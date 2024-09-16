Politics

    • Verdict expected in rape trial for former military leader Haydn Edmundson

    Former vice-admiral Haydn Edmundson, right, arrives to the courthouse in Ottawa on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Former vice-admiral Haydn Edmundson, right, arrives to the courthouse in Ottawa on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    Share

    An Ottawa judge is set to deliver a verdict this morning in the sexual assault trial for former vice-admiral Haydn Edmundson.

    Edmundson was the head of the military's personnel in 2021 when he was accused of raping a woman while they were deployed together back in 1991.

    His trial was held in February, but the verdict has been delayed twice, including last month when the judge said his decision wasn't finalized.

    The complainant, Stephanie Viau, testified at trial that she was in the navy's lowest rank when the alleged assault happened and Edmundson was an officer.

    Edmundson pleaded not guilty, and testified that he never had sexual contact with Viau.

    He was one of a series of high-ranking military leaders to be accused of sexual misconduct in 2021, which eventually led to an external report that called for sweeping changes to reform the Armed Forces' culture.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2024

