Politics

    • Verdict expected in sexual assault trial for former head of military HR

    Former vice-admiral Haydn Edmundson arrives to court in Ottawa August 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Former vice-admiral Haydn Edmundson arrives to court in Ottawa August 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    Share
    OTTAWA -

    An Ottawa judge is expected to deliver a verdict this morning in the sexual assault trial for former vice-admiral Haydn Edmundson.

    He was the head of military personnel in 2021 when he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman on board a navy ship in 1991.

    During the two-week trial in February, the complainant testified that she was 19 years old at the time of the alleged assault, and in the navy's lowest rank, while Edmundson was an officer.

    She told the court she didn't tell anyone about what happened and only came forward years later.

    Edmundson pleaded not guilty, and during his own testimony he denied having any sexual contact with the woman.

    The case was among a series of high-profile accusations made against senior military leaders in 2021, which resulted in an independent review that called for sweeping changes to the Armed Forces' culture.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Analysis

    Analysis Liberals still believe time is on their side: Is it?

    Following the Liberals' federal cabinet retreat a year ago, ministers believed they could counter growing support for Conservatives with the passage of time. As CTV News Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos writes, the opposite seems to be happening a year later.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News