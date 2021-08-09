TORONTO -- Chinese courts are expected to deliver verdicts in the cases of Canadians Robert Schellenberg and Michael Spavor, sources have confirmed to CTV News.

A verdict for Schellenberg, who is facing the death penalty in China after being convicted of playing a central role in a drug smuggling operation, is expected today. Schellenberg has maintained his innocence since his arrest in 2014.

A verdict for Michael Spavor, who has been detained in China on spying allegations, is expected on Tuesday, sources say.

Spavor and Michael Kovrig were detained in China in December 2018, widely seen as retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou at the request of the U.S.

This is a developing story…