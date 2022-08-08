Under scrutiny, minister says RCMP's yearslong use of spyware tools is limited

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is defending the RCMP’s yearslong and undisclosed use of spyware capable of accessing cell phone and computer microphones, cameras and other data as part of dozens of major investigations.

Testifying before the House of Commons Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics Committee Monday, Mendicino said that he's confident that the national police force's use of software to conduct surveillance and collect data as part of its investigations has been limited by the law to only be permitted in "the most serious offences."

"There are stringent requirements in the Criminal Code that require accountability, including what facts the RCMP will be relying on prior to judicial authorization of this sort of technique. There are other safeguards that ensure that only designated agents put those applications to the court," he said during a hearing as part of its special summer study on the subject.

Mendicino said the kind of spyware tools under scrutiny by the committee are considered an "investigative necessity," only pursued as a last resort. He said in seeking court approval to use these tools, the RCMP has to "strike the balance of ensuring that the state has the tools that it is necessary to protect the security and safety of all Canadians, while at the same time upholding people's Charter rights."

The committee struck up the study to determine which "device investigation tools" the RCMP uses, as well as the terms and conditions of using this software, after documents tabled in the House of Commons in June shed new light on the police force's installation of spyware to conduct surveillance and collect data from digital devices.

In the documents, the RCMP says the tools used by the Technical Investigation Services Covert Access and Intercept Team are used "primarily" to "covertly and remotely" access text messages and other private communications from suspects of major criminal and national security investigations that couldn’t be collected using wiretaps or "other less intrusive investigative techniques."

"Police sometimes need to use advanced technology-based capabilities to address investigative barriers such as those caused by encryption," read part of the RCMP's submission to the House of Commons. The agency also said that these "on-device investigate [sic] tools" were used 10 times between 2018-2022, and that "in every case, a judicial authorization was obtained" before the tools were deployed.

In a subsequent disclosure to the committee, however—read out during the hearing by Liberal MP and committee member Lisa Hepfner—RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki informed the committee that the national police force has actually used this on-device technology in 32 investigations to target 49 devices, since 2017.

Following Mendicino's testimony, MPs will be questioning a trio of senior RCMP officers, including a sergeant with the Technical Investigation Services team that the RCMP has said uses the software.

It's expected the RCMP officers will be facing more questions about specifically when and why spyware is deployed, after Hepfner indicated during the morning hearing that commissioner Lucki had also provided a list of the types of investigations the RCMP has used this technology for, naming terrorism, kidnapping, trafficking, and murder as examples.

Mendicino said Monday that the tools were not used during the period of time in which the Emergencies Act was enacted in response to the "Freedom Convoy" protests and blockades earlier this year.

However, Mendicino appeared to seek to temper expectations about what more information they will provide, saying that given "the necessity to safeguard the ability to effectively use on-device investigative tools," the RCMP is not able to discuss all of the technical or operational details, citing "operational integrity and security."

'WE'RE IN REACTIVE MODE': COMMISSIONER

Prior to Mendicino's testimony, Canada's privacy commissioner testified at committee, seeing to make his case that the belated disclosure of using these tools is a clear example of why Canada's Privacy Act needs updating.

"The Privacy Act does not require the RCMP or any government institution to prepare privacy impact assessments… for my consideration, but the Treasury Board requires this in its policies. I hope to see this included as a binding legal obligation in a modernized version of the Privacy Act," Commissioner Phillippe Dufresne told the committee on Monday.

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada has for years been advocating for Canada's privacy laws to be updated in several respects.

On Monday, the commissioner sought to make the case that this instance is representative of why it should become a legal obligation for government departments and agencies such as the RCMP to present a pre-emptive privacy assessment of any new tools.

He sought to make the case that it would allow the commissioner to provide meaningful input, while being mindful of confidentiality concerns, before they are put into use.

In this instance, the commissioner said that the RCMP did begin a privacy impact assessment about the spyware in 2021, years after it was first put into use.

"We see situations like this one, where this is done very late, after the tools have been used for some time. So we're not in a position where we can address or prevent, we're in a reactive mode. And our advice and recommendation, my hope is that this be made a legal obligation in the Privacy Act, because then there would be hopefully, a more timely compliance with this requirement," Dufresne said.

"It's not about choosing one between public interest and privacy of Canadians, but these checks and evaluations should be done before the fact and it should not be something that we find out in an article in the media or in a committee meeting for instance. So these preliminary checks should be done and my office should be consulted when necessary," he said, suggesting doing so would also go a long way in increasing Canadians' trust in intuitions, knowing any new technology's privacy implications were assessed at the outset.

Mendicino said Monday that the federal government is "committed" to working with the privacy commissioner's office on this file, saying that it was "unfortunate" that the lead federal privacy authority was not involved from the outset, but wouldn't commit to pursuing new privacy requirements for the RCMP under the law.

RCMP YET TO SHARE INFO

Parliament's privacy watchdog said that he first learned about this spyware program in June after the documents tabled in the House at the request of a Conservative MP were first reported on in the press.

At that time, his office contacted the RCMP seeking more information. The RCMP has yet to provide any, but has indicated it is aiming to provide the commissioner with a briefing and demonstration later this month.

Dufresne said his office will review the information gained from that meeting to "ensure that any privacy invasive programs or activities are legally authorized, necessary to meet a specific need, and that the intrusion on privacy caused by the program or activity is proportionate to the public interest at stake."

If the commissioner finds the RCMP's use of these spyware tools has privacy shortcomings, his office will provide the RCMP with recommendations for change.

"We would expect them to make the necessary changes," he told the committee.

Upon learning of the lack of sharing information with the privacy commissioner, Conservative MP and committee member Damien Kurek said it was "disappointing" and "not a good precedent."

Kurek said it reminded him of behaviours by other federal agencies that the committee has previously examined through their work on mobility data and facial recognition software.

PRIVACY EXPERTS TO TESTIFY

A second full day of hearings are scheduled for Tuesday, where the committee will hear from expert witnesses including former privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien, as well as representatives from the Privacy and Access Council of Canada and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association.

The study was proposed by Bloc Quebecois MP and committee vice-chair Rene Villemure, and was backed by other committee members, though there was some reluctance from Liberal MPs.

In making his case to the committee to begin this study, Villemure echoed concerns expressed by privacy and civil liberties groups when the use of these intrusive tools by police in Canada were revealed.

He said that that while concerns were raised in the Commons when the disclosure was first made by the RCMP, questions remain such as the threshold for using these invasive tools, which vendors are being used, and what is the authorization process.

As part of its work, the committee has called for the RCMP to provide a list of warrants obtained, if any, for the use of this software, and are also seeking information related to the potential wiretapping of MPs, their parliamentary assistants, or any other Parliament of Canada employee. Members have requested that the documents provided be published on the committee's website.

The committee is aiming to finalize its study and submit a report to the House of Commons—with potential recommendations for changes to the law or oversight mechanisms— by the start of the fall sitting, on Sept. 19.

More to come…