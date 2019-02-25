

Terry Pedwell, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - One of the country's biggest civil service unions says the upcoming federal budget must include money to launch the replacement of the disastrous Phoenix pay system.

The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC) warns that, unless cash is earmarked this spring for a new system to pay federal employees, the tens of thousands of workers affected by the current system's problems could be left in limbo for another year.

Civil servants this month are marking three years since the initial roll-out of Phoenix, which resulted in more than half of all federal employees being overpaid, underpaid or not paid at all.

The government has slowly whittled away at the massive backlog of pay issues that resulted from Phoenix, but it was still dealing with at least 275,000 unresolved transactions as of Jan. 23.

PIPSC national president Debi Daviau says there has been progress toward finding a new system to replace Phoenix.

But with the House of Commons set to rise before summer, in advance of the October general election, civil servants will soon be confronted with a new delay -- a government stalled by campaigning.