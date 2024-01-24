Universities say calling for genocide against Jews violates rules, silent on Israel

Politics

    Liberal member Parliament Anthony Housefather arrives for a caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Liberal member Parliament Anthony Housefather arrives for a caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    OTTAWA -

    The leaders of Canada's major universities say calling for the genocide of the Jewish people violates school policies, but are largely quiet on whether that extends to statements championing Israel's elimination.

    A group of members of Parliament put that question to 27 different institutions in response to a rise in antisemitic rhetoric following the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas militants against civilians in southern Israel.

    Israel retaliated in a war that Hamas officials in Gaza say has left more than 25,000 Palestinians dead, including many children.

    Liberal MP Anthony Housefather, who is himself Jewish, was among several MPs who wrote to the leaders of Canada's largest universities last month asking them detailed questions about their policies around antisemitism.

    The parliamentarians asked school presidents to provide written answers to a set of questions, including whether calling for genocide of the Jewish people or the elimination of the state of Israel would violate their rules.

    The responses, released today by Housefather, all say calling for genocide would violate their policies.

    In an interview Wednesday, he said he welcomes that all institutions were firm on that point regardless of the context in which such statements might be made.

    Eight out of the 27 universities addressed the question of how they would handle calls for Israel's destruction, by Housefather's count.

    Some institutions were more direct about the matter than others, he said, adding it's clear some see the question as more "complex."

    Only three of the institutions said unequivocally that direct statements demanding Israel's elimination would violate school policy.

    The head of Queen's University said in a Jan. 18 letter that "a call for the elimination of the state of Israel would be considered a form of discriminatory harassment."

    Patrick Deane, the school's principal and vice-chancellor, added that "the call for genocide is a call for violence and death," and "there is no debate that such a call is unequivocally wrong and carries penalties beyond the university's purview."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2024.

    -- With files from The Associated Press

