive conversations': Is Trudeau closer to a health deal with provinces?
Some premiers are voicing optimism about reaching a deal soon with the federal government over increasing health-care funding, something Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still wants tied to improved outcomes before the money rolls out of Ottawa. Are the federal and provincial governments getting closer to an agreement? Here's what's being said.
-
Penalties for public servants who won't go back to office to be handled individually
The federal government says repercussions for public servants who refuse to return to in-person work will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.
-
Liberal minister says Canada needs more immigration, some worried about impacts on services
As Canada plans to significantly ramp up its immigration levels in the coming years, some policy experts are worried about potential effects on health care, housing and the labour market. But Immigration Minister Sean Fraser insists that Canada needs more newcomers to address labour shortages and demographic changes that threaten the country's future.
Health
-
Pediatric hospitalizations caused by cannabis poisoning doubled in provinces that legalized edibles: study
A new study tracking hospitalizations for poisonings in children aged nine and under suggests the rate of pediatric hospitalizations caused by cannabis more than doubled in provinces that permitted the sale of cannabis edibles.
-
SickKids hospital to begin ramping surgeries back up as respiratory surge abates
Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children says it will begin increasing surgeries on Monday.
-
Emergency departments are in a state of crisis, Halifax ER chief says
The head of emergency medicine for Halifax and the surrounding area says ERs are under the most extreme pressure that he's seen in his 23-year career, and he says it's taking a toll on patients and health-care workers.
Sci-Tech
-
Cyberattacks are happening more frequently, experts explain why
A wave of high-profile cyberattacks has recently hit hospitals, businesses and organizations in Ontario, including the LCBO this week and Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children and Scouts Canada in December.
-
UFO reports rise to 510, not aliens but still a threat to U.S.
The U.S. has now collected 510 reports of unidentified flying objects, many of which are flying in sensitive military airspace. While there's no evidence of extraterrestrials, they still pose a threat, the government said in a declassified report summary released Thursday.
-
Green comet to fly by Earth for first time in 50,000 years in February: researchers
A recently discovered green comet, whose last journey past Earth was tens of thousands of years ago, will make its next trip past our blue planet in the coming weeks.
Entertainment
-
Prince Harry's 'Spare' sets Guinness World Record for fastest selling non-fiction book ever
Prince Harry can add another Guinness World Record to his accolades after his book was declared the fastest selling non-fiction book ever.
-
Frankie Muniz, best known as 'Malcolm,' reboots racing career
There might be a reboot on the horizon for actor Frankie Muniz, one aptly titled "Malcolm in the Middle of a Pileup."
-
Pardon ends Meek Mill's legal odyssey on drug, gun charges
Rapper Meek Mill, who spent most of his adult life on probation following a teenage arrest, celebrated the latest twist in his legal case Friday after he was pardoned by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf.
Business
-
Bank economists see mild recession likely ahead despite surprising resilience
Canadian households and the overall economy have proven surprisingly resilient in the face of rising interest rates, said senior economists from the big banks, which could complicate the fight against inflation.
-
Trump Organization fined US$1.6 million for tax fraud
Donald Trump's company was fined US$1.6 million Friday for a scheme in which the former president's top executives dodged personal income taxes on lavish job perks -- a symbolic, hardly crippling blow for an enterprise boasting billions of dollars in assets.
-
Home prices in Q4 down year-over-year, first decline since end of 2008: report
A report by Royal LePage says the median price of a home in Canada in the fourth quarter of 2022 posted the first year-over-year decline since the end of 2008 during the financial crisis.
Lifestyle
-
Fans brave snowstorm to get early access to Nike shoe inspired by Montreal bagel
Montrealers really like their bagels — and shoes — apparently. Scores of sneaker fans lined up in a snowstorm Friday morning just to get their hands on Nike's latest creation inspired by the Montreal icon — the bagel.
-
Looking to insure your engagement ring? Review your home policy first
Diamonds may be forever, but most know all it takes is an errant slip or a forgetful wearer for wedding and engagement rings to end up lost for good.
-
'Very emotional': Syrian refugee stranded at airport in Malaysia for months granted Canadian citizenship
Hassan Al Kontar, a Syrian refugee who was forced to live at a Malaysian airport for seven months, has been granted Canadian citizenship.
Sports
-
Matheson says support growing for proposed Canadian women's soccer league
Diana Matheson's to-do list keeps growing. But so does support for her planned Canadian women's professional soccer league.
-
Schizas leads after women's short program at Canadian figure skating championship
Madeline Schizas is the leader after the women's singles short program at the Canadian figure skating championships.
-
FIFA charges Argentina over World Cup final celebrations
FIFA opened a disciplinary case against the Argentine Football Association on Friday for alleged offensive player misconduct and violations of fair play at the World Cup final.
Autos
-
Tesla cuts vehicle prices in bid to boost flagging demand
With its sales slowing and its stock price tumbling, Tesla Inc. slashed prices dramatically Friday on several versions of its electric vehicles, making some of its models eligible for a new federal tax credit that could help spur buyer interest.
-
Investors mock Elon Musk's bid to move Tesla buyout trial
Lawyers for Tesla shareholders suing the electric vehicle maker's CEO Elon Musk over a misleading tweet are urging a federal judge to reject the billionaire's request to move an upcoming trial to Texas from California.
-
Calgary vehicle owners can prevent catalytic converter theft with new engraving program
Vehicle owners can have the engraving done at any Kal Tire location across Calgary until the end of March.