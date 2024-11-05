UN refugee chief says reducing refugee targets is wise if it prevents backlash
The head of the United Nations refugee agency says it is wise of Canada to scale back the number of new refugees it plans to resettle if that helps stabilize the housing market and prevents backlash against newcomers.
Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, met with the prime minister in Ottawa on Monday.
His visit comes a little more than a week after the federal government announced plans to cut overall immigration levels by 20 per cent for 2025 — a cut that includes refugees and protected persons.
The move has drawn condemnation from migrant groups, including the Canadian Council for Refugees, who called the new plan dangerous and a betrayal.
Grandi says Canada remains a global leader in resettlement, but says that pro-refugee sentiment is fragile in an economic or housing crisis and it would be "really negative" to see it destroyed.
He says he hopes the targets can be increased again once the country has the necessary resources and housing to integrate newcomers.
