Verdict expected in sexual assault trial for former head of military HR
An Ottawa judge is expected to deliver a verdict this morning in the sexual assault trial for former vice-admiral Haydn Edmundson.
He was the head of military personnel in 2021 when he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman on board a navy ship in 1991.
During the two-week trial in February, the complainant testified that she was 19 years old at the time of the alleged assault, and in the navy's lowest rank, while Edmundson was an officer.
She told the court she didn't tell anyone about what happened and only came forward years later.
Edmundson pleaded not guilty, and during his own testimony he denied having any sexual contact with the woman.
The case was among a series of high-profile accusations made against senior military leaders in 2021, which resulted in an independent review that called for sweeping changes to the Armed Forces' culture.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
Analysis
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Life-or-death' issue: How one tool is identifying false health claims on social media
As health misinformation becomes increasingly prevalent on social media, researchers at Ontario's University of Waterloo are tracking posts on topics such as fluoride use and COVID-19 before false claims become potential catastrophes.
Israel launches a large-scale military operation in the occupied West Bank, killing 10 militants
Israel launched a large-scale military operation in the occupied West Bank overnight and into Wednesday, with its forces killing 10 Palestinian militants and sealing off the volatile city of Jenin.
Ontario woman's $7 taxi ride cost her nearly $7,500 instead
A woman visiting Toronto from London, Ont. last month said she nearly lost $7,500 after using her debit card to pay for a $7 taxi ride.
More humid than usual? It might be the corn
The process of 'evapotranspiration' or 'crop sweat' is a major contributor to rising humidity levels, according to a senior climatologist.
Teenager from Ontario falls to his death on B.C. hike
A 17-year-old from Ontario fell to his death while hiking in North Vancouver over the weekend.
Environmental group calls for investigation into dead whale incident involving RFK Jr.
An environmental group is calling for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be investigated over a recently resurfaced incident described by his daughter in which he beheaded a whale carcass that had washed ashore near his home, the latest in a series of revealing anecdotes highlighting his bizarre personal life.
Captain of sunken superyacht won't answer investigators' questions: prosecutors
The captain of the luxury yacht owned by the family of British tech magnate Mike Lynch that sank off Sicily last week declined to respond to prosecutors during questioning on Tuesday, one of his lawyers said.
Analysis Liberals still believe time is on their side: Is it?
Following the Liberals' federal cabinet retreat a year ago, ministers believed they could counter growing support for Conservatives with the passage of time. As CTV News Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos writes, the opposite seems to be happening a year later.
New Jersey woman arrested after allegedly taunting a tiger at a zoo
A New Jersey woman was arrested Monday after video circulated online appears to show a person enter a tiger enclosure at a zoo and nearly getting bit by the animal.
Canada
-
Man says he's lucky to be alive after bear attack in Halifax area
A man who says he was attacked by a bear on a popular Halifax-area trail says he’s lucky to be alive after the unusual and terrifying incident.
-
Flexible ticket rebooking coming for Air Canada flyers
Air Canada said it would offer flexible rebooking of tickets to its flyers, owing to uncertainty associated with a possible pilots strike at the end of a 21-day cooling off period that begins on Tuesday.
-
Calls for Canada Post to stop 'hate mail' against gender care in New Brunswick
There are calls for Canada Post to stop mailing out postcards about gender ideology in schools from the Campaign Life Coalition in New Brunswick.
-
B.C. RCMP still accepting tips on family's disappearance 35 years ago
Mounties in Prince George say they’re still looking for help from the public to figure out what happened to a family that disappeared more than three decades ago.
-
Teenager from Ontario falls to his death on B.C. hike
A 17-year-old from Ontario fell to his death while hiking in North Vancouver over the weekend.
-
Quebec 'taking action' on alleged illegal dumping in Kanesatake
The Quebec Environment Ministry said it's 'taking action' to end illegal contaminated soil dumping and backfilling in the Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community of Kanesatake north of Montreal.
World
-
Donald Trump faces new U.S. indictment in election subversion case
U.S. prosecutors obtained a new indictment in the 2020 election subversion case against Donald Trump on Tuesday.
-
India police fire tear gas, water cannons at rally against rape and killing of trainee doctor
Police in India fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse thousands of protesters demanding the resignation of a top elected official in the country's east, accusing her of mishandling an investigation into a rape and killing of a resident doctor earlier this month.
-
Prosecutors seek death penalty for 3 Americans implicated in alleged coup attempt in Congo
Prosecutors on Tuesday called for 50 people, including three Americans, to face the death penalty for what the Congolese army says was a coup attempt earlier this year.
-
Church sex abuse scandals in East Timor met by silence, but Pope Francis' visit brings new attention
Pope Francis will come face to face with the Timorese faithful on his first trip to the country, a former Portuguese colony that makes up half of the island of Timor off the northern coast of Australia.
-
New Jan. 6 footage reveals Pelosi’s focus on Trump in hours after insurrection
The morning after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was clear: She wanted attention to be on getting Donald Trump out of office.
-
6 Polish students and a lecturer freed from detention in Nigeria, foreign ministry in Warsaw says
Six Polish students and a lecturer from the Warsaw University who were detained in Nigeria during protests there have been released, the Polish foreign ministry said Wednesday. They are in good health and will be returning home this week.
Politics
-
Analysis
Analysis Liberals still believe time is on their side: Is it?
Following the Liberals' federal cabinet retreat a year ago, ministers believed they could counter growing support for Conservatives with the passage of time. As CTV News Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos writes, the opposite seems to be happening a year later.
-
NEW
NEW Public safety minister, security officials to testify about Toronto terror plot suspects
Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc and several senior security officials will testify today about the immigration and security screening of a father and son accused of plotting a terrorist attack in Toronto.
-
Verdict expected in sexual assault trial for former head of military HR
An Ottawa judge is expected to deliver a verdict this morning in the sexual assault trial for former vice-admiral Haydn Edmundson.
Health
-
'Life-or-death' issue: How one tool is identifying false health claims on social media
As health misinformation becomes increasingly prevalent on social media, researchers at Ontario's University of Waterloo are tracking posts on topics such as fluoride use and COVID-19 before false claims become potential catastrophes.
-
B.C. launches phone line to provide same-day access to opioid treatment
The British Columbia government is expanding access to drug-addiction treatment by launching a confidential and free phone line offering same-day connections to doctors and health-care professionals.
-
Sharp rise in whooping cough cases reported in several provinces
Whooping cough cases are on the rise in Canada, with some provinces reporting sharp increases compared to pre-pandemic averages.
Sci-Tech
-
What research has uncovered about the Shroud of Turin
Research has uncovered evidence that may strengthen the case for the authenticity of the famous Shroud of Turin amid conflicting theories that the linen cloth is a medieval forgery.
-
How much microplastic is in your coffee? New device by UBC researchers could tell you
Researchers at the University of British Columbia say they've come up with a portable device that can cheaply detect the amount of microplastics in drinks and other liquids.
-
Paralympian turned future astronaut hails the power of the Games
British Paralympian John McFall will be taking a stand for sports and space this week after becoming the first person with a physical disability to be effectively cleared for future missions by the European Space Agency.
Entertainment
-
Oasis reunites for tour, ending a 15-year hiatus driven by Gallagher brothers' feud
Oasis, the Britpop band known for timeless hits like 'Wonderwall' and 'Don't Look Back in Anger,' is reuniting for a tour of the British Isles next summer, ending a 15-year hiatus and, presumably, the long-held feud between brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher.
-
Ex-gang leader accused of killing Tupac Shakur won't be released on bond, judge rules
A judge on Tuesday again rejected a request to free an ailing former Los Angeles-area gang leader accused in the 1996 killing of hip-hop star Tupac Shakur, saying she suspects a cover-up related to the sources of the funds for his bond.
-
K-pop singer Taeil leaves boyband NCT over accusation of an unspecified sexual crime
South Korean singer Taeil has left K-pop band NCT after being accused of an unspecified sexual crime, his label announced today.
Business
-
All eyes are on Nvidia as it prepares to report its earnings. Here's what to expect
Nvidia has led the artificial intelligence boom to become one of the stock market’s biggest companies, as tech giants continue to spend heavily on the company's chips and data centers needed to train and operate their AI systems.
-
Pizza Hut is offering a pizza box that folds into a table
Pizza Hut is offering a special pizza box that turns into a miniature table with an order of a large regular-priced pizza in Dallas, Texas; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Orlando, Florida. Pizza Hut said it chose those cities based off a Penske Truck Rental list that ranked the cities among the country’s top moving destinations.
-
Air Canada pilots to hold demonstration in Vancouver with potential strike looming
A demonstration by Air Canada pilots is expected Tuesday morning at the Vancouver International Airport.
Lifestyle
-
B.C. man raising money to travel to Britain's Got Talent audition
A Langford, B.C., man is fundraising for travel costs after landing an opportunity to audition for Britain's Got Talent.
-
Dolly Parton is sending free books to children across Canada and the rest of the world
Country music legend Dolly Parton has sent more than 240 million books to kids in Canada, the U.S., the U.K., Ireland and Australia.
-
Complex supply chains and climate change make 'clean beauty' near impossible, but some keep trying
Consumers have begun demanding sustainability and transparency from their beloved multi-step skincare routines, seeking out what's popularly known as “clean beauty”. But dubious claims about “green” and “pure” products abound.
Sports
-
Paris to inaugurate Paralympic Games with 'never seen before' opening ceremony in city's heart
Just weeks after hosting the Olympics, the summer of sports in Paris begins its final chapter Wednesday with the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games.
-
Duran leads off with 20th homer, Red Sox stop skid with 6-3 win over Blue Jays
Jarren Duran led off with a homer, Masataka Yoshida added a two-run single in a three-run first inning, and the Boston Red Sox ended a four-game losing streak with a 6-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night.
-
Lorenzo Insigne helps Toronto FC reach Canadian Championship final
Lorenzo Insigne's goal early in the second half carried Toronto FC to a 1-0 win over Hamilton-based Forge FC on Tuesday and a berth in the Canadian Championship final.
Autos
-
Questions about the safety of Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system are growing
A Tesla equipped with the technology, the company says, can travel from point to point with little human intervention. Yet each time Stein drove one of the cars, he said, the vehicle made unsafe or illegal maneuvers. His most recent test-drive earlier this month, Stein said, left his 16-year-old son, who accompanied him, 'terrified.'
-
China accuses Canada of protectionism over 100% tariffs on electric vehicles
China on Tuesday accused Canada of protectionism after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government imposed a 100 per cent tariff on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles, matching U.S. duties on Chinese-made EVs.
-
Canada to hit China with tariffs on electric vehicles, aluminum, steel
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will impose a 100-per-cent tariff on Chinese-made electric vehicles, along with 25 per cent tariffs on aluminum and steel from China, in an effort to protect domestic manufacturing.
Local Spotlight
Have you seen this statue's head? Manitoba business wants it back after being stolen for a third time
The owner of Inspire Studio in Minnedosa is dealing with a bit of a head-scratcher, as the statue outside her business has been vandalized three times, the most recent incident happening this past weekend.
40 restaurants in 60 days: One man's epic quest to find the best lobster roll in N.B.
Forty restaurants in 60 days seems like a tall task, but it was a challenge Moncton foodie Jason Gallant took head on to find the best lobster rolls and fried clams in southern New Brunswick.
Indigenous talent from Manitoba set to strut the runway in Paris
A double dose of Manitoba talent will storm the runways of Paris Fashion Week, wearing distinctly homegrown designs.
'Perfect is good enough': Husband and wife sculptors reflect on 54 years of work
It's been a relationship forged in bronze.
'It's always a risk': Saskatoon RC planes take to the skies
The Hub City Radio Control Club invited the general public out to watch their RC plane demonstrations, Dozens of pilots and onlookers gathered on the tarmac to watch the planes in action.
Rainbows, glitter brighten downtown Ottawa as thousands turn out to Capital Pride parade
While the festivities will look a little different this year, thousands are expected to show off their bright rainbow colours in downtown Ottawa on Sunday to celebrate the Capital's LGBTQ+ community.
Butter and salt: How you can take advantage of Edmonton's crustacean invasion
If you're looking for fresh shellfish in Edmonton, you need not look further than the North Saskatchewan River.
Major Canadian rental company warns tenants that hackers may have their banking info
One of western Canada’s largest rental property companies is warning tenants about a cyber security breach it says was discovered earlier this year.
Leafs hold open practice at debut of Bracebridge’s new $78M community centre
The Town of Bracebridge held a soft opening for its brand new Muskoka Lumber Community Centre Friday morning, highlighted by some NHL players participating in an open practice.
Vancouver
-
'Difficult situation': Royal Columbian Hospital ejecting patients ahead of tech upgrade
The largest hospital in the Fraser Health authority has begun sending home patients and will soon turn away non-urgent patients transported by ambulance as it prepares for a challenging technology upgrade.
-
Camels coax curious trespassers to Metro Vancouver farm
Within days of taking in three camels, owners and staff at Kensington Prairie Farm in Aldergrove caught several people trespassing on the property.
-
Elderly tenants fed up with Vancouver landlord
Seniors who live at 5455 Balsam St. in Kerrisdale say they are tired of having to advocate for their basic needs, including working elevators and heat.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman's $7 taxi ride cost her nearly $7,500 instead
A woman visiting Toronto from London, Ont. last month said she nearly lost $7,500 after using her debit card to pay for a $7 taxi ride.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Woman dead, four others taken to hospital after Dufferin Grove house fire
A woman has been pronounced dead and four others have been taken to hospital following a basement fire that broke out at a home in the Dufferin Grove area overnight.
-
3-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 sends six to hospital
One person is facing charges after six people were taken to hospital, including two children, in a three-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Toronto late Tuesday night.
Calgary
-
'We will run out of water': High water consumption in Calgary prompts warning
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says residents need to conserve more water amid repairs to the Bearspaw feeder main or the city will run out.
-
Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi slams premier's plan to transfer hospitals
Alberta’s Opposition leader says Premier Danielle Smith needs to explain her plan to potentially transfer control of underperforming hospitals to third parties.
-
Last call: Kananaskis, Alta., payphone hanging up
Those familiar with a payphone along the Smith-Dorrien Highway, just west of Spray Lakes, at a small restroom spot may have noticed a note on the phone stating TELUS is removing the phone before early September.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police investigating discovery of a body at a home on Clarke Avenue
The Ottawa Police Service says officers are investigating a "suspicious incident" after a body was found at a home Tuesday night on Clarke Avenue in the Cummings area, in the city's east end.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING OPP warn of fraudster impersonating Service Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are warning residents in Carleton Place and the surrounding area of a fraudster going around impersonating a Service Ontario employee, attempting to trick homeowners into handing over large sums of money.
-
Here's where you can buy alcohol in convenience stores, gas stations next week
You'll be able to buy beer, wine, cider and ready-to-drink cocktails at some convenience stores and gas stations in Ottawa starting next week and we now know where they're located.
Montreal
-
City of Montreal to build dozens of modular housing units to combat homelessness crisis
The City of Montreal is adding a new measure to its efforts to combat the growing homelessness crisis. A fleet of 60 modular housing units is expected to be ready in March 2025, offering vulnerable Montrealers a way back into housing.
-
FIQ nurses demonstrate atop Decarie Expressway as negotiations stagnate
Nurses with the FIQ are protesting atop the Decarie Expressway. More than 500 days have passed since the health care workers' collective agreement expired.
-
Possible asbestos risk delays return to class for almost 1,400 students at Laval high school
The return to the classroom has been delayed indefinitely for students at a Laval high school due to the risk of asbestos exposure.
Edmonton
-
One dead after stabbing at Edmonton Corn Maze
The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide at the Edmonton Corn Maze on Highway 627 near Spruce Grove.
-
Alberta premier reveals plans to transfer hospitals away from AHS
At a UCP town hall event in Drayton Valley, Premier Danielle Smith revealed the next phases of her government’s restructuring of health care in Alberta.
-
Jasper wildfire ranks in top 10 of insurance payouts from natural disasters in Canada
An early estimate by the Insurance Bureau of Canada has placed the wildfire that burned about 30 per cent of the Jasper townsite at the end of July as the ninth highest insurance payout from a natural disaster in Canadian history and the costliest event in all of national park history.
Atlantic
-
Man says he's lucky to be alive after bear attack in Halifax area
A man who says he was attacked by a bear on a popular Halifax-area trail says he’s lucky to be alive after the unusual and terrifying incident.
-
Nova Scotia warns of possible health-care strike this week
The Nova Scotia government is warning of a possible health-care strike as early as Thursday if ongoing bargaining discussions do not result in a deal.
-
Halifax 'living wage' estimated at $28.30 an hour, says new report on cost of living
A new report is calling on provincial governments in Atlantic Canada to do more to bridge a gap between what people earn and what they need to pay for their basic needs.
Winnipeg
-
Sentencing hearing for Winnipeg serial killer to hear from women's families
Families and supporters of four Indigenous women who died at the hands of a serial killer are expected to address the man for the first time today in a Winnipeg courtroom.
-
Six separate theft-related incidents reported in one day at same Winnipeg 7-Eleven
The same Winnipeg 7-Eleven location was targeted by thieves multiple times over the weekend.
-
'It's been getting worse': Winnipeg hospitals have worst ER wait times in the country
Manitobans are spending more time in emergency rooms compared to any other province in Canada and longer than five years ago according to new data.
Regina
-
Regina police report steady increase in crime over past decade
As 2024 reached the halfway point at the end of June, the Regina Police Service (RPS) analyzed its numbers for a mid-year report.
-
Moose Jaw emergency shelter ceases operations, community groups voice concern over closure
People facing homelessness in Moose Jaw have one less option to seek temporary shelter after the abrupt closure of one of the city’s shelters.
-
Riders' offence looking to turn the page ahead of Labour Day Classic, ready for stretch run
The Saskatchewan Roughriders returned to practice Tuesday looking to turn the page following a heartbreaking Week 12 loss to Toronto.
Kitchener
-
Drone drops unknown substance in Ayr, Ont. neighbourhood
Police are looking for the operator of a drone that dropped an unknown substance on homes and vehicles in Ayr, Ont.
-
More humid than usual? It might be the corn
The process of 'evapotranspiration' or 'crop sweat' is a major contributor to rising humidity levels, according to a senior climatologist.
-
Police searching for missing Kitchener senior
Waterloo Regional Police are asking for help locating a missing senior from Kitchener.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. nurses say St. Paul's ER 'worst it's ever been,' despite health region action plan
The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) is once again sounding that alarm about the current state of the emergency room at St. Paul’s Hospital.
-
Blind Sask. student puts his reading skills to the test at international competition
Despite Saskatchewan falling behind other provinces in reading, math and science scores, one Martensville student is bucking the trend.
-
Sask. doctor acquitted of sexual assault charges can still be sued in civil claim, judge rules
A Regina doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients can still be sued in civil proceedings even though he’s been acquitted of the charges in criminal court, a Saskatoon judge has ruled.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury hospital cancels clinics, outpatient procedures following Tuesday's storm
Health Sciences North in Sudbury has declared an infrastructure emergency "due to ongoing power issues caused by recent weather events."
-
Man and woman charged with manslaughter in death of infant in northern Ont.
Two people have been charged in connection with the death of an infant in Wikwemikong First Nation in May.
-
More humid than usual? It might be the corn
The process of 'evapotranspiration' or 'crop sweat' is a major contributor to rising humidity levels, according to a senior climatologist.
London
-
Drowning reported at Sauble Beach
Around 3:45 p.m., South Bruce OPP, fire and EMS were called after two people were reported to be in distress in Lake Huron.
-
London man taken into custody after beating a stranger's dog
A 39-year-old London man faces charges of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, resisting arrest, and assaulting a peace officer.
-
McAlister slams council colleagues for 'shortsighted decision' not to prioritize safety along Hamilton Road
Coun. Hadleigh McAlister dressed in a black suit for Tuesday’s council meeting to symbolize mourning for the Londoners who have died along a dangerous stretch of Hamilton Road.
Barrie
-
Arson charges laid after house fire: OPP
South Bruce Peninsula man faces arson charges after house fire in Georgian Bluffs.
-
Swimmer drowns at Sauble Beach
A young person is dead after swimming with a friend at Sauble Beach.
-
Innisfil man sentenced for sex crimes involving 5 young girls
Curtis Gamble, 22, will spend several more years behind bars after being sentenced for crimes against five young girls when he was 19.
Windsor
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Major fire reported near Tecumseh
Crews are on scene for the reported hay bale tower fire. There is no word on how the fire started or any possible injuries.
-
City defends $10M riverfront project just steps away from a known homeless encampment
A known homeless encampment is mere steps from where the $10.3 million Legacy Beacon Streetcar project is still under construction.
-
Windsor library staff face violence and harassment as downtown issues spill in
Windsor Public Library staff find themselves on the frontlines of the city’s mental health, drug, and homelessness crises, as incidents of harassment and violence increasingly disrupt their daily duties.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. man raising money to travel to Britain's Got Talent audition
A Langford, B.C., man is fundraising for travel costs after landing an opportunity to audition for Britain's Got Talent.
-
Construction site break-in suspect stole $20K worth of equipment, tools: West Shore RCMP
Mounties on Vancouver Island are appealing for help identifying a suspect who allegedly broke into a construction site and made off with more than $20,000 in equipment and tools.
-
B.C. launches phone line to provide same-day access to opioid treatment
The British Columbia government is expanding access to drug-addiction treatment by launching a confidential and free phone line offering same-day connections to doctors and health-care professionals.
Kelowna
-
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
-
Merritt, B.C., emergency room closing for 25 hours this weekend
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
-
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
Lethbridge
-
Judge says men convicted in Coutts blockade were ready for shootout with police
An Alberta judge says evidence shows two men convicted for their roles at the 2022 border blockade near Coutts, Alta., were ready for a shootout with police.
-
Lethbridge Pride crosswalk defaced, Taber teen charged
Lethbridge police have charged a teen from Taber, Alta., with mischief after he allegedly damaged the city's Pride crosswalk.
-
Rocky Mountain coal hearings still scheduled despite top court allowing appeal
The Alberta Energy Regulator seems to be going ahead with hearings on coal exploration in the Rocky Mountains despite a court ruling that opened the question of whether those applications should have been accepted.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Using animation to teach young people Ojibwe
The Anishinabek Nation's Anishinaabemowan Commissioner is hoping to expand her people’s knowledge of the language, starting with youth.
-
Man and woman charged with manslaughter in death of infant in northern Ont.
Two people have been charged in connection with the death of an infant in Wikwemikong First Nation in May.
-
Sault Ste. Marie Canal lock reopens after mechanical issue rectified
The Sault Ste. Marie Canal National Historic Site recreational lock has reopened after closing briefly due to a mechanical issue.
N.L.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
-
As Newfoundlanders say goodbye to a daily print paper, some worry culture will suffer
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
-
Judge dismisses charge for N.L. officer accused of assaulting volatile air passenger
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has dismissed an assault charge against an RCMP officer accused of using excessive force against a man whose volatile behaviour grounded an international flight last year.