Politics

    • UN refugee chief says reducing refugee targets is wise if it prevents backlash

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi in his office on Parliament Hill, Monday, November 4, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi in his office on Parliament Hill, Monday, November 4, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Share

    The head of the United Nations refugee agency says it is wise of Canada to scale back the number of new refugees it plans to resettle if that helps stabilize the housing market and prevents backlash against newcomers.

    Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, met with the prime minister in Ottawa on Monday.

    His visit comes a little more than a week after the federal government announced plans to cut overall immigration levels by 20 per cent for 2025 — a cut that includes refugees and protected persons.

    The move has drawn condemnation from migrant groups, including the Canadian Council for Refugees, who called the new plan dangerous and a betrayal.

    Grandi says Canada remains a global leader in resettlement, but says that pro-refugee sentiment is fragile in an economic or housing crisis and it would be "really negative" to see it destroyed.

    He says he hopes the targets can be increased again once the country has the necessary resources and housing to integrate newcomers.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    • Meet Regina mayoral candidate: Lori Bresciani

      The only candidate with experience on city council, with the exception of the incumbent, Lori Bresciani is promising to prioritize fiscal responsibility, community engagement and safety if she is elected to serve as Regina's next mayor.

    • SHA employee fired for allegedly double dipping

      Two former employees affiliated with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and the province's Health Quality Council (HQC) were terminated after allegedly being paid by a separate employer at the same time.

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News