Unspecified number of Liberal MPs set to confront Trudeau, ask him to step down
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will face down his own caucus members in a hotly anticipated meeting this morning, as several of them plan to try to convince him to step aside.
Rumours have circulated for weeks about an undisclosed number of Liberal MPs who have signed on to the effort to oust the prime minister in the hopes of improving the party's chances in the next election.
That promises to make the regular weekly caucus meeting on Parliament Hill extra tense, as Trudeau has showed no signs of stepping down from the top job.
Trudeau's personal poll numbers plummeted more than a year ago, and successive byelection losses have compounded concerns about his leadership.
The MPs have no formal mechanism to depose Trudeau as leader, which means the decision is ultimately up to him.
It's not yet clear how many MPs will confront Trudeau, or exactly what message they plan to deliver behind closed doors.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING BMO online service outages reported by customers
Dozens of Bank of Montreal customers said they faced website outages early Wednesday morning, according to reports.
W5 Investigates How a clothes donation bin company passed itself off as a charity, while donated items were put up for sale
In part two of a four-part investigation into the seedy underbelly of the lucrative clothing donation bin industry, CTV W5 uses trackers tp reveal a for-profit operation masquerading as a charity.
Does the updated COVID-19 vaccine protect against the XEC variant?
The XEC strain, a hybrid of Omicron subvariants KS.1.1 and KP.3.3, was first detected in Canada in mid-August and the number of COVID-19 cases with the XEC variant has rapidly increased.
Unspecified number of Liberal MPs set to confront Trudeau, ask him to step down
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will face down his own caucus members in a hotly anticipated meeting this morning, as several of them plan to try to convince him to step aside.
'Unbelievably violent': Gisele Pelicot, French victim of mass rape, takes the stand
Gisele Pelicot, the 72-year-old victim of mass rape whose ordeal has shocked the world, told a trial in southern France on Wednesday that she was determined that making her case public should help other women and change society.
Halifax police confirm body of Walmart employee was found in walk-in oven
Police have confirmed the body of an employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax over the weekend was found in a walk-in oven.
'Prayers are needed': Father and children who suffered severe burns in Springfield, Ont. fire undergo surgery
A father and his two children who suffered severe burns in a Springfield, Ont. house fire have undergone surgery.
Bank of Canada to release interest rate decision, economic forecast today
The Bank of Canada is set to make its latest interest rate decision this morning.
American Airlines fined US$50M over mishandling of disabled passengers and wheelchairs
The U.S. government fined American Airlines $50 million for failing to provide wheelchair assistance to passengers with disabilities and damaging thousands of wheelchairs over a five-year period.
Canada
-
'We all got through it': Canadian family stuck in Cuba recalls ordeal amid massive blackout
Ellen Francis says she and her family were having a great time at one of Cuba's famously stunning beaches and exploring the popular tourist town of Varadero when the situation turned into something like a scary movie.
-
B.C.'s highest court hands down decision in inflatable hot tub dispute
British Columbia's highest court has weighed in on a dispute over an inflatable hot tub a couple set up on their condo's patio – potentially bringing a close to the years-long conflict.
-
'Prayers are needed': Father and children who suffered severe burns in Springfield, Ont. fire undergo surgery
A father and his two children who suffered severe burns in a Springfield, Ont. house fire have undergone surgery.
-
Cooldown expected across Canada before above-seasonal temperatures return
Canada is getting served a smorgasbord of weather this week. The West saw its first sign of winter, while the eastern half of Canada experienced summer-like temperatures on Tuesday.
-
B.C. premier says atmospheric river death toll could rise as third fatality confirmed
Mounties in British Columbia say a second person has been found dead after two vehicles ended up in a river on Vancouver Island when a road washed out amid torrential rains over the weekend.
-
No Canadians in Cuba have requested consular assistance, Global Affairs says
None of the more than 1,600 Canadians currently registered in Cuba have requested consular assistance in returning to Canada, Global Affairs Canada confirmed to CTVNews.ca.
World
-
Polish radio station replaces journalists with AI 'presenters'
A Polish radio station has triggered controversy after dismissing its journalists and relaunching this week with AI-generated 'presenters.'
-
Canadian anti-whaling activist Paul Watson will stay in detention in Greenland
A court in Greenland on Wednesday once again decided to extend the custody of anti-whaling campaigner Paul Watson till Nov. 13 while Denmark considers a Japanese extradition request.
-
3,000 North Korean troops are in Russia preparing to fight in Ukraine, South Korea says
About 3,000 North Korean troops have been sent to Russia and they are now receiving training on drones and other equipment before being deployed to battlefields in Ukraine, South Korea's spy chief told lawmakers Monday.
-
Israeli strikes pound Lebanese coastal city after residents evacuate
Israeli jets struck multiple buildings in Lebanon's southern coastal city of Tyre on Wednesday, sending large clouds of black smoke into the air.
-
'Unbelievably violent': Gisele Pelicot, French victim of mass rape, takes the stand
Gisele Pelicot, the 72-year-old victim of mass rape whose ordeal has shocked the world, told a trial in southern France on Wednesday that she was determined that making her case public should help other women and change society.
-
Trump's former chief of staff says he fits 'fascist' definition and prefers 'dictator approach'
John Kelly, the retired Marine general who was Donald Trump's White House chief of staff, told The New York Times that the former president fits 'into the general definition of fascist” and 'certainly prefers the dictator approach to government.'
Politics
-
Unspecified number of Liberal MPs set to confront Trudeau, ask him to step down
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will face down his own caucus members in a hotly anticipated meeting this morning, as several of them plan to try to convince him to step aside.
-
PM Trudeau doesn't think his leadership is in danger, as ministers voice confidence in him a day before key Liberal meeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he doesn't think his leadership is in danger, one day before a highly anticipated Liberal caucus meeting where his future at the helm of the Liberal party is expected to be up for discussion.
-
Poll suggests more than half of Canadians unaware of gridlock in House of Commons
A debate has ground work in the House of Commons to a halt for weeks, but a new poll suggests that most Canadians are not even aware it's happening.
Health
-
Does the updated COVID-19 vaccine protect against the XEC variant?
The XEC strain, a hybrid of Omicron subvariants KS.1.1 and KP.3.3, was first detected in Canada in mid-August and the number of COVID-19 cases with the XEC variant has rapidly increased.
-
Monthly parking pass at a Greater Toronto Area hospital costs around $400: Ontario Nurses' Association
The Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) and opposition leaders at Queen's Park are calling on the government to reduce, or eliminate, parking fees at hospitals for staff, patients and visitors.
-
'That is their prerogative': Dr. Bonnie Henry on prospect of being fired by B.C. Conservatives
With the B.C. election too close to call, Dr. Bonnie Henry was asked Tuesday how she feels about the possibility of a party that has repeatedly called for her firing forming government.
Sci-Tech
-
A giant meteorite boiled the oceans 3.2 billion years ago, but provided a 'fertilizer bomb' for life
A massive space rock, estimated to be the size of four Mount Everests, slammed into Earth more than 3 billion years ago — and the impact could have been unexpectedly beneficial for the earliest forms of life on our planet, according to new research.
-
Sky over Lake Erie lights up with fireball as Orionid meteor shower peaks
A meteor lit up our region's sky last night – with a large fireball shooting across the horizon over Lake Erie at around 7:00 p.m.
-
North Atlantic right whale population grew in 2023, but still vulnerable to humans
The estimated population of North Atlantic right whales increased in 2023, but a group of international marine scientists say human behaviour still poses a significant threat to the critically endangered species.
Entertainment
-
Initial report shows Liam Payne had cocaine in his system when he died, says Argentine official
An initial toxicology report for ex-One Direction singer Liam Payne, who died last week after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, showed that he had cocaine in his system after his death, an Argentine official said.
-
Are you going to see Taylor Swift in Toronto? How are you saving money? We want to hear from you
Taylor Swift fans from far and wide will head to Toronto next month to see the superstar perform a series of six sold out shows at the Rogers Centre.
-
Kuwait bans 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6' video game, likely over it featuring Saddam Hussein in 1990s
The tiny Mideast nation of Kuwait has banned the release of the video game 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6,' which features the late Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein and is set in part in the 1990s Gulf War.
Business
-
Bank of Canada to release interest rate decision, economic forecast today
The Bank of Canada is set to make its latest interest rate decision this morning.
-
Boeing reports US$6 billion quarterly loss ahead of vote by union workers who have crippled production
Boeing reported a loss of more than US$6 billion in the third quarter and immediately turned its attention to union workers who will vote Wednesday whether to accept a company contract offer or continue their crippling strike, which has dragged on for nearly six weeks.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING BMO online service outages reported by customers
Dozens of Bank of Montreal customers said they faced website outages early Wednesday morning, according to reports.
Lifestyle
-
Manitoba flavoured butter company churns out win at World Dairy Expo
A Manitoba company competed against the cream of the crop at the world's largest dairy expo and came out the big cheese.
-
Sask. manufacturer looks to build world's longest trampoline
A manufacturer in Saskatchewan is looking to set a new record by building the world's longest trampoline.
-
Europe's secret season for travel starts now
Summer might be the most popular season for tourism to Europe, but it hardly promises a calm, cool and collected experience.
Sports
-
All-star Scottie Barnes leads Raptors into home opener vs. Cavaliers
Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors kick off the new NBA season tonight as they host the Cleveland Cavaliers.
-
'Best players' step up for Carolina Hurricanes in OT win over Edmonton Oilers
The Carolina Hurricanes really turned the tide in the third period on Tuesday night.
-
Ex-Manchester United and Atlético Madrid striker Diego Forlan set to make professional tennis debut
Former Manchester United and Atlético Madrid striker Diego Forlán is set to make his professional tennis debut in November, when he will compete in an ATP doubles event in his native Uruguay.
Autos
-
Thousands of hybrid vehicles recalled in Canada over risk of fire
An increased risk of fire has prompted the recall of thousands of Honda hybrid vehicles in Canada.
-
China has deported a VW executive for allegedly using drugs while in Thailand
A senior executive for Volkswagen in China has been deported for allegedly using cocaine and marijuana while on vacation in Thailand, according to Chinese authorities and German media reports.
-
U.S. to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
The U.S. government's road safety agency is investigating Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after getting reports of crashes in low-visibility conditions, including one that killed a pedestrian.
Local Spotlight
Sky over Lake Erie lights up with fireball as Orionid meteor shower peaks
A meteor lit up our region's sky last night – with a large fireball shooting across the horizon over Lake Erie at around 7:00 p.m.
'Aggressive' wild turkey causing problems for residents in Ottawa's Rideauview neighbourhood
Residents of Ottawa's Rideauview neighbourhood say an aggressive wild turkey has become a problem.
Man who died in floodwaters among 8 Nova Scotians awarded Medal of Bravery
A man who lost his life while trying to rescue people from floodwaters, and a 13-year-old boy who saved his family from a dog attack, are among the Nova Scotians who received a medal for bravery Tuesday.
Professional mountain biker attempts new world record in Winnipeg
A newly minted Winnipegger is hoping a world record attempt will help bring awareness for the need for more pump track facilities in the city.
'He's a hero': Father runs into burning home and emerges with two infant children
A Springfield, Ont. man is being hailed a 'hero' after running into his burning home to save his two infant children.
'I am humbled': Meet the 87-year-old Ontario woman who graduated from York University
Hortense Anglin was the oldest graduate to make her way across the platform at York University's Fall Convocation ceremony this week. At the age of 87, she graduated with an Honours degree in Religious Studies.
Haunted walk in Eganville, Ont. sharing donations among local charities
Looking for a scare with good intentions this Halloween season? The ghosts and ghouls of Eganville, Ont. invite families to tour the Haunted Walk at Lekbor Manor.
Preserving the history of Saskatchewan small towns is this tech company's specialty
The image of a sleepy Saskatchewan small town with 'not a lot going on' is a well-known anecdote. However, one Saskatchewan company is hoping to change that – and allow communities both on and off the beaten path to share their stories and advertise what they have to offer.
Donated Moncton home to be transformed into cancer resource hub
A Moncton, N.B., home has been donated to the Friends of The Moncton Hospital Foundation and will be transformed into a resource hub for people living with cancer.
Vancouver
-
'Deliberate pattern’: Vancouver mayor looks to remove opposition councillors from acting, deputy mayor roles
Two Vancouver city councillors are questioning why they’ve been ousted from city appointed roles.
-
North Vancouver residents left to pick up the pieces days after unprecedented floods
The rain has only just stopped pummelling parts of Metro Vancouver, but for the hundreds of residents left with flood-damaged homes, the nightmare is far from over.
-
A look inside apartment destroyed in downtown Vancouver highrise fire
Cole Mcleod was home with his roommate in their 21st floor apartment on Monday afternoon when the fire alarm went off in the downtown Vancouver building. Then, he smelled smoke.
Toronto
-
Monthly parking pass at a Greater Toronto Area hospital costs around $400: Ontario Nurses' Association
The Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) and opposition leaders at Queen's Park are calling on the government to reduce, or eliminate, parking fees at hospitals for staff, patients and visitors.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING BMO online service outages reported by customers
Dozens of Bank of Montreal customers said they faced website outages early Wednesday morning, according to reports.
-
Are you going to see Taylor Swift in Toronto? How are you saving money? We want to hear from you
Taylor Swift fans from far and wide will head to Toronto next month to see the superstar perform a series of six sold out shows at the Rogers Centre.
Calgary
-
More than 10 million Canadians living in homes with 'high radon,' report says
A new report suggests that Canadians' exposure to a radioactive gas is increasing, putting millions of people at a higher risk of developing lung cancer.
-
Bank of Canada to release interest rate decision, economic forecast today
The Bank of Canada is set to make its latest interest rate decision this morning.
-
Smith says she's waiting on Nenshi to declare his intent before calling byelection
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's waiting for NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi to declare where he intends to run for office before she calls a byelection in Lethbridge.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING City of Ottawa buys former nunnery for $11M to create transitional housing for newcomers
An Orléans property that once belonged to a religious order is now in the City of Ottawa's hands.
-
Here's what you need to know about the sale of alcohol in Ottawa's big box stores starting Oct. 31
You will be able to pick up beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages at Costco, Walmart and more grocery stores in Ottawa next week.
-
Kanata restaurant announces sudden closure
Popular Kanata restaurant D'Arcy McGee's has suddenly closed its doors. In a post on Facebook Tuesday night, D'Arcy McGee's said, "We will sadly be closing our doors."
Montreal
-
Minister suspends licences of 11 teachers at Montreal's Bedford school after allegations of mistreatment
Quebec Premier Francois Legault promised on Tuesday to toughen secularism measures in schools, saying he was 'shocked' by revelations about a Montreal public school where a group of teachers had tried to introduce what the premier described as 'Islamist' beliefs.
-
Quebec launches public consultation on abolishing daylight saving time
The Quebec government wants to hear Quebecers' thoughts about scrapping the twice-yearly time change, but it isn't promising to act on them.
-
Woman's 'suspicious' death being investigated by Montreal police
The death of a woman in her 50s in Montreal's Anjou borough is being considered as 'suspicious' by authorities.
Edmonton
-
$115K worth of gold chains stolen from West Edmonton Mall jewelry store
Police are looking for a man and a woman who robbed an Edmonton jewelry store earlier this month.
-
Province stepping in to delay strike by Edmonton public school support workers
Edmonton Public Schools (EPS) custodians have voted 97 per cent in favour of going on strike.
-
'Best players' step up for Carolina Hurricanes in OT win over Edmonton Oilers
The Carolina Hurricanes really turned the tide in the third period on Tuesday night.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police confirm body of Walmart employee was found in walk-in oven
Police have confirmed the body of an employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax over the weekend was found in a walk-in oven.
-
President of N.B. potato chip company arrested for domestic violence in Maine
The president of a popular New Brunswick potato chip company has been arrested for domestic violence in Bangor, Maine.
-
Special weather statements warn of possible heavy rain, strong winds in eastern N.S.
A special weather statement is in effect Wednesday as Environment Canada warns of possible heavy rain and strong winds in parts of Nova Scotia later this week.
Winnipeg
-
Temporary toilets along Highway 6 removed as pilot project wraps up
Folks making the trek to and from Thompson along Highway 6 are once again without a bathroom break… at least for now.
-
Manitoba restoring the 1:1 apprenticeship ratio
The Manitoba government is restoring the 1:1 apprentice-to-journeyperson ratio.
-
Manitoba community smashes 127-year-old heat record
A number of Manitoba communities kicked off the week by breaking decades-old heat records.
Regina
-
Former Sask Party MLA Gary Grewal violated conflict of interest act, commissioner finds
Saskatchewan's Conflict of Interest Commissioner (COIC) has found that former Saskatchewan Party MLA Gary Grewal violated legislative rules by profiting from hotels while they were party to government contracts.
-
Hope Ministries, Square One Community looking to fill gap left by Riverside Mission in Moose Jaw
A determined group within Moose Jaw has stepped up to provide assistance to those in need – following the closure of one of the city's shelters.
-
All or Nothing: Riders prepare for final week of regular season
Saturday's matchup between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Calgary Stampeders could determine if they clinch the West Division title, however the results from Winnipeg's game earlier in the day could make their matchup meaningless.
Kitchener
-
Sudden death investigation in Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a sudden death in Kitchener.
-
Cambridge grocery store temporarily closed following fire
Employees at a grocery store in Cambridge had a surprising start to their morning as they walked in to work to find a fire.
-
Police looking for missing teen from Goderich with ties to Stratford
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a missing teenager from Goderich.
Saskatoon
-
This Saskatoon teen got a great deal on a used truck. Then SGI hit him with the PST bill.
A Saskatoon family is voicing concerns after paying twice as much PST as expected on a recently purchased truck.
-
Nearly 500 Sask. teens, too young to vote, receive voter cards by mistake
Hundreds of voter information cards have landed in the wrong hands.
-
Saskatoon 'transit villages' plan sparks debate over housing density
A city planning document for the Bus Rapid Transit system (BRT) sparked controversy over the weekend, with three civic election candidates alleging Confederation Mall was at risk of being demolished and replaced with dense housing.
Northern Ontario
-
Greater Sudbury CAO Ed Archer no longer employed by the city
Greater Sudbury has ended the employment of CAO Ed Archer, Mayor Paul Lefebvre announced suddenly Tuesday evening
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates How a clothes donation bin company passed itself off as a charity, while donated items were put up for sale
In part two of a four-part investigation into the seedy underbelly of the lucrative clothing donation bin industry, CTV W5 uses trackers tp reveal a for-profit operation masquerading as a charity.
-
What the jury didn't hear in Sudbury murder trial
Now that the jury has begun deliberating in the Sudbury murder trial of Felicity Altiman, here are some of the interesting courtroom moments they didn't get to hear.
London
-
Transport truck drives into abandoned house southeast of London: OPP
Police said the house is believed to be empty and abandoned and it's not known yet if the driver of the truck is injured.
-
'Prayers are needed': Father and children who suffered severe burns in Springfield, Ont. fire undergo surgery
A father and his two children who suffered severe burns in a Springfield, Ont. house fire have undergone surgery.
-
One dead in two vehicle collision north of Delhi
A collision between a pickup truck and SUV shuttered the intersection of Base Line and New Road for several hours.
Barrie
-
-
Teen blows past police and crashes into cruiser
A 18-yeare-old driver smashed into a well-lit cruiser after evading police.
-
Reduce, reuse, recycle and repeat during National Waste Reduction Week
A thriving circular economy extends the lives of products.
Windsor
-
General Motors overcomes US sales drop and China losses to post quarterly profit of $3 billion
U.S. sales are down and a once-reliably profitable joint venture in China is losing money, but General Motors still managed to post a third quarter profit of $3 billion Tuesday, slightly less than it made a year ago.
-
'No courtesy, no consideration': Residents call for after-hours construction to stop
Residents living in central Windsor are calling for after-hours construction to expand a commercial development to stop.
-
NextStar Energy celebrates start of battery module production
NextStar Energy is celebrating the official start of battery module production.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. premier says atmospheric river death toll could rise as third fatality confirmed
Mounties in British Columbia say a second person has been found dead after two vehicles ended up in a river on Vancouver Island when a road washed out amid torrential rains over the weekend.
-
'That is their prerogative': Dr. Bonnie Henry on prospect of being fired by B.C. Conservatives
With the B.C. election too close to call, Dr. Bonnie Henry was asked Tuesday how she feels about the possibility of a party that has repeatedly called for her firing forming government.
-
Eby says B.C. Greens not yet ready for minority talks as Furstenau stays Green leader
Premier and NDP Leader David Eby says he's been told by the B.C. Green Party that it's too early to begin talks about a minority government agreement after the weekend's still-undecided provincial election.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
Lethbridge
-
Smith says she's waiting on Nenshi to declare his intent before calling byelection
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's waiting for NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi to declare where he intends to run for office before she calls a byelection in Lethbridge.
-
University of Lethbridge works to preserve, grow honeybee populations
The health of honeybees will be the focus of a presentation at the University of Lethbridge on Wednesday evening.
-
Alberta announces infrastructure grant to help municipalities with population growth
Alberta is offering infrastructure funding to help municipalities accommodate recent population growth. The province has added a little over 500,000 people over five years, putting pressure on public services.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Union for MNR fire rangers says new funding won’t fix systemic issues
The union representing the fire rangers with the Ministry of Natural Resources says money won’t fix the systemic problems in the workplace.
-
Sault rally hears from victims of violence
Rallies by a group called Voices Against Violence took place across the country on Monday, including Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Northern Ont. First Nation protests after ancestral remains found during excavation
An Indigenous group in northwestern Ontario shut down the highway for a couple of hours Monday morning in protest after ancestral remains were found at a construction site.
N.L.
-
77-year-old Kansas man missing after hotel fire in western Newfoundland
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.
-
83-year-old Newfoundland musician still playing sold-out shows, even with memory loss
At 2 p.m. on Thursday, the scene at the Lions Club in Clarenville, N.L., rivalled any rowdy St. John's bar that thumps with music late on a weekend night.
-
Is it pickled fat? Pierogi? Newfoundland 'blobster' expert eyeing weird beach goo
A Newfoundland scientist known for identifying a gelatinous, rancid mass that washed up on the island's shores decades ago is hoping to get his hands on a slice of the strange white globs appearing on the province's beaches.